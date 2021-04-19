Riverview Trust Co Buys ConocoPhillips, Viatris Inc, Sells Jewett-Cameron Trading Co, , Kinder Morgan Inc

Investment company Riverview Trust Co (Current Portfolio) buys ConocoPhillips, Viatris Inc, sells Jewett-Cameron Trading Co, , Kinder Morgan Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Riverview Trust Co. As of 2021Q1, Riverview Trust Co owns 223 stocks with a total value of $90 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: VTRS,

VTRS, Added Positions: COP, GVI,

COP, GVI, Reduced Positions: IEFA, VOO, AAPL, DE, AGG, KLAC, PG, ITW, JPM, PAYX, BLK, LOW, JNJ, STX, PEG, PEP, CAH, SYY, MSI, AVGO, TFC, ABT, RY, LMT, D, DRI, COF, VFC, IBM, KMI,

IEFA, VOO, AAPL, DE, AGG, KLAC, PG, ITW, JPM, PAYX, BLK, LOW, JNJ, STX, PEG, PEP, CAH, SYY, MSI, AVGO, TFC, ABT, RY, LMT, D, DRI, COF, VFC, IBM, KMI, Sold Out: JCTCF, CXO,

BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 214,711 shares, 17.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.37% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 39,362 shares, 5.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.16% Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ) - 44,800 shares, 4.59% of the total portfolio. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 30,983 shares, 3.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.46% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 11,254 shares, 2.96% of the total portfolio.

Riverview Trust Co initiated holding in Viatris Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.59 and $18.54, with an estimated average price of $16.33. The stock is now traded at around $13.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,852 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Riverview Trust Co added to a holding in ConocoPhillips by 85.36%. The purchase prices were between $39.57 and $59.83, with an estimated average price of $49.25. The stock is now traded at around $50.805000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,696 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Riverview Trust Co sold out a holding in Jewett-Cameron Trading Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $8.76 and $10.94, with an estimated average price of $10.06.

Riverview Trust Co sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $57.69 and $69.8, with an estimated average price of $65.23.

Riverview Trust Co reduced to a holding in Kinder Morgan Inc by 31.05%. The sale prices were between $13.56 and $16.8, with an estimated average price of $15.26. The stock is now traded at around $16.545000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was less than 0.01%. Riverview Trust Co still held 653 shares as of 2021-03-31.