Peoples Bank National Association Buys iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF, iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Sells iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Credit B

Investment company Peoples Bank National Association (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF, iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Citigroup Inc, sells iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, Vanguard Information Technology ETF, Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Peoples Bank National Association. As of 2021Q1, Peoples Bank National Association owns 110 stocks with a total value of $184 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: ISTB, HYG, C, USB, BA, EEM, CVS, DVY, CME, CMI, LHX,

ISTB, HYG, C, USB, BA, EEM, CVS, DVY, CME, CMI, LHX, Added Positions: IWM, SHY, IJH, IEFA, SCHD, VWO, BAC, JPM, CSX, GOOGL, VEA, PSX, NVDA, AMAT, LIN, MRK, IVE, ACN, AVGO, IBM, XOM, DHR, ADBE, AMZN, CVX, CTAS, KO, ABT, GPC, ATVI, TFC, BMY, PYPL, ZTS, CMCSA, DIS, VZ, UBSI, UNP, SYK, SHW, COST, PFE, LLY, MDT,

IWM, SHY, IJH, IEFA, SCHD, VWO, BAC, JPM, CSX, GOOGL, VEA, PSX, NVDA, AMAT, LIN, MRK, IVE, ACN, AVGO, IBM, XOM, DHR, ADBE, AMZN, CVX, CTAS, KO, ABT, GPC, ATVI, TFC, BMY, PYPL, ZTS, CMCSA, DIS, VZ, UBSI, UNP, SYK, SHW, COST, PFE, LLY, MDT, Reduced Positions: IEI, IGIB, PEBO, IGSB, IVW, VGT, IVV, IWR, IJR, IYW, SUSA, PG, IJT, AMT, SPY, MCD, CLX, ORCL, DSI, PEP, T, EFA, FB, V, CSCO, DE, FISV, HD, INTC, LOW, SPGI, CHTR, IGM, KR, MS, HON, PH, RTX, UNH, MMM,

IEI, IGIB, PEBO, IGSB, IVW, VGT, IVV, IWR, IJR, IYW, SUSA, PG, IJT, AMT, SPY, MCD, CLX, ORCL, DSI, PEP, T, EFA, FB, V, CSCO, DE, FISV, HD, INTC, LOW, SPGI, CHTR, IGM, KR, MS, HON, PH, RTX, UNH, MMM, Sold Out: VHT, IWF, PGR, IJK, VYM,

Peoples Bancorp Inc (Marietta OH) (PEBO) - 875,238 shares, 15.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.44% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 36,967 shares, 7.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.85% iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 41,988 shares, 5.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.60% iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW) - 102,982 shares, 3.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.13% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 16,487 shares, 3.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.2%

Peoples Bank National Association initiated holding in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.13 and $51.51, with an estimated average price of $51.34. The stock is now traded at around $51.311300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.62%. The holding were 94,068 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Peoples Bank National Association initiated holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $85.44 and $87.17, with an estimated average price of $86.42. The stock is now traded at around $87.185000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 18,015 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Peoples Bank National Association initiated holding in Citigroup Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.99 and $75.18, with an estimated average price of $66.7. The stock is now traded at around $72.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 6,610 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Peoples Bank National Association initiated holding in U.S. Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $42.75 and $56.27, with an estimated average price of $49.9. The stock is now traded at around $58.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 8,291 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Peoples Bank National Association initiated holding in Boeing Co. The purchase prices were between $194.03 and $269.19, with an estimated average price of $222.08. The stock is now traded at around $243.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 1,524 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Peoples Bank National Association initiated holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.68 and $57.96, with an estimated average price of $54.75. The stock is now traded at around $54.115000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 5,359 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Peoples Bank National Association added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 263.20%. The purchase prices were between $193.14 and $233.98, with an estimated average price of $217.96. The stock is now traded at around $220.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 6,523 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Peoples Bank National Association added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.14%. The purchase prices were between $86.17 and $86.34, with an estimated average price of $86.28. The stock is now traded at around $86.251900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 59,896 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Peoples Bank National Association added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 38.38%. The purchase prices were between $50.28 and $56.42, with an estimated average price of $53.17. The stock is now traded at around $52.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 18,020 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Peoples Bank National Association added to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 20.66%. The purchase prices were between $29.65 and $38.99, with an estimated average price of $34.49. The stock is now traded at around $39.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 29,671 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Peoples Bank National Association added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 20.50%. The purchase prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1975.79. The stock is now traded at around $2282.196400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 288 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Peoples Bank National Association added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 20.13%. The purchase prices were between $463.73 and $613.21, with an estimated average price of $538.61. The stock is now traded at around $616.105300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 740 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Peoples Bank National Association sold out a holding in Vanguard Health Care ETF. The sale prices were between $217.6 and $236.12, with an estimated average price of $228.75.

Peoples Bank National Association sold out a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $229.7 and $254.31, with an estimated average price of $243.12.

Peoples Bank National Association sold out a holding in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $71.13 and $80.08, with an estimated average price of $76.95.

Peoples Bank National Association sold out a holding in Progressive Corp. The sale prices were between $85.13 and $98.79, with an estimated average price of $90.79.

Peoples Bank National Association sold out a holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF. The sale prices were between $89.81 and $101.83, with an estimated average price of $95.92.