Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Buys SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust, Unilever PLC, Fresenius Medical Care AG. KGaA, Sells Discovery Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF

April 19, 2021 | About: GLDM -0.33% UL +0.09% BAM -0.13% NVS +0.5% AEP +0.18% NI +0.55% FMS +1.03% VZ -0.03% CNHI -3.02% COST -0.26% TIF +0% T +0.14% NEOG +0.25%

Boston, MA, based Investment company Timber Creek Capital Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust, Unilever PLC, Fresenius Medical Care AG. KGaA, Verizon Communications Inc, CNH Industrial NV, sells Discovery Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, Abbott Laboratories during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC. As of 2021Q1, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC owns 111 stocks with a total value of $255 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Timber Creek Capital Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/timber+creek+capital+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Timber Creek Capital Management LLC
  1. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 7,036 shares, 5.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.76%
  2. iShares Gold Trust (IAU) - 751,165 shares, 4.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.47%
  3. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 45,088 shares, 4.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.32%
  4. Visa Inc (V) - 54,115 shares, 4.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.30%
  5. Comcast Corp (CMCSA) - 184,796 shares, 3.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.32%
New Purchase: Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FMS)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA. The purchase prices were between $33.93 and $43.32, with an estimated average price of $37.81. The stock is now traded at around $38.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.94%. The holding were 134,120 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $54.15 and $59.29, with an estimated average price of $56.4. The stock is now traded at around $58.295000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.9%. The holding were 83,335 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: CNH Industrial NV (CNHI)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC initiated holding in CNH Industrial NV. The purchase prices were between $12.49 and $15.79, with an estimated average price of $14.46. The stock is now traded at around $15.345000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 169,010 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC added to a holding in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 188.42%. The purchase prices were between $16.73 and $19.41, with an estimated average price of $17.85. The stock is now traded at around $17.638900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.06%. The holding were 475,432 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Unilever PLC (UL)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Unilever PLC by 8020.44%. The purchase prices were between $52.06 and $60.97, with an estimated average price of $56.58. The stock is now traded at around $57.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.98%. The holding were 91,355 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Brookfield Asset Management Inc by 35.13%. The purchase prices were between $38.19 and $45.67, with an estimated average price of $41.68. The stock is now traded at around $46.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 221,636 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Novartis AG (NVS)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Novartis AG by 72.09%. The purchase prices were between $83.5 and $98.47, with an estimated average price of $89.78. The stock is now traded at around $88.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 55,660 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: American Electric Power Co Inc (AEP)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC added to a holding in American Electric Power Co Inc by 33.26%. The purchase prices were between $74.85 and $85.84, with an estimated average price of $80.58. The stock is now traded at around $88.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 77,155 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: NiSource Inc (NI)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC added to a holding in NiSource Inc by 31.08%. The purchase prices were between $21.26 and $24.36, with an estimated average price of $22.55. The stock is now traded at around $25.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 153,630 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The sale prices were between $311.42 and $380.15, with an estimated average price of $348.18.

Sold Out: Tiffany & Co (TIF)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Tiffany & Co. The sale prices were between $131.43 and $131.46, with an estimated average price of $131.45.

Sold Out: AT&T Inc (T)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $27.89 and $30.73, with an estimated average price of $29.27.

Sold Out: Neogen Corp (NEOG)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Neogen Corp. The sale prices were between $77.7 and $88.89, with an estimated average price of $83.93.

Sold Out: Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (WAB)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $72.06 and $83.7, with an estimated average price of $77.66.



