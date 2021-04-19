Diamant Asset Management, Inc. Buys Reynolds Consumer Products Inc, Merck Inc, Waste Management Inc, Sells Varian Medical Systems Inc, Selective Insurance Group Inc

Investment company Diamant Asset Management, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Reynolds Consumer Products Inc, Merck Inc, Waste Management Inc, sells Varian Medical Systems Inc, Selective Insurance Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Diamant Asset Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Diamant Asset Management, Inc. owns 66 stocks with a total value of $114 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: REYN, WM,

REYN, WM, Added Positions: MRK, PEP, MSFT, VZ, BCE, QCOM, WMT, PING, MKC, ZTS, MCD, TJX, DE,

MRK, PEP, MSFT, VZ, BCE, QCOM, WMT, PING, MKC, ZTS, MCD, TJX, DE, Reduced Positions: PGR, BA, XOM, GE,

PGR, BA, XOM, GE, Sold Out: VAR, SIGI,

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 170,000 shares, 18.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.53% Visa Inc (V) - 34,320 shares, 6.38% of the total portfolio. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 29,105 shares, 6.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.80% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 2,029 shares, 3.68% of the total portfolio. The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 21,958 shares, 3.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.50%

Diamant Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.43 and $31.48, with an estimated average price of $29.54. The stock is now traded at around $29.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 44,220 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Diamant Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in Waste Management Inc. The purchase prices were between $109.92 and $130.34, with an estimated average price of $116.82. The stock is now traded at around $134.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 1,620 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Diamant Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 448.15%. The purchase prices were between $72.17 and $85, with an estimated average price of $77.27. The stock is now traded at around $77.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 19,081 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Diamant Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Varian Medical Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $175.13 and $176.93, with an estimated average price of $175.95.

Diamant Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Selective Insurance Group Inc. The sale prices were between $63.6 and $77.36, with an estimated average price of $69.57.