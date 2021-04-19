Landsberg, Bennett, & Dubbaneh LLC Buys Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, Apple Inc, Sells iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, SPDR Biotech ETF

Investment company Landsberg, Bennett, & Dubbaneh LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, Apple Inc, ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, sells iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, SPDR Biotech ETF, Equinix Inc, Coca-Cola European Partners PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Landsberg, Bennett, & Dubbaneh LLC. As of 2021Q1, Landsberg, Bennett, & Dubbaneh LLC owns 253 stocks with a total value of $681 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: TBF, SITE, TREX, MASI, IWF, BMY, ESTA, IWM, BILI, TXG, TKR, YNDX, CRWD, ETSY, BZUN, CHWY, SQ, TWLO, TTD, PAGS, CYRX, AWK, SQM, ROST, PVH, ORA, IDXX, EXPD, ADSK, IWR, MDY, PLD, VTI, RUN, LBTYK, ZBH, WAT, MMC, KMB, HSIC, ADC,

PDBC, VGSH, AAPL, AGG, LMBS, NCLH, VTEB, MDT, FMB, ASML, TIP, PLNT, PFPT, SHW, CRM, PYPL, ADBE, HRC, CONE, TEAM, EL, COR, DXCM, NVDA, LULU, ECL, MRCY, SPGI, VRTX, EVBG, AMZN, MSEX, SAP, DIS, HZNP, DKNG, BSX, C, TSM, MA, PANW, INGR, LLY, INTU, LMT, QCOM, WMT, WM, WYNN, DAL, BAH, NOW, RKT, BF.B, COP, CW, FE, IFF, NI, NOC, O, REGN, TMO, RTX, WDC, EBS, VMW, PSX, FB, BABA, ENR, ADT, IVV, QQQ, DOX, BA, CCL, CSCO, DLTR, EMR, FDX, FISV, F, GD, GOOGL, INFO, JLL, LVS, MAR, MRK, MET, OKE, PEGA, SIGI, LUV, TTC, TSN, WFC, FTS, PRG, ULTA, DAN, HII, ABBV, CDW, ANET, BND, ITOT, SPY, VEA, AZN, DUK, SO, UPS, IJH, Reduced Positions: GLD, XBI, EQIX, AVGO, MCD, CCEP, CDNS, TTWO, PAYC, WMS, FIVE, PEP, UL, GNRC, TDOC, JPM, RACE, TER, HON, MDLZ, V, SONY, ALGN, BLK, ACN, MSFT, NEE, SYK, DEO, VEEV, U, CMCSA, XLP, BURL, CRL, CRUS, SNOW, AMT, XLK, ICE, GOOG, TXN, IBM, UNP, UNH, SBUX, ABT, COST, ATVI, MO, PFE, AMED, CCK, CCI, XLV, T, VZ, ADP, BRK.B, KO, LOW, NFLX, PG, RELX, RMD, SNY, XOM, TPR, BDX, DIA, BAC, IAU, IJR, PM, AXP, APD, MMM, XLY,

For the details of Landsberg, Bennett, & Dubbaneh LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/landsberg%2C+bennett%2C+%26+dubbaneh+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 406,859 shares, 6.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.35% Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH) - 618,638 shares, 5.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 87.53% Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity (PDBC) - 2,067,798 shares, 5.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 99.65% McDonald's Corp (MCD) - 113,181 shares, 3.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.74% First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET (LMBS) - 461,781 shares, 3.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.14%

Landsberg, Bennett, & Dubbaneh LLC initiated holding in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury. The purchase prices were between $15.76 and $18.36, with an estimated average price of $17.08. The stock is now traded at around $17.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 414,985 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Landsberg, Bennett, & Dubbaneh LLC initiated holding in SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc. The purchase prices were between $151.85 and $181.53, with an estimated average price of $165.94. The stock is now traded at around $177.435000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 9,818 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Landsberg, Bennett, & Dubbaneh LLC initiated holding in Trex Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $82.34 and $106.28, with an estimated average price of $94.24. The stock is now traded at around $103.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 18,142 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Landsberg, Bennett, & Dubbaneh LLC initiated holding in Masimo Corp. The purchase prices were between $220.31 and $283.75, with an estimated average price of $251.6. The stock is now traded at around $242.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 6,227 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Landsberg, Bennett, & Dubbaneh LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $229.7 and $254.31, with an estimated average price of $243.12. The stock is now traded at around $259.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 4,461 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Landsberg, Bennett, & Dubbaneh LLC initiated holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. The purchase prices were between $59.34 and $66.74, with an estimated average price of $62.18. The stock is now traded at around $65.905000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 11,934 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Landsberg, Bennett, & Dubbaneh LLC added to a holding in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity by 99.65%. The purchase prices were between $15.21 and $18.16, with an estimated average price of $16.83. The stock is now traded at around $18.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.66%. The holding were 2,067,798 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Landsberg, Bennett, & Dubbaneh LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 87.53%. The purchase prices were between $61.46 and $61.57, with an estimated average price of $61.53. The stock is now traded at around $61.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.61%. The holding were 618,638 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Landsberg, Bennett, & Dubbaneh LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 69.07%. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $134.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 147,958 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Landsberg, Bennett, & Dubbaneh LLC added to a holding in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd by 285.04%. The purchase prices were between $22.4 and $33.13, with an estimated average price of $26.56. The stock is now traded at around $28.208200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 158,548 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Landsberg, Bennett, & Dubbaneh LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 21.95%. The purchase prices were between $54.22 and $55.34, with an estimated average price of $54.79. The stock is now traded at around $55.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 275,756 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Landsberg, Bennett, & Dubbaneh LLC added to a holding in Medtronic PLC by 497.02%. The purchase prices were between $111.18 and $119.74, with an estimated average price of $117.24. The stock is now traded at around $125.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 21,206 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Landsberg, Bennett, & Dubbaneh LLC sold out a holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $112.86 and $119.75, with an estimated average price of $116.37.

Landsberg, Bennett, & Dubbaneh LLC sold out a holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp. The sale prices were between $78.68 and $90.67, with an estimated average price of $84.59.

Landsberg, Bennett, & Dubbaneh LLC sold out a holding in Discover Financial Services. The sale prices were between $82.18 and $102.27, with an estimated average price of $94.29.

Landsberg, Bennett, & Dubbaneh LLC sold out a holding in Splunk Inc. The sale prices were between $131.03 and $175.09, with an estimated average price of $156.24.

Landsberg, Bennett, & Dubbaneh LLC sold out a holding in ProShares Short S&P500. The sale prices were between $16.76 and $18.21, with an estimated average price of $17.35.

Landsberg, Bennett, & Dubbaneh LLC sold out a holding in Chevron Corp. The sale prices were between $84.71 and $111.56, with an estimated average price of $97.56.