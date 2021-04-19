Aurora Private Wealth, Inc. Buys WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund, Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF, iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF, Sells SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Procter & Gamble Co

Investment company Aurora Private Wealth, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund, Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF, iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF, SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF, PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF, sells SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Procter & Gamble Co, Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR, The Walt Disney Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Aurora Private Wealth, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Aurora Private Wealth, Inc. owns 201 stocks with a total value of $237 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: USFR, FUTY, SCHA, CREE, AMZA, ARKK, LIT, ICVT, RVLV, HYG, GS, FDL, PYPL, RTX, FDX, ETSY, XLB, AXSM, NXJ, HYB,

VBK, IYK, SCHD, SPTS, SCHM, PULS, SCHO, QQQ, SCHB, IJS, BRK.B, XLE, XLI, DKNG, TDOC, XLG, UBER, ARKW, MRNA, XLY, DIA, COST, VPU, DGRO, VWO, JPEM, SCHZ, PRU, BABA, ZTS, AVGO, IJK, PTY, ABBV, WMT, AMLP, VHT, THW, CIBR, FPF, FPL, XLK, NVDA, XLU, PDI, MAIN, IWM, XLV, DOW, HIX, PSEC, NLY, LMT, HYD, UPS, ET, JPST, SPYD, HON, SIRI, GE, GUT, Reduced Positions: SLYG, SPY, PG, DIS, AAPL, LQD, VOO, T, BND, MSFT, BSV, BA, QCOM, IWR, SQ, VIG, BAC, FB, AGG, HD, XLF, SCHV, IJR, RIOT, CVS, PFE, MMM, JPM, JNJ, BMY, CAT, CVX, TSLA, USMV, KHC, ADP, MCD, VEA, FEX, JBLU, XOM, BDJ, MRK, PGX, INTC, PENN, VZ, MUB, CSCO, PFF, IBM, SCHX, PDT, MET, NVG, RCL, NFLX, RYT, EVRI, ED, C, CHD, VTV, VUG, V, WM, SCHG, WPC, GOOG, PEP, ACB, FSKR, GLAD, GAIN, HXL, INMD, IVW, DVY, MA, NRZ, OXSQ, PEG, VOOV, IVV, JKD, SPLV, LIN, NEA, EXC, ZM,

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - 369,241 shares, 11.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.65% WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund (USFR) - 658,781 shares, 6.97% of the total portfolio. New Position Apple Inc (AAPL) - 101,325 shares, 5.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.79% Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) - 216,172 shares, 4.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.89% Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 80,527 shares, 3.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.15%

Aurora Private Wealth, Inc. initiated holding in WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund. The purchase prices were between $25.1 and $25.12, with an estimated average price of $25.11. The stock is now traded at around $25.108100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.97%. The holding were 658,781 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Aurora Private Wealth, Inc. initiated holding in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $37.65 and $41.59, with an estimated average price of $40.02. The stock is now traded at around $43.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 17,817 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Aurora Private Wealth, Inc. initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $87.78 and $105.25, with an estimated average price of $98.37. The stock is now traded at around $100.668100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 5,128 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Aurora Private Wealth, Inc. initiated holding in Cree Inc. The purchase prices were between $94.12 and $128.28, with an estimated average price of $112.52. The stock is now traded at around $109.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 4,069 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Aurora Private Wealth, Inc. initiated holding in InfraCap MLP ETF. The purchase prices were between $18.15 and $25.5, with an estimated average price of $22.19. The stock is now traded at around $24.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 16,530 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Aurora Private Wealth, Inc. initiated holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The purchase prices were between $110.26 and $156.58, with an estimated average price of $135.31. The stock is now traded at around $119.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 2,542 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Aurora Private Wealth, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF by 280.59%. The purchase prices were between $262.57 and $301.82, with an estimated average price of $281.7. The stock is now traded at around $280.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 15,722 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Aurora Private Wealth, Inc. added to a holding in iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF by 639.18%. The purchase prices were between $164.9 and $181.32, with an estimated average price of $175.16. The stock is now traded at around $182.255000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 9,055 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Aurora Private Wealth, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 22.24%. The purchase prices were between $30.63 and $30.69, with an estimated average price of $30.67. The stock is now traded at around $30.665000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 203,276 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Aurora Private Wealth, Inc. added to a holding in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 312.76%. The purchase prices were between $49.7 and $49.8, with an estimated average price of $49.77. The stock is now traded at around $49.825000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 24,481 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Aurora Private Wealth, Inc. added to a holding in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 29.35%. The purchase prices were between $80.09 and $107.56, with an estimated average price of $94.36. The stock is now traded at around $101.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 13,661 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Aurora Private Wealth, Inc. added to a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 34.20%. The purchase prices were between $37.56 and $53.01, with an estimated average price of $45.72. The stock is now traded at around $48.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 19,385 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Aurora Private Wealth, Inc. sold out a holding in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $62.96 and $69.27, with an estimated average price of $65.45.

Aurora Private Wealth, Inc. sold out a holding in IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF. The sale prices were between $27.06 and $27.78, with an estimated average price of $27.41.

Aurora Private Wealth, Inc. sold out a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $26.1 and $27.3, with an estimated average price of $26.67.

Aurora Private Wealth, Inc. sold out a holding in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF. The sale prices were between $100.12 and $100.14, with an estimated average price of $100.13.

Aurora Private Wealth, Inc. sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $31.2 and $32.39, with an estimated average price of $31.85.

Aurora Private Wealth, Inc. sold out a holding in Fidelity Total Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $52.16 and $53.92, with an estimated average price of $53.13.