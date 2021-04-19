>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Beech Hill Advisors, Inc. Buys Expedia Group Inc, VMware Inc, The Home Depot Inc, Sells ViacomCBS Inc, Broadcom Inc, Johnson & Johnson

April 19, 2021 | About: HD -0.31% QCOM -2.55% FSLR -0.39% TJX -0.59% DLR +0.66% X +0% EXPE +1.33% VMW +3.25% TAK -1.05% C +0.19% PRU +0.03% KKR +0.15% VIAC -2.57%

New York, NY, based Investment company Beech Hill Advisors, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Expedia Group Inc, VMware Inc, The Home Depot Inc, Qualcomm Inc, First Solar Inc, sells ViacomCBS Inc, Broadcom Inc, Johnson & Johnson, Laboratory Corp of America Holdings, Southwest Airlines Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Beech Hill Advisors, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Beech Hill Advisors, Inc. owns 85 stocks with a total value of $241 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Beech Hill Advisors, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/beech+hill+advisors%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Beech Hill Advisors, Inc.
  1. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 3,230 shares, 4.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.73%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 79,607 shares, 4.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.65%
  3. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) - 133,083 shares, 3.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.74%
  4. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 3,742 shares, 3.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.98%
  5. Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) - 55,304 shares, 3.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 53.28%
New Purchase: Expedia Group Inc (EXPE)

Beech Hill Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Expedia Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $123.21 and $185.27, with an estimated average price of $153.77. The stock is now traded at around $176.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.02%. The holding were 28,340 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: VMware Inc (VMW)

Beech Hill Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in VMware Inc. The purchase prices were between $132.3 and $154.61, with an estimated average price of $142.98. The stock is now traded at around $168.915000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 24,035 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (TAK)

Beech Hill Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $16.71 and $19.9, with an estimated average price of $17.99. The stock is now traded at around $16.955000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 36,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Citigroup Inc (C)

Beech Hill Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Citigroup Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.99 and $75.18, with an estimated average price of $66.7. The stock is now traded at around $72.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 4,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Prudential Financial Inc (PRU)

Beech Hill Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Prudential Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $76.4 and $93.87, with an estimated average price of $85.53. The stock is now traded at around $98.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 3,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: KKR & Co Inc (KKR)

Beech Hill Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in KKR & Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.56 and $49.35, with an estimated average price of $44.8. The stock is now traded at around $53.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 4,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: The Home Depot Inc (HD)

Beech Hill Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 321.77%. The purchase prices were between $250.93 and $305.25, with an estimated average price of $275.66. The stock is now traded at around $327.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 13,796 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)

Beech Hill Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 53.28%. The purchase prices were between $123.2 and $164.78, with an estimated average price of $144.31. The stock is now traded at around $135.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 55,304 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: First Solar Inc (FSLR)

Beech Hill Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in First Solar Inc by 135.83%. The purchase prices were between $71.45 and $107.53, with an estimated average price of $91.86. The stock is now traded at around $79.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 40,739 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: TJX Companies Inc (TJX)

Beech Hill Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in TJX Companies Inc by 72.42%. The purchase prices were between $62.55 and $70.23, with an estimated average price of $66.94. The stock is now traded at around $69.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 56,362 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Digital Realty Trust Inc (DLR)

Beech Hill Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Digital Realty Trust Inc by 22.77%. The purchase prices were between $125.66 and $149.17, with an estimated average price of $138.24. The stock is now traded at around $147.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 26,880 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: United States Steel Corp (X)

Beech Hill Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in United States Steel Corp by 74.32%. The purchase prices were between $16.26 and $26.17, with an estimated average price of $19.7. The stock is now traded at around $22.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 38,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)

Beech Hill Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The sale prices were between $36.6 and $100.34, with an estimated average price of $61.05.

Sold Out: Texas Instruments Inc (TXN)

Beech Hill Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Texas Instruments Inc. The sale prices were between $162.11 and $188.99, with an estimated average price of $173.81.

Sold Out: Crown Castle International Corp (CCI)

Beech Hill Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Crown Castle International Corp. The sale prices were between $146.77 and $175.03, with an estimated average price of $160.26.

Sold Out: Dow Inc (DOW)

Beech Hill Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Dow Inc. The sale prices were between $51.9 and $66.01, with an estimated average price of $59.82.

Sold Out: Sirius XM Holdings Inc (SIRI)

Beech Hill Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $5.79 and $6.87, with an estimated average price of $6.1.

Sold Out: Fluor Corp (FLR)

Beech Hill Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Fluor Corp. The sale prices were between $15.82 and $23.48, with an estimated average price of $19.41.



Here is the complete portfolio of Beech Hill Advisors, Inc.. Also check out:

1. Beech Hill Advisors, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Beech Hill Advisors, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Beech Hill Advisors, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Beech Hill Advisors, Inc. keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)