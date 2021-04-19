SlateStone Wealth, LLC Buys Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H, Raytheon Technologies Corp, Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF, Sells Alibaba Group Holding, Elastic NV, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

Investment company SlateStone Wealth, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H, Raytheon Technologies Corp, Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF, Boeing Co, Merck Inc, sells Alibaba Group Holding, Elastic NV, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Alteryx Inc, Datadog Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, SlateStone Wealth, LLC. As of 2021Q1, SlateStone Wealth, LLC owns 157 stocks with a total value of $399 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: IVOL, BA, XLE, C, SILJ, AMAT, CINF, STZ, AGGY, XLF, OPK,

IVOL, BA, XLE, C, SILJ, AMAT, CINF, STZ, AGGY, XLF, OPK, Added Positions: VBR, RTX, RODM, MRK, ZM, FBND, SE, USB, DHR, NEA, VYM, PYPL, ARCC, FDX, DIS, AMZN, HD, GOOGL, SNOW, BMY, TWLO, TGTX, ADP, QUAL, ARKK, ROKU, GOOG, SQ, SPEM, IAU, EEM, JPM, TDOC, HSY, URI, CWCO, AVGO, NET, ZTS, SPLK, GE, CPRT, LLY, NOW,

VBR, RTX, RODM, MRK, ZM, FBND, SE, USB, DHR, NEA, VYM, PYPL, ARCC, FDX, DIS, AMZN, HD, GOOGL, SNOW, BMY, TWLO, TGTX, ADP, QUAL, ARKK, ROKU, GOOG, SQ, SPEM, IAU, EEM, JPM, TDOC, HSY, URI, CWCO, AVGO, NET, ZTS, SPLK, GE, CPRT, LLY, NOW, Reduced Positions: BABA, JPST, QQQ, DDOG, XSLV, BAC, PFE, SPTM, SPAB, FB, QCOM, SHV, ECL, SBUX, AAPL, GDX, VZ, WMT, COST, V, TIP, BLK, BRK.B, MMM, CRWD, BIL, EFAV, UNH, NSRGY, VTI, SAP, CVX, PZA, NKE, APD, ABBV, AMGN, SPDW, CSCO, SPIB, AMD, VHT, VRP, T, IVV, GLD, JNJ, CMCSA, LULU, MA, NEE, HON, IIVI, MCD, NOBL, TSLA, XOM, LMT,

BABA, JPST, QQQ, DDOG, XSLV, BAC, PFE, SPTM, SPAB, FB, QCOM, SHV, ECL, SBUX, AAPL, GDX, VZ, WMT, COST, V, TIP, BLK, BRK.B, MMM, CRWD, BIL, EFAV, UNH, NSRGY, VTI, SAP, CVX, PZA, NKE, APD, ABBV, AMGN, SPDW, CSCO, SPIB, AMD, VHT, VRP, T, IVV, GLD, JNJ, CMCSA, LULU, MA, NEE, HON, IIVI, MCD, NOBL, TSLA, XOM, LMT, Sold Out: ESTC, AYX, GS, MRVL, NVS, EXPD, AXP, MGNI, Z, IAGG, ORCL, CRM, DOCU, AOR, NEOS,

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 120,464 shares, 11.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.17% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 84,179 shares, 6.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.54% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 181,713 shares, 5.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.25% Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H (IVOL) - 447,969 shares, 3.21% of the total portfolio. New Position Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM) - 121,419 shares, 3.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.43%

SlateStone Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H. The purchase prices were between $27.82 and $28.78, with an estimated average price of $28.35. The stock is now traded at around $28.465000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.21%. The holding were 447,969 shares as of 2021-03-31.

SlateStone Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Boeing Co. The purchase prices were between $194.03 and $269.19, with an estimated average price of $222.08. The stock is now traded at around $243.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 5,699 shares as of 2021-03-31.

SlateStone Wealth, LLC initiated holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The purchase prices were between $37.56 and $53.01, with an estimated average price of $45.72. The stock is now traded at around $48.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 9,566 shares as of 2021-03-31.

SlateStone Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Citigroup Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.99 and $75.18, with an estimated average price of $66.7. The stock is now traded at around $72.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 5,777 shares as of 2021-03-31.

SlateStone Wealth, LLC initiated holding in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF. The purchase prices were between $13.64 and $17.78, with an estimated average price of $15.39. The stock is now traded at around $15.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 20,375 shares as of 2021-03-31.

SlateStone Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Applied Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.87 and $133.6, with an estimated average price of $110.39. The stock is now traded at around $129.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,703 shares as of 2021-03-31.

SlateStone Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF by 233.86%. The purchase prices were between $139.33 and $172.03, with an estimated average price of $156.93. The stock is now traded at around $169.375000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 15,538 shares as of 2021-03-31.

SlateStone Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp by 150.21%. The purchase prices were between $65.5 and $79.57, with an estimated average price of $72.98. The stock is now traded at around $78.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 39,211 shares as of 2021-03-31.

SlateStone Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 325.00%. The purchase prices were between $72.17 and $85, with an estimated average price of $77.27. The stock is now traded at around $77.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 24,042 shares as of 2021-03-31.

SlateStone Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc by 101.27%. The purchase prices were between $308.39 and $444.51, with an estimated average price of $369.11. The stock is now traded at around $321.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 6,360 shares as of 2021-03-31.

SlateStone Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 50.39%. The purchase prices were between $52.16 and $53.92, with an estimated average price of $53.13. The stock is now traded at around $52.837000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 49,810 shares as of 2021-03-31.

SlateStone Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Sea Ltd by 128.39%. The purchase prices were between $194.37 and $280, with an estimated average price of $232.98. The stock is now traded at around $252.725000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 7,080 shares as of 2021-03-31.

SlateStone Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in Elastic NV. The sale prices were between $105.98 and $171.29, with an estimated average price of $142.45.

SlateStone Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in Alteryx Inc. The sale prices were between $79.46 and $138.66, with an estimated average price of $106.14.

SlateStone Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The sale prices were between $265 and $348.81, with an estimated average price of $311.25.

SlateStone Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. The sale prices were between $40.06 and $54.43, with an estimated average price of $49.08.

SlateStone Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in Novartis AG. The sale prices were between $83.5 and $98.47, with an estimated average price of $89.78.

SlateStone Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in Expeditors International of Washington Inc. The sale prices were between $89.52 and $108.4, with an estimated average price of $96.27.