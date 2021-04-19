>
BLB&B Advisors, LLC Buys Deere, PayPal Holdings Inc, Qualcomm Inc, Sells Intel Corp, AT&T Inc, AstraZeneca PLC

April 19, 2021 | About: PYPL -1.85% QCOM -2.55% EMB -0.06% TT -0.23% CVX -0.23% TFX -0.98% DE -0.34% TPL -1.27% VGSH +0% ESGD -0.3% GLD -0.35% DRI +0.25%

Spring House, PA, based Investment company BLB&B Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Deere, PayPal Holdings Inc, Qualcomm Inc, Trane Technologies PLC, iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, sells Intel Corp, AT&T Inc, AstraZeneca PLC, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Merck Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, BLB&B Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q1, BLB&B Advisors, LLC owns 244 stocks with a total value of $1.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of BLB&B Advisors, LLC
  1. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) - 1,218,734 shares, 7.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.91%
  2. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 663,307 shares, 5.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.69%
  3. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 1,374,504 shares, 5.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.77%
  4. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 1,207,546 shares, 4.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.69%
  5. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 109,077 shares, 3.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.58%
New Purchase: Deere & Co (DE)

BLB&B Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Deere & Co. The purchase prices were between $267.64 and $380.41, with an estimated average price of $327.94. The stock is now traded at around $380.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 15,920 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Texas Pacific Land Corp (TPL)

BLB&B Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Texas Pacific Land Corp. The purchase prices were between $756.56 and $1703.78, with an estimated average price of $1120.36. The stock is now traded at around $1565.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 540 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH)

BLB&B Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $61.46 and $61.57, with an estimated average price of $61.53. The stock is now traded at around $61.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 10,551 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF (ESGD)

BLB&B Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF. The purchase prices were between $72.34 and $76.86, with an estimated average price of $75.3. The stock is now traded at around $79.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,074 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)

BLB&B Advisors, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF. The purchase prices were between $157.49 and $182.87, with an estimated average price of $168.06. The stock is now traded at around $166.019100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,381 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI)

BLB&B Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Darden Restaurants Inc. The purchase prices were between $112.1 and $148.98, with an estimated average price of $131.56. The stock is now traded at around $146.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,650 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

BLB&B Advisors, LLC added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 220.12%. The purchase prices were between $226.09 and $304.79, with an estimated average price of $253.25. The stock is now traded at around $265.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 34,211 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)

BLB&B Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 145.79%. The purchase prices were between $123.2 and $164.78, with an estimated average price of $144.31. The stock is now traded at around $135.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 64,395 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB)

BLB&B Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 21.88%. The purchase prices were between $106.38 and $114.25, with an estimated average price of $111.08. The stock is now traded at around $111.205000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 207,265 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Trane Technologies PLC (TT)

BLB&B Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Trane Technologies PLC by 208.74%. The purchase prices were between $138.83 and $168.09, with an estimated average price of $154.74. The stock is now traded at around $171.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 37,181 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Chevron Corp (CVX)

BLB&B Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 44.08%. The purchase prices were between $84.71 and $111.56, with an estimated average price of $97.56. The stock is now traded at around $102.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 122,265 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Teleflex Inc (TFX)

BLB&B Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Teleflex Inc by 341.84%. The purchase prices were between $372.25 and $429.44, with an estimated average price of $400.47. The stock is now traded at around $428.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 8,395 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG)

BLB&B Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $122.81 and $136.69, with an estimated average price of $130.17.

Sold Out: Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT)

BLB&B Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $72.25 and $168.95, with an estimated average price of $92.26.

Sold Out: Viatris Inc (VIA)

BLB&B Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $11.2 and $15.4, with an estimated average price of $13.59.

Sold Out: Kellogg Co (K)

BLB&B Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Kellogg Co. The sale prices were between $56.86 and $64.95, with an estimated average price of $59.54.

Sold Out: Electronic Arts Inc (EA)

BLB&B Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Electronic Arts Inc. The sale prices were between $127.21 and $148.97, with an estimated average price of $138.68.

Sold Out: Broadcom Inc (AVGO)

BLB&B Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Broadcom Inc. The sale prices were between $421.25 and $489.96, with an estimated average price of $462.8.



