Darren Ryder Appointed GM for Salem's Houston Cluster; Chuck Jewel Retires After a Stunning 48-Year Career

[url="]Salem+Media+Group%2C+Inc.[/url] (NASDAQ: SALM) announced today that Chuck Jewel is retiring from Salem Media Group’s Houston cluster of stations (100.7 KKHT FM, and 1070 KNTH AM) effective April 30, 2021. Chuck joined Salem in September of 2004. Prior to joining Salem, Chuck’s 48-year career included a long run at WHO/KLYF in Des Moines, Iowa where he rose through the ranks into sales management followed by becoming a General Manager in 1988.About his time at Salem, Chuck said, “The 16 ½ years with Salem have been the most fulfilling of my career.”Darren Ryder will replace Chuck as General Manager. Darren has over 20 years of experience leading teams with Time Warner Cable, Spectrum, and most recently Townsquare Media. He was also the General Manager for Salem’s Orlando operation a number of years ago. Salem Senior VP, Linnae Young said, “We are delighted to have Darren re-join Salem. Darren is an innovative leader, who has developed sales and marketing strategies resulting in impressive growth for his clients and his teams. He has worked on local, regional, and national levels in both audio and digital.”ABOUT SALEM MEDIA GROUP:Salem Media Group is America’s leading multimedia company specializing in Christian and conservative content, with media properties comprising radio, digital media and book and newsletter publishing. Each day Salem serves a loyal and dedicated audience of listeners and readers numbering in the millions nationally. With its unique programming focus, Salem provides compelling content, fresh commentary and relevant information from some of the most respected figures across the Christian and conservative media landscape. Learn more about Salem Media Group, Inc. at [url="]www.salemmedia.com[/url], [url="]Facebook[/url] and [url="]Twitter[/url].

