Wagner Capital Management Corp Buys iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, iShares Gold Trust, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Sells DuPont de Nemours Inc, Equinix Inc, Netflix Inc

Baltimore, MD, based Investment company Wagner Capital Management Corp (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, iShares Gold Trust, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Fidelity Total Bond ETF, Alphabet Inc, sells DuPont de Nemours Inc, Equinix Inc, Netflix Inc, Qualcomm Inc, BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wagner Capital Management Corp. As of 2021Q1, Wagner Capital Management Corp owns 256 stocks with a total value of $617 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: IAU, PLTR, BLL, GLD, MBG, SNA, USB, FUTY, KMX,

IAU, PLTR, BLL, GLD, MBG, SNA, USB, FUTY, KMX, Added Positions: IVV, VCSH, FBND, GOOGL, AAPL, V, AMZN, JNJ, BSV, MSFT, BAC, BND, JPM, VIG, VNQ, MINT, VXUS, VTEB, SPSM, VTV, SPMD, SCHX, XLY, IEFA, IEMG, VOO, SCHF, XLE, SPY, SCHE, BRK.B, ICLN, XLI, BA, YUM, VGSH, USMV, DGRO, IGV, IJH, IJR, SCHA, MUB, DVY, SCHM, IXUS, PSX, XBI, IVE, CTAS, MDT, ESGU, FB, BOND, SCHD, SPDW, DIA,

IVV, VCSH, FBND, GOOGL, AAPL, V, AMZN, JNJ, BSV, MSFT, BAC, BND, JPM, VIG, VNQ, MINT, VXUS, VTEB, SPSM, VTV, SPMD, SCHX, XLY, IEFA, IEMG, VOO, SCHF, XLE, SPY, SCHE, BRK.B, ICLN, XLI, BA, YUM, VGSH, USMV, DGRO, IGV, IJH, IJR, SCHA, MUB, DVY, SCHM, IXUS, PSX, XBI, IVE, CTAS, MDT, ESGU, FB, BOND, SCHD, SPDW, DIA, Reduced Positions: VGT, VHT, VTI, VT, VB, MCD, VGIT, VFH, NFLX, MTUM, DIS, CMI, COST, PFE, TGT, UNP, KLAC, VZ, PPL, NSC, T, MKC, LMT, KMB, NKE, WMT, WM, GOOG, CARR, HDV, PKW, VCR, VDC, VIS, VO, VPU, VWO, XLU, CVS, CL, KO, CSCO, DHR, HD, EMR, LLY, INTC, DE, ABBV, CLX, OTIS, CCI, AVGO, COP, BX, PGF, MA, QUAL, ETN, CHD, CE, CAT, CSX, BLK, BDX, TFC, ADP, A, AFL, PAYX, KSU, K, IP, MTB, MAS, ITW, IBM, HON, HPQ, ORCL, PNC, HSY, PH, DUK, FDX, PRU, TRV, SWK, SBUX, EXC, TXN, URI, RTX, WDFC, INTU, EMN,

VGT, VHT, VTI, VT, VB, MCD, VGIT, VFH, NFLX, MTUM, DIS, CMI, COST, PFE, TGT, UNP, KLAC, VZ, PPL, NSC, T, MKC, LMT, KMB, NKE, WMT, WM, GOOG, CARR, HDV, PKW, VCR, VDC, VIS, VO, VPU, VWO, XLU, CVS, CL, KO, CSCO, DHR, HD, EMR, LLY, INTC, DE, ABBV, CLX, OTIS, CCI, AVGO, COP, BX, PGF, MA, QUAL, ETN, CHD, CE, CAT, CSX, BLK, BDX, TFC, ADP, A, AFL, PAYX, KSU, K, IP, MTB, MAS, ITW, IBM, HON, HPQ, ORCL, PNC, HSY, PH, DUK, FDX, PRU, TRV, SWK, SBUX, EXC, TXN, URI, RTX, WDFC, INTU, EMN, Sold Out: DD, EQIX, QCOM,

Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT) - 117,119 shares, 6.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.37% Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 162,977 shares, 5.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.63% Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 241,430 shares, 3.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.55% Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 85,143 shares, 2.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.47% Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT) - 76,039 shares, 2.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.5%

Wagner Capital Management Corp initiated holding in iShares Gold Trust. The purchase prices were between $16.02 and $18.59, with an estimated average price of $17.09. The stock is now traded at around $16.881900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 141,018 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wagner Capital Management Corp initiated holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.73 and $39, with an estimated average price of $27.5. The stock is now traded at around $21.552100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 37,250 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wagner Capital Management Corp initiated holding in Ball Corp. The purchase prices were between $81.25 and $92.26, with an estimated average price of $87.56. The stock is now traded at around $90.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 9,150 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wagner Capital Management Corp initiated holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF. The purchase prices were between $157.49 and $182.87, with an estimated average price of $168.06. The stock is now traded at around $166.019100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,744 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wagner Capital Management Corp initiated holding in . The purchase prices were between $25.85 and $26.34, with an estimated average price of $26.13. The stock is now traded at around $26.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 14,611 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wagner Capital Management Corp initiated holding in U.S. Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $42.75 and $56.27, with an estimated average price of $49.9. The stock is now traded at around $58.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 4,398 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wagner Capital Management Corp added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1060.77%. The purchase prices were between $368.98 and $397.82, with an estimated average price of $385.98. The stock is now traded at around $416.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 8,462 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wagner Capital Management Corp added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 31.08%. The purchase prices were between $82.07 and $82.92, with an estimated average price of $82.61. The stock is now traded at around $82.575000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 109,635 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wagner Capital Management Corp added to a holding in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 59.15%. The purchase prices were between $52.16 and $53.92, with an estimated average price of $53.13. The stock is now traded at around $52.837000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 84,446 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wagner Capital Management Corp added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 76.67%. The purchase prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1975.79. The stock is now traded at around $2282.196400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 1,590 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wagner Capital Management Corp added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 52.36%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3370.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 1,225 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wagner Capital Management Corp added to a holding in Visa Inc by 67.71%. The purchase prices were between $193.25 and $226.15, with an estimated average price of $210.49. The stock is now traded at around $226.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 15,434 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wagner Capital Management Corp sold out a holding in Equinix Inc. The sale prices were between $594.92 and $768.57, with an estimated average price of $686.79.

Wagner Capital Management Corp sold out a holding in Qualcomm Inc. The sale prices were between $123.2 and $164.78, with an estimated average price of $144.31.

Wagner Capital Management Corp sold out a holding in DuPont de Nemours Inc. The sale prices were between $68.69 and $86.36, with an estimated average price of $76.28.

Wagner Capital Management Corp reduced to a holding in Netflix Inc by 21.86%. The sale prices were between $493.33 and $586.34, with an estimated average price of $530.86. The stock is now traded at around $547.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.04%. Wagner Capital Management Corp still held 1,305 shares as of 2021-03-31.