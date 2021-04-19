AdvicePeriod, LLC Buys Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard Total World Stock ETF, Sells Vanguard Growth ETF, iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF, Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF

Investment company AdvicePeriod, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard Total World Stock ETF, Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, sells Vanguard Growth ETF, iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF, Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF, iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, AdvicePeriod, LLC. As of 2021Q1, AdvicePeriod, LLC owns 61 stocks with a total value of $1 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 3,898,334 shares, 13.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.73% Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 3,053,235 shares, 11.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.44% Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 416,278 shares, 10.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.65% Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 537,479 shares, 8.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.04% Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH) - 935,968 shares, 4.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.13%

AdvicePeriod, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 25.13%. The purchase prices were between $61.46 and $61.57, with an estimated average price of $61.53. The stock is now traded at around $61.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 935,968 shares as of 2021-03-31.

AdvicePeriod, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 20.79%. The purchase prices were between $92.44 and $96.49, with an estimated average price of $94.68. The stock is now traded at around $93.605000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 569,396 shares as of 2021-03-31.

AdvicePeriod, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 24.80%. The purchase prices were between $91.81 and $98.45, with an estimated average price of $95.94. The stock is now traded at around $101.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 107,073 shares as of 2021-03-31.

AdvicePeriod, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 26.68%. The purchase prices were between $54.22 and $55.34, with an estimated average price of $54.79. The stock is now traded at around $55.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 185,237 shares as of 2021-03-31.

AdvicePeriod, LLC added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 84.94%. The purchase prices were between $54.42 and $54.93, with an estimated average price of $54.75. The stock is now traded at around $54.715000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 11,834 shares as of 2021-03-31.

AdvicePeriod, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa by 80.65%. The purchase prices were between $49.34 and $49.76, with an estimated average price of $49.56. The stock is now traded at around $49.718100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 24,672 shares as of 2021-03-31.

AdvicePeriod, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $282.28 and $336.37, with an estimated average price of $310.14.

AdvicePeriod, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $262.57 and $301.82, with an estimated average price of $281.7.

AdvicePeriod, LLC sold out a holding in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $129.81 and $132.77, with an estimated average price of $131.39.

AdvicePeriod, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund. The sale prices were between $172.44 and $185.8, with an estimated average price of $180.62.

AdvicePeriod, LLC sold out a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $123.99 and $127.81, with an estimated average price of $126.27.

AdvicePeriod, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Health Care ETF. The sale prices were between $217.6 and $236.12, with an estimated average price of $228.75.