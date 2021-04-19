CMH Wealth Management LLC Buys iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, Honeywell International Inc, Fiserv Inc, Sells iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Palo Alto Networks Inc, Northrop Grumman Corp

Investment company CMH Wealth Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, Honeywell International Inc, Fiserv Inc, The Walt Disney Co, sells iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Palo Alto Networks Inc, Northrop Grumman Corp, Electronic Arts Inc, Microchip Technology Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, CMH Wealth Management LLC. As of 2021Q1, CMH Wealth Management LLC owns 44 stocks with a total value of $263 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: TLT,

TLT, Added Positions: HON, FISV, DIS, AMZN, TTD, DHR, VDC, CRM, LLY, UNH, FB, BMY, BMRN, JNJ, VTEB,

HON, FISV, DIS, AMZN, TTD, DHR, VDC, CRM, LLY, UNH, FB, BMY, BMRN, JNJ, VTEB, Reduced Positions: AAPL, PANW, MCHP, LOW, SBUX, VDE, FBND, XLB, BA, GOOGL, XLI, PYPL, XLV, TJX, VFH, RTX, TGT, PG,

AAPL, PANW, MCHP, LOW, SBUX, VDE, FBND, XLB, BA, GOOGL, XLI, PYPL, XLV, TJX, VFH, RTX, TGT, PG, Sold Out: TLH, NOC, EA, VOO, IWM, IWR, BRK.B,

Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 5,598 shares, 6.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.56% Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) - 327,953 shares, 6.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.07% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 125,471 shares, 5.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.23% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 64,075 shares, 5.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.08% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 6,779 shares, 5.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.3%

CMH Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $133.74 and $156.95, with an estimated average price of $144.6. The stock is now traded at around $139.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.68%. The holding were 52,060 shares as of 2021-03-31.

CMH Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Honeywell International Inc by 111.29%. The purchase prices were between $195.37 and $218.88, with an estimated average price of $207.11. The stock is now traded at around $231.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 20,343 shares as of 2021-03-31.

CMH Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Fiserv Inc by 46.69%. The purchase prices were between $102.69 and $124.13, with an estimated average price of $114.68. The stock is now traded at around $124.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 56,096 shares as of 2021-03-31.

CMH Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 46.12%. The purchase prices were between $163.03 and $201.91, with an estimated average price of $184.47. The stock is now traded at around $186.995000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 35,919 shares as of 2021-03-31.

CMH Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $138.74 and $158.63, with an estimated average price of $148.13.

CMH Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Northrop Grumman Corp. The sale prices were between $286.61 and $323.64, with an estimated average price of $301.43.

CMH Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Electronic Arts Inc. The sale prices were between $127.21 and $148.97, with an estimated average price of $138.68.

CMH Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The sale prices were between $337.84 and $364.3, with an estimated average price of $353.45.

CMH Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The sale prices were between $193.14 and $233.98, with an estimated average price of $217.96.

CMH Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $67.27 and $75.48, with an estimated average price of $72.11.

CMH Wealth Management LLC reduced to a holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc by 35.92%. The sale prices were between $316.85 and $396.9, with an estimated average price of $357.23. The stock is now traded at around $364.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.1%. CMH Wealth Management LLC still held 14,990 shares as of 2021-03-31.

CMH Wealth Management LLC reduced to a holding in Microchip Technology Inc by 88.2%. The sale prices were between $133.04 and $163.05, with an estimated average price of $149.33. The stock is now traded at around $153.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.8%. CMH Wealth Management LLC still held 2,105 shares as of 2021-03-31.

CMH Wealth Management LLC reduced to a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc by 46.72%. The sale prices were between $153.77 and $191.61, with an estimated average price of $171.69. The stock is now traded at around $204.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.77%. CMH Wealth Management LLC still held 14,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

CMH Wealth Management LLC reduced to a holding in Starbucks Corp by 43.38%. The sale prices were between $96.81 and $111.34, with an estimated average price of $105. The stock is now traded at around $118.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.67%. CMH Wealth Management LLC still held 22,127 shares as of 2021-03-31.