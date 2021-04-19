CI Global Asset Management to Temporarily Waive Entire Management Fee on World's First Ether ETF: CI Galaxy Ethereum ETF (ETHX)

[url="]CI+Global+Asset+Management[/url] (“CI GAM”) announced today that it is waiving the full 0.40% management fee effective immediately through June 15, 2021 on the CI Galaxy Ethereum ETF ("ETHX" or the “ETF”).On Friday, April 16, 2021, CI GAM announced its plans to launch ETHX, the world's first Ether ETF, on Tuesday, April 20, 2021 on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"). While ETHX offers the world’s lowest management fee for an Ether ETF at 0.40%, this voluntary management fee waiver will result in a 0% management fee until June 15, 2021, boosting value to investors at launch.Following June 15, 2021, the effective management fee of ETHX will revert back to 0.40% of net asset value, plus applicable sales taxes.ETHX is designed to provide investors with a convenient and expedient way to gain exposure to Ether through an institutional-quality fund platform. ETHX will invest directly in Ether with its holdings priced using the Bloomberg Galaxy Ethereum Index (“ETH Index”), which is designed to measure the performance of a single Ether traded in U.S. dollars. The ETH Index is owned and administered by Bloomberg Index Services Ltd. To learn more about the CI Galaxy Ethereum ETF, visit [url="]www.ci.com[/url].Galaxy Digital Capital Management LP is an affiliate of Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (TSX: GLXY) (“Galaxy Digital”). Galaxy Digital is a diversified financial services and investment management company in the digital asset, cryptocurrency and blockchain technology sector, and currently operates four distinct business lines, which include: Trading, Asset Management, Principal Investments and Investment Banking. Galaxy Digital’s CEO and Founder is Michael Novogratz. Galaxy Digital is headquartered in New York City, with offices in Chicago, San Francisco, London, Tokyo, Hong Kong, the Cayman Islands (registered office) and New Jersey. Additional information about Galaxy Digital’s businesses is available on [url="]www.galaxydigital.io[/url].CI Global Asset Management is one of Canada’s largest investment management companies. It offers a wide range of investment products and services and is on the Web at [url="]www.ci.com[/url]. CI GAM is a subsidiary of [url="]CI+Financial+Corp.[/url] (TSX: CIX, NYSE: CIXX), an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services with approximately C$240.6 billion in total assets as at March 31, 2021.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210419005642/en/