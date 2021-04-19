>
Landsberg, Bennett, & Dubbaneh LLC Buys Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, Apple Inc, Sells iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, SPDR Biotech ETF

April 19, 2021 | About: PDBC +0.22% VGSH +0% AAPL -0.03% NCLH -0.25% VTEB +0% MDT -0.1% TBF +0.18% SITE -2.63% TREX -1.57% MASI -1.34% IW +0%

Investment company Landsberg, Bennett, & Dubbaneh LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, Apple Inc, ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, sells iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, SPDR Biotech ETF, Equinix Inc, Coca-Cola European Partners PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Landsberg, Bennett, & Dubbaneh LLC. As of 2021Q1, Landsberg, Bennett, & Dubbaneh LLC owns 253 stocks with a total value of $681 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Landsberg, Bennett, & Dubbaneh LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/landsberg%2C+bennett%2C+%26+dubbaneh+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Landsberg, Bennett, & Dubbaneh LLC
  1. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 406,859 shares, 6.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.35%
  2. Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH) - 618,638 shares, 5.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 87.53%
  3. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity (PDBC) - 2,067,798 shares, 5.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 99.65%
  4. McDonald's Corp (MCD) - 113,181 shares, 3.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.74%
  5. First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET (LMBS) - 461,781 shares, 3.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.14%
New Purchase: ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (TBF)

Landsberg, Bennett, & Dubbaneh LLC initiated holding in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury. The purchase prices were between $15.76 and $18.36, with an estimated average price of $17.08. The stock is now traded at around $17.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 414,985 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (SITE)

Landsberg, Bennett, & Dubbaneh LLC initiated holding in SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc. The purchase prices were between $151.85 and $181.53, with an estimated average price of $165.94. The stock is now traded at around $177.435000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 9,818 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Trex Co Inc (TREX)

Landsberg, Bennett, & Dubbaneh LLC initiated holding in Trex Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $82.34 and $106.28, with an estimated average price of $94.24. The stock is now traded at around $103.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 18,142 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Masimo Corp (MASI)

Landsberg, Bennett, & Dubbaneh LLC initiated holding in Masimo Corp. The purchase prices were between $220.31 and $283.75, with an estimated average price of $251.6. The stock is now traded at around $242.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 6,227 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF)

Landsberg, Bennett, & Dubbaneh LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $229.7 and $254.31, with an estimated average price of $243.12. The stock is now traded at around $259.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 4,461 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)

Landsberg, Bennett, & Dubbaneh LLC initiated holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. The purchase prices were between $59.34 and $66.74, with an estimated average price of $62.18. The stock is now traded at around $65.905000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 11,934 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity (PDBC)

Landsberg, Bennett, & Dubbaneh LLC added to a holding in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity by 99.65%. The purchase prices were between $15.21 and $18.16, with an estimated average price of $16.83. The stock is now traded at around $18.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.66%. The holding were 2,067,798 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH)

Landsberg, Bennett, & Dubbaneh LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 87.53%. The purchase prices were between $61.46 and $61.57, with an estimated average price of $61.53. The stock is now traded at around $61.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.61%. The holding were 618,638 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Landsberg, Bennett, & Dubbaneh LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 69.07%. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $134.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 147,958 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NCLH)

Landsberg, Bennett, & Dubbaneh LLC added to a holding in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd by 285.04%. The purchase prices were between $22.4 and $33.13, with an estimated average price of $26.56. The stock is now traded at around $28.208200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 158,548 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB)

Landsberg, Bennett, & Dubbaneh LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 21.95%. The purchase prices were between $54.22 and $55.34, with an estimated average price of $54.79. The stock is now traded at around $55.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 275,756 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Medtronic PLC (MDT)

Landsberg, Bennett, & Dubbaneh LLC added to a holding in Medtronic PLC by 497.02%. The purchase prices were between $111.18 and $119.74, with an estimated average price of $117.24. The stock is now traded at around $125.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 21,206 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF)

Landsberg, Bennett, & Dubbaneh LLC sold out a holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $112.86 and $119.75, with an estimated average price of $116.37.

Sold Out: Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW)

Landsberg, Bennett, & Dubbaneh LLC sold out a holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp. The sale prices were between $78.68 and $90.67, with an estimated average price of $84.59.

Sold Out: Discover Financial Services (DFS)

Landsberg, Bennett, & Dubbaneh LLC sold out a holding in Discover Financial Services. The sale prices were between $82.18 and $102.27, with an estimated average price of $94.29.

Sold Out: Splunk Inc (SPLK)

Landsberg, Bennett, & Dubbaneh LLC sold out a holding in Splunk Inc. The sale prices were between $131.03 and $175.09, with an estimated average price of $156.24.

Sold Out: ProShares Short S&P500 (SH)

Landsberg, Bennett, & Dubbaneh LLC sold out a holding in ProShares Short S&P500. The sale prices were between $16.76 and $18.21, with an estimated average price of $17.35.

Sold Out: Chevron Corp (CVX)

Landsberg, Bennett, & Dubbaneh LLC sold out a holding in Chevron Corp. The sale prices were between $84.71 and $111.56, with an estimated average price of $97.56.



Comments

GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)