BLB&B Advisors, LLC Buys Deere, PayPal Holdings Inc, Qualcomm Inc, Sells Intel Corp, AT&T Inc, AstraZeneca PLC

Spring House, PA, based Investment company BLB&B Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Deere, PayPal Holdings Inc, Qualcomm Inc, Trane Technologies PLC, iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, sells Intel Corp, AT&T Inc, AstraZeneca PLC, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Merck Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, BLB&B Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q1, BLB&B Advisors, LLC owns 244 stocks with a total value of $1.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: DE, TPL, VGSH, DRI, NXPI, ESGD, GLD, VTRS,

DE, TPL, VGSH, DRI, NXPI, ESGD, GLD, VTRS, Added Positions: SCHM, VWO, VEA, PYPL, QCOM, AGG, EMB, TT, CVX, IVV, TFX, JNK, LQD, MCD, JPST, GOOGL, SPSB, SPGI, SHW, BLK, CVS, COST, AMT, VEU, TSN, SYK, NVDA, ECL, EEM, ESGU, IHI, BLV, DG, BNDX, IWF, BIV, AEP, DNP,

SCHM, VWO, VEA, PYPL, QCOM, AGG, EMB, TT, CVX, IVV, TFX, JNK, LQD, MCD, JPST, GOOGL, SPSB, SPGI, SHW, BLK, CVS, COST, AMT, VEU, TSN, SYK, NVDA, ECL, EEM, ESGU, IHI, BLV, DG, BNDX, IWF, BIV, AEP, DNP, Reduced Positions: INTC, T, AZN, MSFT, JNJ, BRK.B, MRK, AAPL, PG, V, MMM, AMZN, ADP, IBM, JPM, APD, VZ, WM, LLY, FSS, XOM, KMB, PPL, TXN, SPY, EMR, PEP, TGT, UNP, DIS, ABBV, ABT, BMY, VB, CSCO, KO, GLW, PFE, IWP, ALL, BDX, GSK, HD, MDLZ, PAYX, FB, ADBE, WTRG, BAC, CMS, CAT, CI, JCI, MAS, PNC, SYY, WDC, PM, QQQ, SPIB, MO, BK, CNP, DUK, ENB, NEE, FCX, GE, HPQ, ITW, NOC, PEG, STT, TXT, UVSP, VFC, ZBH, MWA, GOOG, IEMG, ITOT, VMBS, AXP, AMGN, BP, CPB, DHI, DHR, DD, ETN, EXC, HON, J, MDT, MS, NFLX, NVS, ORCL, SBUX, UPS, RTX, WMT, WFC, VPV, KMI, CTVA, IJH, MDY, SCHA, VTI, VTV, ACN, AMP, NLY, AMAT, ATO, BAX, BIIB, BA, BRKR, CL, COP, CMI, D, EMN, EW, F, GIS, LMT, NKE, NOK, PPG, RDS.A, SLB, SJI, SO, TRV, SWK, UL, WY, WMB, WEC, ET, CEF, MA, BX, TWO, GM, DFP, SHOP, IR, IWR, OEF, VFH, VOE, VOO, VV, VXUS,

INTC, T, AZN, MSFT, JNJ, BRK.B, MRK, AAPL, PG, V, MMM, AMZN, ADP, IBM, JPM, APD, VZ, WM, LLY, FSS, XOM, KMB, PPL, TXN, SPY, EMR, PEP, TGT, UNP, DIS, ABBV, ABT, BMY, VB, CSCO, KO, GLW, PFE, IWP, ALL, BDX, GSK, HD, MDLZ, PAYX, FB, ADBE, WTRG, BAC, CMS, CAT, CI, JCI, MAS, PNC, SYY, WDC, PM, QQQ, SPIB, MO, BK, CNP, DUK, ENB, NEE, FCX, GE, HPQ, ITW, NOC, PEG, STT, TXT, UVSP, VFC, ZBH, MWA, GOOG, IEMG, ITOT, VMBS, AXP, AMGN, BP, CPB, DHI, DHR, DD, ETN, EXC, HON, J, MDT, MS, NFLX, NVS, ORCL, SBUX, UPS, RTX, WMT, WFC, VPV, KMI, CTVA, IJH, MDY, SCHA, VTI, VTV, ACN, AMP, NLY, AMAT, ATO, BAX, BIIB, BA, BRKR, CL, COP, CMI, D, EMN, EW, F, GIS, LMT, NKE, NOK, PPG, RDS.A, SLB, SJI, SO, TRV, SWK, UL, WY, WMB, WEC, ET, CEF, MA, BX, TWO, GM, DFP, SHOP, IR, IWR, OEF, VFH, VOE, VOO, VV, VXUS, Sold Out: SCHG, SRPT, WAT, XLI, VBK, SQ, AVGO, VIA, NSC, K, EA, FBHS, AFL, XLE, VNQ, VIG, CBSH, CAG, DOW, TSLA, HUBB, KEY, TD, LIN, LOW, MAT,

For the details of BLB&B Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/blb%26b+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) - 1,218,734 shares, 7.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.91% iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 663,307 shares, 5.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.69% Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 1,374,504 shares, 5.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.77% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 1,207,546 shares, 4.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.69% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 109,077 shares, 3.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.58%

BLB&B Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Deere & Co. The purchase prices were between $267.64 and $380.41, with an estimated average price of $327.94. The stock is now traded at around $380.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 15,920 shares as of 2021-03-31.

BLB&B Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Texas Pacific Land Corp. The purchase prices were between $756.56 and $1703.78, with an estimated average price of $1120.36. The stock is now traded at around $1565.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 540 shares as of 2021-03-31.

BLB&B Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $61.46 and $61.57, with an estimated average price of $61.53. The stock is now traded at around $61.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 10,551 shares as of 2021-03-31.

BLB&B Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF. The purchase prices were between $72.34 and $76.86, with an estimated average price of $75.3. The stock is now traded at around $79.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,074 shares as of 2021-03-31.

BLB&B Advisors, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF. The purchase prices were between $157.49 and $182.87, with an estimated average price of $168.06. The stock is now traded at around $166.019100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,381 shares as of 2021-03-31.

BLB&B Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Darden Restaurants Inc. The purchase prices were between $112.1 and $148.98, with an estimated average price of $131.56. The stock is now traded at around $146.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,650 shares as of 2021-03-31.

BLB&B Advisors, LLC added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 220.12%. The purchase prices were between $226.09 and $304.79, with an estimated average price of $253.25. The stock is now traded at around $265.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 34,211 shares as of 2021-03-31.

BLB&B Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 145.79%. The purchase prices were between $123.2 and $164.78, with an estimated average price of $144.31. The stock is now traded at around $135.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 64,395 shares as of 2021-03-31.

BLB&B Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 21.88%. The purchase prices were between $106.38 and $114.25, with an estimated average price of $111.08. The stock is now traded at around $111.205000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 207,265 shares as of 2021-03-31.

BLB&B Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Trane Technologies PLC by 208.74%. The purchase prices were between $138.83 and $168.09, with an estimated average price of $154.74. The stock is now traded at around $171.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 37,181 shares as of 2021-03-31.

BLB&B Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 44.08%. The purchase prices were between $84.71 and $111.56, with an estimated average price of $97.56. The stock is now traded at around $102.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 122,265 shares as of 2021-03-31.

BLB&B Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Teleflex Inc by 341.84%. The purchase prices were between $372.25 and $429.44, with an estimated average price of $400.47. The stock is now traded at around $428.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 8,395 shares as of 2021-03-31.

BLB&B Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $122.81 and $136.69, with an estimated average price of $130.17.

BLB&B Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $72.25 and $168.95, with an estimated average price of $92.26.

BLB&B Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $11.2 and $15.4, with an estimated average price of $13.59.

BLB&B Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Kellogg Co. The sale prices were between $56.86 and $64.95, with an estimated average price of $59.54.

BLB&B Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Electronic Arts Inc. The sale prices were between $127.21 and $148.97, with an estimated average price of $138.68.

BLB&B Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Broadcom Inc. The sale prices were between $421.25 and $489.96, with an estimated average price of $462.8.