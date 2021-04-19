Equitec Specialists, Llc Buys Fisker Inc, Change Healthcare Inc, PG&E Corp, Sells American Airlines Group Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

Chicago, IL, based Investment company Equitec Specialists, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Fisker Inc, Change Healthcare Inc, PG&E Corp, NextEra Energy Inc, GFL Environmental Inc, sells American Airlines Group Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF, Purple Innovation Inc, NextEra Energy Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Equitec Specialists, Llc. As of 2021Q1, Equitec Specialists, Llc owns 131 stocks with a total value of $283 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: FSR, VLDR, PRCH, IFFT, AEPPL, IQ, GNOG, SKLZ, AEPPZ, INO, DM, F, RSI, 0LS, IMAX, EOSE, DY, TRIT, ACEV,

FSR, VLDR, PRCH, IFFT, AEPPL, IQ, GNOG, SKLZ, AEPPZ, INO, DM, F, RSI, 0LS, IMAX, EOSE, DY, TRIT, ACEV, Added Positions: CHNGU, PCGU, NEEPO, GFLU, NEEPQ, OXY, SPCE, KERN, GIK, BLNK, HASI,

CHNGU, PCGU, NEEPO, GFLU, NEEPQ, OXY, SPCE, KERN, GIK, BLNK, HASI, Reduced Positions: PRPL, NEEPP, NEEPP, DKNG, MPLN,

PRPL, NEEPP, NEEPP, DKNG, MPLN, Sold Out: AAL, AMZN, MGK, APTV, RCL, SAVE, BW, GB, XLI, AG, RILY, UTZ, SFT, FTV, DSKE,

For the details of EQUITEC SPECIALISTS, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/equitec+specialists%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

PG&E Corp (PCGU) - 381,639 shares, 15.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 44.39% GFL Environmental Inc (GFLU) - 334,044 shares, 9.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 39.56% Fisker Inc (FSR) - 1,449,400 shares, 8.81% of the total portfolio. Fisker Inc (FSR) - 1,388,604 shares, 8.44% of the total portfolio. New Position Change Healthcare Inc (CHNGU) - 283,319 shares, 7.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 305.40%

Equitec Specialists, Llc initiated holding in Fisker Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.62 and $28.5, with an estimated average price of $18.31. The stock is now traded at around $12.279900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.44%. The holding were 1,388,604 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Equitec Specialists, Llc initiated holding in Velodyne Lidar Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.4 and $25.82, with an estimated average price of $18.89. The stock is now traded at around $13.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 173,307 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Equitec Specialists, Llc initiated holding in Porch Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.77 and $23.43, with an estimated average price of $17.84. The stock is now traded at around $13.505000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 98,058 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Equitec Specialists, Llc initiated holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.3 and $50.5, with an estimated average price of $46.6. The stock is now traded at around $49.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 27,203 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Equitec Specialists, Llc initiated holding in American Electric Power Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.35 and $49.33, with an estimated average price of $47.65. The stock is now traded at around $49.929900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 24,629 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Equitec Specialists, Llc initiated holding in iQIYI Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.55 and $28.91, with an estimated average price of $23.16. The stock is now traded at around $15.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 35,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Equitec Specialists, Llc added to a holding in Change Healthcare Inc by 305.40%. The purchase prices were between $63.73 and $81.48, with an estimated average price of $78.32. The stock is now traded at around $77.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.63%. The holding were 283,319 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Equitec Specialists, Llc added to a holding in PG&E Corp by 44.39%. The purchase prices were between $104.84 and $122, with an estimated average price of $114.69. The stock is now traded at around $110.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.73%. The holding were 381,639 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Equitec Specialists, Llc added to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 190.63%. The purchase prices were between $54.69 and $65, with an estimated average price of $59.29. The stock is now traded at around $61.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.59%. The holding were 270,610 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Equitec Specialists, Llc added to a holding in GFL Environmental Inc by 39.56%. The purchase prices were between $67.37 and $81.57, with an estimated average price of $73.53. The stock is now traded at around $75.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.73%. The holding were 334,044 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Equitec Specialists, Llc added to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 74.85%. The purchase prices were between $47.17 and $56.19, with an estimated average price of $51.33. The stock is now traded at around $52.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 138,477 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Equitec Specialists, Llc added to a holding in Occidental Petroleum Corp by 91.09%. The purchase prices were between $17.45 and $31.23, with an estimated average price of $25.02. The stock is now traded at around $24.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 66,748 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Equitec Specialists, Llc sold out a holding in American Airlines Group Inc. The sale prices were between $15 and $25.17, with an estimated average price of $19.25.

Equitec Specialists, Llc sold out a holding in Amazon.com Inc. The sale prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97.

Equitec Specialists, Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $194.82 and $214.9, with an estimated average price of $205.77.

Equitec Specialists, Llc sold out a holding in Aptiv PLC. The sale prices were between $127.96 and $156.99, with an estimated average price of $145.59.

Equitec Specialists, Llc sold out a holding in Royal Caribbean Group. The sale prices were between $65 and $96.66, with an estimated average price of $79.11.

Equitec Specialists, Llc sold out a holding in Spirit Airlines Inc. The sale prices were between $23.06 and $39.74, with an estimated average price of $32.06.