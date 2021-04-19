Sym Financial Corporation Buys iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fds, Sells DuPont de Nemours Inc, Cisco Systems Inc, Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

Investment company Sym Financial Corporation (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fds, Blackrock Core Bond Trust, Corteva Inc, sells DuPont de Nemours Inc, Cisco Systems Inc, Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, Microsoft Corp, Lincoln National Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sym Financial Corporation. As of 2021Q1, Sym Financial Corporation owns 73 stocks with a total value of $171 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: BHK, CTVA, CVX, PEP, MINT, VONV, XLC, VFH, XLI, IBB, XLB, IJR, IWR, VOO,

BHK, CTVA, CVX, PEP, MINT, VONV, XLC, VFH, XLI, IBB, XLB, IJR, IWR, VOO, Added Positions: AGG, VTI, PTY, DOW, LKFN, VGT, ACWV, VT, XLY, XLV, INTC, XLF, TOTL, SPY, SCHR, XLE, IUSV, JNJ, GE, JPST,

AGG, VTI, PTY, DOW, LKFN, VGT, ACWV, VT, XLY, XLV, INTC, XLF, TOTL, SPY, SCHR, XLE, IUSV, JNJ, GE, JPST, Reduced Positions: DD, MSFT, LNC, AMZN, AAPL, JPM, ACWI, JPEM, EFV, SCHG, VIG, VWO, ZBH, ISCF, IWS,

DD, MSFT, LNC, AMZN, AAPL, JPM, ACWI, JPEM, EFV, SCHG, VIG, VWO, ZBH, ISCF, IWS, Sold Out: CSCO, SCHO, ITOT, SCHF, SCHV, SCHE, VXF, VTV, VOE, VBR, SCHH, MUB, IWN, IVE, IEMG, EMB, IGIB,

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 388,516 shares, 21.93% of the total portfolio. Dow Inc (DOW) - 538,570 shares, 20.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.21% DuPont de Nemours Inc (DD) - 318,086 shares, 14.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 28.47% iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 215,888 shares, 14.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7886.98% Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 115,332 shares, 13.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.23%

Sym Financial Corporation initiated holding in Blackrock Core Bond Trust. The purchase prices were between $14.99 and $16.54, with an estimated average price of $15.87. The stock is now traded at around $15.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 156,413 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sym Financial Corporation initiated holding in Corteva Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.35 and $47.91, with an estimated average price of $44.24. The stock is now traded at around $47.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 7,572 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sym Financial Corporation initiated holding in Chevron Corp. The purchase prices were between $84.71 and $111.56, with an estimated average price of $97.56. The stock is now traded at around $102.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 2,083 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sym Financial Corporation initiated holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $117.91 and $133.71, with an estimated average price of $126.44. The stock is now traded at around $136.893500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,609 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sym Financial Corporation initiated holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad. The purchase prices were between $101.91 and $102.11, with an estimated average price of $102.01. The stock is now traded at around $101.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,983 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sym Financial Corporation initiated holding in PepsiCo Inc. The purchase prices were between $128.83 and $144.81, with an estimated average price of $137.16. The stock is now traded at around $144.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,467 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sym Financial Corporation added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7886.98%. The purchase prices were between $113.25 and $117.47, with an estimated average price of $115.44. The stock is now traded at around $114.475000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 14.17%. The holding were 215,888 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sym Financial Corporation added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 26.23%. The purchase prices were between $191.23 and $208.16, with an estimated average price of $201.72. The stock is now traded at around $215.495000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.89%. The holding were 115,332 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sym Financial Corporation added to a holding in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fds by 813.00%. The purchase prices were between $17.78 and $18.27, with an estimated average price of $17.97. The stock is now traded at around $18.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 155,293 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sym Financial Corporation added to a holding in Lakeland Financial Corp by 108.07%. The purchase prices were between $53.88 and $76.49, with an estimated average price of $65.6. The stock is now traded at around $69.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 8,479 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sym Financial Corporation added to a holding in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 65.79%. The purchase prices were between $338.8 and $379.93, with an estimated average price of $359.2. The stock is now traded at around $382.165000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 693 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sym Financial Corporation added to a holding in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 28.11%. The purchase prices were between $93.7 and $99.63, with an estimated average price of $97.01. The stock is now traded at around $101.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,806 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sym Financial Corporation sold out a holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $43.96 and $52.57, with an estimated average price of $46.95.

Sym Financial Corporation sold out a holding in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF. The sale prices were between $51.25 and $51.33, with an estimated average price of $51.3.

Sym Financial Corporation sold out a holding in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF. The sale prices were between $84.84 and $92.27, with an estimated average price of $89.42.

Sym Financial Corporation sold out a holding in Schwab International Equity ETF. The sale prices were between $35.74 and $38.15, with an estimated average price of $37.29.

Sym Financial Corporation sold out a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF. The sale prices were between $58.71 and $65.66, with an estimated average price of $62.49.

Sym Financial Corporation sold out a holding in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF. The sale prices were between $30.78 and $34.63, with an estimated average price of $32.57.