Boston Standard Wealth Management, LLC Buys Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, BTC iShares International Aggregate Bond Fund, iShares National Muni Bond ETF, Sells SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, SPDR

Winchester, MA, based Investment company Boston Standard Wealth Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, BTC iShares International Aggregate Bond Fund, iShares National Muni Bond ETF, Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF, SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF, sells SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Boston Standard Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Boston Standard Wealth Management, LLC owns 30 stocks with a total value of $288 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: VT, TGT,

VT, TGT, Added Positions: VTI, SPAB, IAGG, MUB, VEU, SPTS, SPDW, VWO, SPSB, WOOD, VSS, ESGE, PRFZ,

VTI, SPAB, IAGG, MUB, VEU, SPTS, SPDW, VWO, SPSB, WOOD, VSS, ESGE, PRFZ, Reduced Positions: SPTM, SPSM, BIL, VXF, AOA, AOR,

SPTM, SPSM, BIL, VXF, AOA, AOR, Sold Out: VNQ,

For the details of Boston Standard Wealth Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/boston+standard+wealth+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 482,887 shares, 34.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 28.58% SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) - 1,067,338 shares, 11.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.85% SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW) - 751,196 shares, 9.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.60% SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) - 482,556 shares, 8.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 35.75% BTC iShares International Aggregate Bond Fund (IAGG) - 406,802 shares, 7.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.78%

Boston Standard Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $91.81 and $98.45, with an estimated average price of $95.94. The stock is now traded at around $101.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 3,578 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Boston Standard Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Target Corp. The purchase prices were between $169.82 and $200.95, with an estimated average price of $187.23. The stock is now traded at around $209.524800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,030 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Boston Standard Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 28.58%. The purchase prices were between $191.23 and $208.16, with an estimated average price of $201.72. The stock is now traded at around $215.495000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.66%. The holding were 482,887 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Boston Standard Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares International Aggregate Bond Fund by 20.78%. The purchase prices were between $54.65 and $56.18, with an estimated average price of $55.41. The stock is now traded at around $54.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 406,802 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Boston Standard Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 46.68%. The purchase prices were between $114.92 and $117.49, with an estimated average price of $116.27. The stock is now traded at around $116.921400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 98,153 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Boston Standard Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 36.10%. The purchase prices were between $58.42 and $62.58, with an estimated average price of $60.68. The stock is now traded at around $62.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 169,654 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Boston Standard Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 28.18%. The purchase prices were between $31.2 and $31.33, with an estimated average price of $31.28. The stock is now traded at around $31.294500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 53,513 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Boston Standard Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF. The sale prices were between $81.49 and $92.84, with an estimated average price of $87.42.