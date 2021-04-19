Moller Financial Services Buys Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF, Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF, Sells Amgen Inc, Marsh & McLennan Inc, JPMorgan Chase

Northfield, IL, based Investment company Moller Financial Services (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF, Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF, sells Amgen Inc, Marsh & McLennan Inc, JPMorgan Chase, Apple Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Moller Financial Services. As of 2021Q1, Moller Financial Services owns 46 stocks with a total value of $285 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: BSV, COP,

BSV, COP, Added Positions: VTIP, VV, VTEB, VNQI, BND, FNDX, VNQ, FNDA, FNDF, GUNR, VEA, DWM, VPL, FNDE, IVV, VGK, VWO, ICLN, DLN, VSS, GNR, PG, PBW, T, GE, XOM,

VTIP, VV, VTEB, VNQI, BND, FNDX, VNQ, FNDA, FNDF, GUNR, VEA, DWM, VPL, FNDE, IVV, VGK, VWO, ICLN, DLN, VSS, GNR, PG, PBW, T, GE, XOM, Reduced Positions: JPM, IWM, DES,

JPM, IWM, DES, Sold Out: AMGN, MMC, AAPL, FITB, MMM, IGE, BHTG,

For the details of MOLLER FINANCIAL SERVICES's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/moller+financial+services/current-portfolio/portfolio

FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index (GUNR) - 872,026 shares, 11.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.79% Vanguard Large Cap ETF (VV) - 123,048 shares, 8.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.40% Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP) - 410,944 shares, 7.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.90% Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) - 399,052 shares, 7.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.03% Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 92,491 shares, 6.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.07%

Moller Financial Services initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $81.99 and $82.62, with an estimated average price of $82.38. The stock is now traded at around $82.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 3,499 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Moller Financial Services initiated holding in ConocoPhillips. The purchase prices were between $39.57 and $59.83, with an estimated average price of $49.25. The stock is now traded at around $50.805000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 4,359 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Moller Financial Services added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities by 21.90%. The purchase prices were between $51.02 and $51.64, with an estimated average price of $51.33. The stock is now traded at around $51.725000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 410,944 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Moller Financial Services added to a holding in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 44.09%. The purchase prices were between $54.22 and $55.34, with an estimated average price of $54.79. The stock is now traded at around $55.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 190,856 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Moller Financial Services added to a holding in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 40.81%. The purchase prices were between $53.06 and $56.29, with an estimated average price of $54.69. The stock is now traded at around $57.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 178,911 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Moller Financial Services added to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 28.50%. The purchase prices were between $84.17 and $87.6, with an estimated average price of $85.92. The stock is now traded at around $85.165000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 132,353 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Moller Financial Services added to a holding in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 23.60%. The purchase prices were between $44.75 and $52.45, with an estimated average price of $48.9. The stock is now traded at around $53.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 221,488 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Moller Financial Services added to a holding in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind by 28.75%. The purchase prices were between $29.41 and $32.7, with an estimated average price of $31.26. The stock is now traded at around $33.125000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 246,511 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Moller Financial Services sold out a holding in Amgen Inc. The sale prices were between $221.91 and $258.6, with an estimated average price of $238.59.

Moller Financial Services sold out a holding in Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $107.6 and $121.88, with an estimated average price of $115.13.

Moller Financial Services sold out a holding in Apple Inc. The sale prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47.

Moller Financial Services sold out a holding in Fifth Third Bancorp. The sale prices were between $27.23 and $39.09, with an estimated average price of $33.89.

Moller Financial Services sold out a holding in 3M Co. The sale prices were between $165.2 and $195.74, with an estimated average price of $179.02.

Moller Financial Services sold out a holding in BTC iShares North American Natural Resources ETF. The sale prices were between $23.33 and $29.19, with an estimated average price of $26.26.