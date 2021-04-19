Beech Hill Advisors, Inc. Buys Expedia Group Inc, VMware Inc, The Home Depot Inc, Sells ViacomCBS Inc, Broadcom Inc, Johnson & Johnson

New York, NY, based Investment company Beech Hill Advisors, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Expedia Group Inc, VMware Inc, The Home Depot Inc, Qualcomm Inc, First Solar Inc, sells ViacomCBS Inc, Broadcom Inc, Johnson & Johnson, Laboratory Corp of America Holdings, Southwest Airlines Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Beech Hill Advisors, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Beech Hill Advisors, Inc. owns 85 stocks with a total value of $241 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 3,230 shares, 4.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.73% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 79,607 shares, 4.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.65% Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) - 133,083 shares, 3.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.74% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 3,742 shares, 3.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.98% Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) - 55,304 shares, 3.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 53.28%

Beech Hill Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Expedia Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $123.21 and $185.27, with an estimated average price of $153.77. The stock is now traded at around $176.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.02%. The holding were 28,340 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Beech Hill Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in VMware Inc. The purchase prices were between $132.3 and $154.61, with an estimated average price of $142.98. The stock is now traded at around $168.915000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 24,035 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Beech Hill Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $16.71 and $19.9, with an estimated average price of $17.99. The stock is now traded at around $16.955000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 36,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Beech Hill Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Citigroup Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.99 and $75.18, with an estimated average price of $66.7. The stock is now traded at around $72.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 4,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Beech Hill Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Prudential Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $76.4 and $93.87, with an estimated average price of $85.53. The stock is now traded at around $98.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 3,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Beech Hill Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in KKR & Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.56 and $49.35, with an estimated average price of $44.8. The stock is now traded at around $53.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 4,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Beech Hill Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 321.77%. The purchase prices were between $250.93 and $305.25, with an estimated average price of $275.66. The stock is now traded at around $327.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 13,796 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Beech Hill Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 53.28%. The purchase prices were between $123.2 and $164.78, with an estimated average price of $144.31. The stock is now traded at around $135.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 55,304 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Beech Hill Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in First Solar Inc by 135.83%. The purchase prices were between $71.45 and $107.53, with an estimated average price of $91.86. The stock is now traded at around $79.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 40,739 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Beech Hill Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in TJX Companies Inc by 72.42%. The purchase prices were between $62.55 and $70.23, with an estimated average price of $66.94. The stock is now traded at around $69.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 56,362 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Beech Hill Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Digital Realty Trust Inc by 22.77%. The purchase prices were between $125.66 and $149.17, with an estimated average price of $138.24. The stock is now traded at around $147.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 26,880 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Beech Hill Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in United States Steel Corp by 74.32%. The purchase prices were between $16.26 and $26.17, with an estimated average price of $19.7. The stock is now traded at around $22.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 38,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Beech Hill Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The sale prices were between $36.6 and $100.34, with an estimated average price of $61.05.

Beech Hill Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Texas Instruments Inc. The sale prices were between $162.11 and $188.99, with an estimated average price of $173.81.

Beech Hill Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Crown Castle International Corp. The sale prices were between $146.77 and $175.03, with an estimated average price of $160.26.

Beech Hill Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Dow Inc. The sale prices were between $51.9 and $66.01, with an estimated average price of $59.82.

Beech Hill Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $5.79 and $6.87, with an estimated average price of $6.1.

Beech Hill Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Fluor Corp. The sale prices were between $15.82 and $23.48, with an estimated average price of $19.41.