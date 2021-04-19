>
Diamant Asset Management, Inc. Buys Reynolds Consumer Products Inc, Merck Inc, Waste Management Inc, Sells Varian Medical Systems Inc, Selective Insurance Group Inc

April 19, 2021 | About: MRK -0.02% REYN -0.3% WM -0.57% VAR +0% SIGI -0.63%

Investment company Diamant Asset Management, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Reynolds Consumer Products Inc, Merck Inc, Waste Management Inc, sells Varian Medical Systems Inc, Selective Insurance Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Diamant Asset Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Diamant Asset Management, Inc. owns 66 stocks with a total value of $114 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of DIAMANT ASSET MANAGEMENT, INC.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/diamant+asset+management%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of DIAMANT ASSET MANAGEMENT, INC.
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 170,000 shares, 18.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.53%
  2. Visa Inc (V) - 34,320 shares, 6.38% of the total portfolio.
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 29,105 shares, 6.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.80%
  4. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 2,029 shares, 3.68% of the total portfolio.
  5. The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 21,958 shares, 3.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.50%
New Purchase: Reynolds Consumer Products Inc (REYN)

Diamant Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.43 and $31.48, with an estimated average price of $29.54. The stock is now traded at around $29.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 44,220 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Waste Management Inc (WM)

Diamant Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in Waste Management Inc. The purchase prices were between $109.92 and $130.34, with an estimated average price of $116.82. The stock is now traded at around $134.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 1,620 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)

Diamant Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 448.15%. The purchase prices were between $72.17 and $85, with an estimated average price of $77.27. The stock is now traded at around $77.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 19,081 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Varian Medical Systems Inc (VAR)

Diamant Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Varian Medical Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $175.13 and $176.93, with an estimated average price of $175.95.

Sold Out: Selective Insurance Group Inc (SIGI)

Diamant Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Selective Insurance Group Inc. The sale prices were between $63.6 and $77.36, with an estimated average price of $69.57.



Here is the complete portfolio of DIAMANT ASSET MANAGEMENT, INC.. Also check out:

