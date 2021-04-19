David J Yvars Group Buys General Motors Co, Entegris Inc, Crocs Inc, Sells NVIDIA Corp, ServiceNow Inc, Veeva Systems Inc

Investment company David J Yvars Group (Current Portfolio) buys General Motors Co, Entegris Inc, Crocs Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, Digital Turbine Inc, sells NVIDIA Corp, ServiceNow Inc, Veeva Systems Inc, JD.com Inc, Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, David J Yvars Group. As of 2021Q1, David J Yvars Group owns 82 stocks with a total value of $157 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: GM, CROX, CAT, VO, HD, EVT, IJT, REM,
- Added Positions: ENTG, PYPL, APPS, FIVE, IJS, BDJ, IJJ, GNRC, NFLX, IJR, AMZN, MSFT, HDV, AMD, ETY, EXG, CSQ, HYG, BAC, PNQI, CWB, JPM, CII, GBAB, GOOGL, XLK,
- Reduced Positions: NVDA, NOW, JD, XLU, IVV, STIM, MELI, LQD, PFF, IEI, IJH, PPT, SO, TSLA, SPY, FB, VZ, VV, CRM, CRWD,
- Sold Out: VEEV, ETSY, MDB, NEE, EFT,
These are the top 5 holdings of David J Yvars Group
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 39,463 shares, 10.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.4%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 52,954 shares, 7.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.21%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 3,224 shares, 6.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.35%
- Five Below Inc (FIVE) - 49,575 shares, 6.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.59%
- Netflix Inc (NFLX) - 15,273 shares, 5.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.97%
David J Yvars Group initiated holding in General Motors Co. The purchase prices were between $40.51 and $60.05, with an estimated average price of $53.11. The stock is now traded at around $57.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.59%. The holding were 125,515 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Crocs Inc (CROX)
David J Yvars Group initiated holding in Crocs Inc. The purchase prices were between $61.56 and $84.8, with an estimated average price of $76.32. The stock is now traded at around $77.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.1%. The holding were 80,130 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Caterpillar Inc (CAT)
David J Yvars Group initiated holding in Caterpillar Inc. The purchase prices were between $180.63 and $233.63, with an estimated average price of $206.87. The stock is now traded at around $231.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 1,295 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO)
David J Yvars Group initiated holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $203.15 and $225.23, with an estimated average price of $216.47. The stock is now traded at around $228.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 1,167 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (IJT)
David J Yvars Group initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $113.07 and $134.23, with an estimated average price of $126.9. The stock is now traded at around $128.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,704 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: The Home Depot Inc (HD)
David J Yvars Group initiated holding in The Home Depot Inc. The purchase prices were between $250.93 and $305.25, with an estimated average price of $275.66. The stock is now traded at around $327.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 698 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Entegris Inc (ENTG)
David J Yvars Group added to a holding in Entegris Inc by 1549.75%. The purchase prices were between $93.99 and $113.56, with an estimated average price of $102.97. The stock is now traded at around $112.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.48%. The holding were 66,980 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
David J Yvars Group added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 1487.76%. The purchase prices were between $226.09 and $304.79, with an estimated average price of $253.25. The stock is now traded at around $265.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.73%. The holding were 18,815 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Digital Turbine Inc (APPS)
David J Yvars Group added to a holding in Digital Turbine Inc by 537.99%. The purchase prices were between $49.09 and $94.74, with an estimated average price of $73.28. The stock is now traded at around $71.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 31,740 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (IJS)
David J Yvars Group added to a holding in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 152.66%. The purchase prices were between $80.09 and $107.56, with an estimated average price of $94.36. The stock is now traded at around $101.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 11,721 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (BDJ)
David J Yvars Group added to a holding in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 39.79%. The purchase prices were between $8.29 and $9.46, with an estimated average price of $8.83. The stock is now traded at around $9.789900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 217,721 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IJJ)
David J Yvars Group added to a holding in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 119.59%. The purchase prices were between $84.49 and $104.95, with an estimated average price of $95.13. The stock is now traded at around $105.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 9,328 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV)
David J Yvars Group sold out a holding in Veeva Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $241.17 and $318.09, with an estimated average price of $279.23.Sold Out: Etsy Inc (ETSY)
David J Yvars Group sold out a holding in Etsy Inc. The sale prices were between $167.57 and $244.58, with an estimated average price of $209.7.Sold Out: MongoDB Inc (MDB)
David J Yvars Group sold out a holding in MongoDB Inc. The sale prices were between $258.5 and $422.85, with an estimated average price of $355.38.Sold Out: NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)
David J Yvars Group sold out a holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $70.7 and $86.87, with an estimated average price of $78.13.Sold Out: Eaton Vance Floating-rate Income Trust (EFT)
David J Yvars Group sold out a holding in Eaton Vance Floating-rate Income Trust. The sale prices were between $13.07 and $14.17, with an estimated average price of $13.85.
