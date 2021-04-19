>
Equitec Specialists, Llc Buys Fisker Inc, Change Healthcare Inc, PG&E Corp, Sells American Airlines Group Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

April 19, 2021

Chicago, IL, based Investment company Equitec Specialists, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Fisker Inc, Change Healthcare Inc, PG&E Corp, NextEra Energy Inc, GFL Environmental Inc, sells American Airlines Group Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF, Purple Innovation Inc, NextEra Energy Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Equitec Specialists, Llc. As of 2021Q1, Equitec Specialists, Llc owns 131 stocks with a total value of $283 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of EQUITEC SPECIALISTS, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/equitec+specialists%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of EQUITEC SPECIALISTS, LLC
  1. PG&E Corp (PCGU) - 381,639 shares, 15.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 44.39%
  2. GFL Environmental Inc (GFLU) - 334,044 shares, 9.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 39.56%
  3. Fisker Inc (FSR) - 1,449,400 shares, 8.81% of the total portfolio.
  4. Fisker Inc (FSR) - 1,388,604 shares, 8.44% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. Change Healthcare Inc (CHNGU) - 283,319 shares, 7.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 305.40%
New Purchase: Fisker Inc (FSR)

Equitec Specialists, Llc initiated holding in Fisker Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.62 and $28.5, with an estimated average price of $18.31. The stock is now traded at around $12.279900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.44%. The holding were 1,388,604 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Velodyne Lidar Inc (VLDR)

Equitec Specialists, Llc initiated holding in Velodyne Lidar Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.4 and $25.82, with an estimated average price of $18.89. The stock is now traded at around $13.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 173,307 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Porch Group Inc (PRCH)

Equitec Specialists, Llc initiated holding in Porch Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.77 and $23.43, with an estimated average price of $17.84. The stock is now traded at around $13.505000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 98,058 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFFT)

Equitec Specialists, Llc initiated holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.3 and $50.5, with an estimated average price of $46.6. The stock is now traded at around $49.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 27,203 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: American Electric Power Co Inc (AEPPL)

Equitec Specialists, Llc initiated holding in American Electric Power Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.35 and $49.33, with an estimated average price of $47.65. The stock is now traded at around $49.929900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 24,629 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iQIYI Inc (IQ)

Equitec Specialists, Llc initiated holding in iQIYI Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.55 and $28.91, with an estimated average price of $23.16. The stock is now traded at around $15.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 35,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Change Healthcare Inc (CHNGU)

Equitec Specialists, Llc added to a holding in Change Healthcare Inc by 305.40%. The purchase prices were between $63.73 and $81.48, with an estimated average price of $78.32. The stock is now traded at around $77.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.63%. The holding were 283,319 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: PG&E Corp (PCGU)

Equitec Specialists, Llc added to a holding in PG&E Corp by 44.39%. The purchase prices were between $104.84 and $122, with an estimated average price of $114.69. The stock is now traded at around $110.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.73%. The holding were 381,639 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: NextEra Energy Inc (NEEPO)

Equitec Specialists, Llc added to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 190.63%. The purchase prices were between $54.69 and $65, with an estimated average price of $59.29. The stock is now traded at around $61.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.59%. The holding were 270,610 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: GFL Environmental Inc (GFLU)

Equitec Specialists, Llc added to a holding in GFL Environmental Inc by 39.56%. The purchase prices were between $67.37 and $81.57, with an estimated average price of $73.53. The stock is now traded at around $75.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.73%. The holding were 334,044 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: NextEra Energy Inc (NEEPQ)

Equitec Specialists, Llc added to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 74.85%. The purchase prices were between $47.17 and $56.19, with an estimated average price of $51.33. The stock is now traded at around $52.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 138,477 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY)

Equitec Specialists, Llc added to a holding in Occidental Petroleum Corp by 91.09%. The purchase prices were between $17.45 and $31.23, with an estimated average price of $25.02. The stock is now traded at around $24.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 66,748 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: American Airlines Group Inc (AAL)

Equitec Specialists, Llc sold out a holding in American Airlines Group Inc. The sale prices were between $15 and $25.17, with an estimated average price of $19.25.

Sold Out: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Equitec Specialists, Llc sold out a holding in Amazon.com Inc. The sale prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97.

Sold Out: Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK)

Equitec Specialists, Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $194.82 and $214.9, with an estimated average price of $205.77.

Sold Out: Aptiv PLC (APTV)

Equitec Specialists, Llc sold out a holding in Aptiv PLC. The sale prices were between $127.96 and $156.99, with an estimated average price of $145.59.

Sold Out: Royal Caribbean Group (RCL)

Equitec Specialists, Llc sold out a holding in Royal Caribbean Group. The sale prices were between $65 and $96.66, with an estimated average price of $79.11.

Sold Out: Spirit Airlines Inc (SAVE)

Equitec Specialists, Llc sold out a holding in Spirit Airlines Inc. The sale prices were between $23.06 and $39.74, with an estimated average price of $32.06.



