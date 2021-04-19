>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

AdvicePeriod, LLC Buys Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard Total World Stock ETF, Sells Vanguard Growth ETF, iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF, Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF

April 19, 2021 | About: VGSH +0% VCIT -0.03% VT -0.7% VTEB +0% IGSB -0.03% SHM +0% IWO -2.45% VBK -2% IEI +0.05% VONE -0.6% TIP -0.2% VH +0%

Investment company AdvicePeriod, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard Total World Stock ETF, Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, sells Vanguard Growth ETF, iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF, Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF, iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, AdvicePeriod, LLC. As of 2021Q1, AdvicePeriod, LLC owns 61 stocks with a total value of $1 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of AdvicePeriod, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/adviceperiod%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of AdvicePeriod, LLC
  1. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 3,898,334 shares, 13.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.73%
  2. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 3,053,235 shares, 11.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.44%
  3. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 416,278 shares, 10.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.65%
  4. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 537,479 shares, 8.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.04%
  5. Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH) - 935,968 shares, 4.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.13%
Added: Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH)

AdvicePeriod, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 25.13%. The purchase prices were between $61.46 and $61.57, with an estimated average price of $61.53. The stock is now traded at around $61.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 935,968 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT)

AdvicePeriod, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 20.79%. The purchase prices were between $92.44 and $96.49, with an estimated average price of $94.68. The stock is now traded at around $93.605000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 569,396 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (VT)

AdvicePeriod, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 24.80%. The purchase prices were between $91.81 and $98.45, with an estimated average price of $95.94. The stock is now traded at around $101.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 107,073 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB)

AdvicePeriod, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 26.68%. The purchase prices were between $54.22 and $55.34, with an estimated average price of $54.79. The stock is now traded at around $55.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 185,237 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB)

AdvicePeriod, LLC added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 84.94%. The purchase prices were between $54.42 and $54.93, with an estimated average price of $54.75. The stock is now traded at around $54.715000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 11,834 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa (SHM)

AdvicePeriod, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa by 80.65%. The purchase prices were between $49.34 and $49.76, with an estimated average price of $49.56. The stock is now traded at around $49.718100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 24,672 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (IWO)

AdvicePeriod, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $282.28 and $336.37, with an estimated average price of $310.14.

Sold Out: Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF (VBK)

AdvicePeriod, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $262.57 and $301.82, with an estimated average price of $281.7.

Sold Out: iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEI)

AdvicePeriod, LLC sold out a holding in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $129.81 and $132.77, with an estimated average price of $131.39.

Sold Out: Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund (VONE)

AdvicePeriod, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund. The sale prices were between $172.44 and $185.8, with an estimated average price of $180.62.

Sold Out: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)

AdvicePeriod, LLC sold out a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $123.99 and $127.81, with an estimated average price of $126.27.

Sold Out: Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT)

AdvicePeriod, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Health Care ETF. The sale prices were between $217.6 and $236.12, with an estimated average price of $228.75.



Here is the complete portfolio of AdvicePeriod, LLC. Also check out:

1. AdvicePeriod, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. AdvicePeriod, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. AdvicePeriod, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that AdvicePeriod, LLC keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)