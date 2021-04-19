Mayfair Advisory Group, LLC Buys JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF, Sells Dentsply Sirona Inc, Global Payments Inc, iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF

Investment company Mayfair Advisory Group, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF, Bank of America Corp, Abbott Laboratories, sells Dentsply Sirona Inc, Global Payments Inc, iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF, 3M Co, Autohome Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mayfair Advisory Group, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Mayfair Advisory Group, LLC owns 86 stocks with a total value of $55 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: JPST, VOT, VOE, BAC, ABT, FCN, AMLP, VYM, HD, NTRS, GOOGL,

JPST, VOT, VOE, BAC, ABT, FCN, AMLP, VYM, HD, NTRS, GOOGL, Added Positions: SCHD, SCHG, QUAL, FBND, TSLA, AAPL, VTV, VUG, GLD, EQC, SNN, NVDA, AMZN, VZ, PFE, UVXY, WMT, DWLD, SPY,

SCHD, SCHG, QUAL, FBND, TSLA, AAPL, VTV, VUG, GLD, EQC, SNN, NVDA, AMZN, VZ, PFE, UVXY, WMT, DWLD, SPY, Reduced Positions: MINT, DEO, TRV, SCHA, JNJ, SFBS, SCHV, MRK, SCHB, DGRW, JPM, PYPL, VGT, T, SCHX, EFAV, FB, ABBV, TDY, CVX,

MINT, DEO, TRV, SCHA, JNJ, SFBS, SCHV, MRK, SCHB, DGRW, JPM, PYPL, VGT, T, SCHX, EFAV, FB, ABBV, TDY, CVX, Sold Out: XRAY, GPN, IQLT, MMM, ATHM, CB, POOL, CRM, AGQ,

For the details of Mayfair Advisory Group, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mayfair+advisory+group%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - 87,759 shares, 11.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.35% Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) - 35,170 shares, 8.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.71% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 32,612 shares, 7.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.21% BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) - 20,449 shares, 4.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.61% PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT) - 22,062 shares, 4.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.42%

Mayfair Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.69 and $50.78, with an estimated average price of $50.74. The stock is now traded at around $50.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 5,422 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mayfair Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $204.57 and $230.14, with an estimated average price of $216.76. The stock is now traded at around $223.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 1,277 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mayfair Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $116.32 and $137.55, with an estimated average price of $127.55. The stock is now traded at around $138.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 1,867 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mayfair Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $29.65 and $38.99, with an estimated average price of $34.49. The stock is now traded at around $39.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 5,880 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mayfair Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in Alerian MLP ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.83 and $32.42, with an estimated average price of $28.91. The stock is now traded at around $31.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 7,331 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mayfair Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in Abbott Laboratories. The purchase prices were between $108.84 and $128.23, with an estimated average price of $118.64. The stock is now traded at around $125.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 1,915 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mayfair Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 25.00%. The purchase prices were between $52.16 and $53.92, with an estimated average price of $53.13. The stock is now traded at around $52.837000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 15,033 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mayfair Advisory Group, LLC sold out a holding in Dentsply Sirona Inc. The sale prices were between $51.99 and $63.9, with an estimated average price of $57.96.

Mayfair Advisory Group, LLC sold out a holding in Global Payments Inc. The sale prices were between $176.52 and $215.55, with an estimated average price of $199.17.

Mayfair Advisory Group, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $35.14 and $37.12, with an estimated average price of $36.25.

Mayfair Advisory Group, LLC sold out a holding in 3M Co. The sale prices were between $165.2 and $195.74, with an estimated average price of $179.02.

Mayfair Advisory Group, LLC sold out a holding in Autohome Inc. The sale prices were between $93.27 and $137.92, with an estimated average price of $111.39.

Mayfair Advisory Group, LLC sold out a holding in Chubb Ltd. The sale prices were between $145.1 and $175.05, with an estimated average price of $161.18.