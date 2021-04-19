>
Articles 

Riverview Trust Co Buys ConocoPhillips, Viatris Inc, Sells Jewett-Cameron Trading Co, , Kinder Morgan Inc

April 19, 2021 | About: COP -0.68% VTRS -0.63% KMI -0.09% JCTCF -1.48% CXO +0%

Investment company Riverview Trust Co (Current Portfolio) buys ConocoPhillips, Viatris Inc, sells Jewett-Cameron Trading Co, , Kinder Morgan Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Riverview Trust Co. As of 2021Q1, Riverview Trust Co owns 223 stocks with a total value of $90 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Riverview Trust Co's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/riverview+trust+co/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Riverview Trust Co
  1. BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 214,711 shares, 17.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.37%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 39,362 shares, 5.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.16%
  3. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ) - 44,800 shares, 4.59% of the total portfolio.
  4. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 30,983 shares, 3.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.46%
  5. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 11,254 shares, 2.96% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Viatris Inc (VTRS)

Riverview Trust Co initiated holding in Viatris Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.59 and $18.54, with an estimated average price of $16.33. The stock is now traded at around $13.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,852 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: ConocoPhillips (COP)

Riverview Trust Co added to a holding in ConocoPhillips by 85.36%. The purchase prices were between $39.57 and $59.83, with an estimated average price of $49.25. The stock is now traded at around $50.805000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,696 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Jewett-Cameron Trading Co Ltd (JCTCF)

Riverview Trust Co sold out a holding in Jewett-Cameron Trading Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $8.76 and $10.94, with an estimated average price of $10.06.

Sold Out: (CXO)

Riverview Trust Co sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $57.69 and $69.8, with an estimated average price of $65.23.

Reduced: Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI)

Riverview Trust Co reduced to a holding in Kinder Morgan Inc by 31.05%. The sale prices were between $13.56 and $16.8, with an estimated average price of $15.26. The stock is now traded at around $16.545000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was less than 0.01%. Riverview Trust Co still held 653 shares as of 2021-03-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of Riverview Trust Co. Also check out:

1. Riverview Trust Co's Undervalued Stocks
2. Riverview Trust Co's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Riverview Trust Co's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Riverview Trust Co keeps buying

