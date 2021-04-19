Wells Trecaso Financial Group, LLC Buys Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Altria Group Inc, iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, Sells Quanta Services Inc, VF Corp, Philip Morris International Inc

Investment company Wells Trecaso Financial Group, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Altria Group Inc, iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, Truist Financial Corp, The Scotts Miracle Gro Co, sells Quanta Services Inc, VF Corp, Philip Morris International Inc, PG&E Corp, Ford Motor Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wells Trecaso Financial Group, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Wells Trecaso Financial Group, LLC owns 86 stocks with a total value of $190 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: BRK.B, MO, IWN, TFC, SMG,

BRK.B, MO, IWN, TFC, SMG, Added Positions: T, BMY, BA, CMC, UNP, RTX, VCSH, MMM, AMZN, AMGN, CVX, XOM, GE, PEP, VZ, IWR,

T, BMY, BA, CMC, UNP, RTX, VCSH, MMM, AMZN, AMGN, CVX, XOM, GE, PEP, VZ, IWR, Reduced Positions: PWR, AAPL, ABT, ABBV, SPY, TMO, LOW, VOT, VBK, IVV, TSLA, SHW, FB, CSCO, ES, GT, BAC,

PWR, AAPL, ABT, ABBV, SPY, TMO, LOW, VOT, VBK, IVV, TSLA, SHW, FB, CSCO, ES, GT, BAC, Sold Out: VFC, PM, PCG, F,

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 133,466 shares, 8.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.13% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 53,071 shares, 6.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 60,536 shares, 4.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.37% Eaton Corp PLC (ETN) - 54,673 shares, 3.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.83% Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 54,585 shares, 3.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.25%

Wells Trecaso Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $227.36 and $263.99, with an estimated average price of $242.84. The stock is now traded at around $269.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 2,480 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wells Trecaso Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in Altria Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $40.76 and $52.5, with an estimated average price of $44.79. The stock is now traded at around $52.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 6,638 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wells Trecaso Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $129.67 and $169.1, with an estimated average price of $150.78. The stock is now traded at around $160.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,509 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wells Trecaso Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in The Scotts Miracle Gro Co. The purchase prices were between $198.2 and $245.41, with an estimated average price of $226.73. The stock is now traded at around $232.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 850 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wells Trecaso Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in Truist Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $47.18 and $60.17, with an estimated average price of $54.8. The stock is now traded at around $57.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 3,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wells Trecaso Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in VF Corp. The sale prices were between $75.92 and $88.28, with an estimated average price of $81.14.

Wells Trecaso Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in Philip Morris International Inc. The sale prices were between $79.06 and $90.99, with an estimated average price of $84.94.

Wells Trecaso Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in PG&E Corp. The sale prices were between $10.51 and $12.38, with an estimated average price of $11.62.

Wells Trecaso Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in Ford Motor Co. The sale prices were between $8.52 and $13.37, with an estimated average price of $11.44.