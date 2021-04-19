Argus Investors' Counsel, Inc. Buys Activision Blizzard Inc, PNC Financial Services Group Inc, Cummins Inc, Sells Moody's Corporation, Salesforce.com Inc, Digital Realty Trust Inc

Investment company Argus Investors' Counsel, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Activision Blizzard Inc, PNC Financial Services Group Inc, Cummins Inc, Allstate Corp, iShares MBS ETF, sells Moody's Corporation, Salesforce.com Inc, Digital Realty Trust Inc, Incyte Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Argus Investors' Counsel, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Argus Investors' Counsel, Inc. owns 85 stocks with a total value of $248 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: ATVI, PNC, CMI, ALL, MBB, BSV, IWM, FLOT, MA, SCHD, EL, EFA, TIP, HON, SPGI, DHR,

ATVI, PNC, CMI, ALL, MBB, BSV, IWM, FLOT, MA, SCHD, EL, EFA, TIP, HON, SPGI, DHR, Added Positions: JNJ, AGG, IWF, VCIT, PGX, PFE, VZ, ADP, NKE, LLY, UL, ZTS, UNP, BDX, MSFT, FB, ODFL,

JNJ, AGG, IWF, VCIT, PGX, PFE, VZ, ADP, NKE, LLY, UL, ZTS, UNP, BDX, MSFT, FB, ODFL, Reduced Positions: MS, GOOGL, CAT, JPM, PYPL, ADBE, BLK, TXN, NUE, NVDA, AXP, TECH, AAPL, AMGN, DE, ADSK, EMR, NOW, V, AMZN, GLW, ADI, TMO, FISV, ADM, EBS, WMT, NEE, PG, ECL, ICE, ITW, CTLT,

MS, GOOGL, CAT, JPM, PYPL, ADBE, BLK, TXN, NUE, NVDA, AXP, TECH, AAPL, AMGN, DE, ADSK, EMR, NOW, V, AMZN, GLW, ADI, TMO, FISV, ADM, EBS, WMT, NEE, PG, ECL, ICE, ITW, CTLT, Sold Out: MCO, CRM, DLR, INCY,

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 49,205 shares, 2.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.57% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 2,867 shares, 2.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.43% BlackRock Inc (BLK) - 7,691 shares, 2.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.03% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,856 shares, 2.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.64% NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 10,524 shares, 2.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.56%

Argus Investors' Counsel, Inc. initiated holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The purchase prices were between $88 and $103.81, with an estimated average price of $94.17. The stock is now traded at around $95.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 33,256 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Argus Investors' Counsel, Inc. initiated holding in PNC Financial Services Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $143.52 and $181.41, with an estimated average price of $164.89. The stock is now traded at around $178.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 5,348 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Argus Investors' Counsel, Inc. initiated holding in Cummins Inc. The purchase prices were between $221.37 and $275.99, with an estimated average price of $249.73. The stock is now traded at around $261.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 3,320 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Argus Investors' Counsel, Inc. initiated holding in Allstate Corp. The purchase prices were between $103.21 and $117.27, with an estimated average price of $110.1. The stock is now traded at around $122.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 6,123 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Argus Investors' Counsel, Inc. initiated holding in iShares MBS ETF. The purchase prices were between $108.13 and $109.84, with an estimated average price of $109.15. The stock is now traded at around $108.639800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 5,072 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Argus Investors' Counsel, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $81.99 and $82.62, with an estimated average price of $82.38. The stock is now traded at around $82.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 5,756 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Argus Investors' Counsel, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 138.56%. The purchase prices were between $113.25 and $117.47, with an estimated average price of $115.44. The stock is now traded at around $114.475000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 7,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Argus Investors' Counsel, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 113.67%. The purchase prices were between $229.7 and $254.31, with an estimated average price of $243.12. The stock is now traded at around $259.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 3,376 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Argus Investors' Counsel, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 213.55%. The purchase prices were between $92.44 and $96.49, with an estimated average price of $94.68. The stock is now traded at around $93.605000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 6,503 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Argus Investors' Counsel, Inc. added to a holding in Invesco Preferred ETF by 173.98%. The purchase prices were between $14.45 and $15, with an estimated average price of $14.78. The stock is now traded at around $15.058100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 37,165 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Argus Investors' Counsel, Inc. added to a holding in Nike Inc by 65.90%. The purchase prices were between $128.64 and $147.05, with an estimated average price of $139.07. The stock is now traded at around $133.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,535 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Argus Investors' Counsel, Inc. sold out a holding in Moody's Corporation. The sale prices were between $263.04 and $306.97, with an estimated average price of $281.57.

Argus Investors' Counsel, Inc. sold out a holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The sale prices were between $205.33 and $248.59, with an estimated average price of $222.91.

Argus Investors' Counsel, Inc. sold out a holding in Digital Realty Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $125.66 and $149.17, with an estimated average price of $138.24.

Argus Investors' Counsel, Inc. sold out a holding in Incyte Corp. The sale prices were between $76.02 and $100.5, with an estimated average price of $85.34.