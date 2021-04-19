Barry Investment Advisors, LLC Buys MDU Resources Group Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Fiserv Inc, Sells WisdomTree India Earnings Fund, ViacomCBS Inc, Colony Capital Inc

New Bedford, MA, based Investment company Barry Investment Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys MDU Resources Group Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Fiserv Inc, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF, sells WisdomTree India Earnings Fund, ViacomCBS Inc, Colony Capital Inc, Southwest Airlines Co, Discovery Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Barry Investment Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Barry Investment Advisors, LLC owns 110 stocks with a total value of $358 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: MDU, FISV, USFR, VYM, NEM, GDX, OTEX, EBAY, AZN, ABT, SCHW, CVX, CI, FB, GGN,

MDU, FISV, USFR, VYM, NEM, GDX, OTEX, EBAY, AZN, ABT, SCHW, CVX, CI, FB, GGN, Added Positions: BABA, MINT, TOTL, EMLP, VWO, KMB, IBM, GLD, ACI, VGLT, DOC, PFE, DEA, NGG, DLR, DFJ, VYMI, XLU, SLV, BMY, VT, TSN, CAG, MRK, GSK, HAS, BA, VNQ, EWU, BND, AMLP, SJM, XOM, ES, UNH, WMT,

BABA, MINT, TOTL, EMLP, VWO, KMB, IBM, GLD, ACI, VGLT, DOC, PFE, DEA, NGG, DLR, DFJ, VYMI, XLU, SLV, BMY, VT, TSN, CAG, MRK, GSK, HAS, BA, VNQ, EWU, BND, AMLP, SJM, XOM, ES, UNH, WMT, Reduced Positions: EPI, VIAC, TLT, SHY, VEA, VTIP, MGA, SCHM, WDC, AAPL, AMJ, TSLA, TOT, EMQQ, IP, L, RTX, JOF, GIS, WASH, RDS.A, CEF, PSX, WBA, VTRS, LH, QCOM, MSFT, GLW, STZ, ADM,

EPI, VIAC, TLT, SHY, VEA, VTIP, MGA, SCHM, WDC, AAPL, AMJ, TSLA, TOT, EMQQ, IP, L, RTX, JOF, GIS, WASH, RDS.A, CEF, PSX, WBA, VTRS, LH, QCOM, MSFT, GLW, STZ, ADM, Sold Out: CLNY, LUV, DISCA, LYB, NVS, CLNC,

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) - 274,780 shares, 10.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.57% Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP) - 459,429 shares, 6.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.67% iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) - 270,428 shares, 6.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.02% Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind (FNDF) - 567,741 shares, 5.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.82% Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX) - 147,631 shares, 3.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.68%

Barry Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in MDU Resources Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.69 and $32.12, with an estimated average price of $28.65. The stock is now traded at around $32.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.42%. The holding were 274,378 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Barry Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Fiserv Inc. The purchase prices were between $102.69 and $124.13, with an estimated average price of $114.68. The stock is now traded at around $124.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.82%. The holding were 54,637 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Barry Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund. The purchase prices were between $25.1 and $25.12, with an estimated average price of $25.11. The stock is now traded at around $25.108100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 31,225 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Barry Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF. The purchase prices were between $89.81 and $101.83, with an estimated average price of $95.92. The stock is now traded at around $103.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 5,557 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Barry Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Newmont Corp. The purchase prices were between $54.38 and $65.24, with an estimated average price of $59.81. The stock is now traded at around $64.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 9,079 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Barry Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.9 and $38.51, with an estimated average price of $34.07. The stock is now traded at around $35.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 16,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Barry Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 1568.17%. The purchase prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98. The stock is now traded at around $234.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.82%. The holding were 30,711 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Barry Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad by 320.76%. The purchase prices were between $101.91 and $102.11, with an estimated average price of $102.01. The stock is now traded at around $101.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 28,944 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Barry Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF by 83.79%. The purchase prices were between $48.07 and $49.04, with an estimated average price of $48.63. The stock is now traded at around $48.435000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 67,173 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Barry Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 94.66%. The purchase prices were between $50.28 and $56.42, with an estimated average price of $53.17. The stock is now traded at around $52.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 29,402 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Barry Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp by 98.55%. The purchase prices were between $128.33 and $139.05, with an estimated average price of $132.72. The stock is now traded at around $139.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 10,541 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Barry Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Albertsons Companies Inc by 219.65%. The purchase prices were between $16.17 and $20.42, with an estimated average price of $17.55. The stock is now traded at around $20.245000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 32,269 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Barry Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Colony Capital Inc. The sale prices were between $4.43 and $6.97, with an estimated average price of $5.62.

Barry Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Southwest Airlines Co. The sale prices were between $43.94 and $62.1, with an estimated average price of $53.18.

Barry Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Discovery Inc. The sale prices were between $30.63 and $77.27, with an estimated average price of $49.9.

Barry Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in LyondellBasell Industries NV. The sale prices were between $85.76 and $109.5, with an estimated average price of $99.2.

Barry Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Novartis AG. The sale prices were between $83.5 and $98.47, with an estimated average price of $89.78.

Barry Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Colony Credit Real Estate Inc. The sale prices were between $7.09 and $9.49, with an estimated average price of $8.5.