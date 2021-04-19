KCS Wealth Advisory Buys Apple Inc, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, Verizon Communications Inc, Sells Owens-Corning Inc, Lloyds Banking Group PLC, Union Pacific Corp

Investment company KCS Wealth Advisory (Current Portfolio) buys Apple Inc, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, Verizon Communications Inc, SL Green Realty Corp, Novo Nordisk A/S, sells Owens-Corning Inc, Lloyds Banking Group PLC, Union Pacific Corp, Royal Caribbean Group, Everest Re Group during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, KCS Wealth Advisory. As of 2021Q1, KCS Wealth Advisory owns 141 stocks with a total value of $185 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: SLG, AIV, WLTW, LOW, SBUX, BSV, UBS,

AAPL, IEFA, VZ, NVO, SU, QLTA, MSFT, IVV, EMB, BDX, GM, EIX, KR, BRK.B, ANGL, TLT, V, JPM, CMCSA, IGIB, MCK, FB, NYCBPU.PFD, GOOG, IEMG, BMY, UNH, SAP, IEUR, PHG, BK, TRP, PG, VGSH, MMC, COST, BBD, DIS, ANTM, PKG, AMGN, AER, MELI, CSCO, DEO, HON, PSK, CTSH, MAR, AMZN, BAB, FDX, JPEM, IMO, MBB, AVB, PCAR, MS, MRK, CVS, MDT, RXI, GOOGL, NVDA, PEP, IP, GSK, ERJ, IWF, ADNT, VEA, TCOM, RIO, TPH, SONY, IXC, ING, JD, CHKP, GS, ICVT, FLJP, EXI, BKLN, ILF, SYY, T, Reduced Positions: OC, LYG, UNP, RE, BAC, TOTL, INFY, BIDU, AXP, CSX, MGA, TSM, NEE, VNO, ITUB, GIM, LEA, NXPI, FM, LEMB, SSL, BCS, WPP, HD, NWS, SEDG, CWB, IXN, DHR, AL,

For the details of KCS Wealth Advisory's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/kcs+wealth+advisory/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 175,238 shares, 11.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 488.60% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 19,207 shares, 4.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.70% iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB) - 50,224 shares, 2.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.68% Applied Materials Inc (AMAT) - 27,012 shares, 1.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.28% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 13,719 shares, 1.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.72%

KCS Wealth Advisory initiated holding in SL Green Realty Corp. The purchase prices were between $58.13 and $77.76, with an estimated average price of $67.43. The stock is now traded at around $71.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 16,056 shares as of 2021-03-31.

KCS Wealth Advisory initiated holding in Apartment Investment & Management Co. The purchase prices were between $4.59 and $6.23, with an estimated average price of $5.06. The stock is now traded at around $6.335000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 116,639 shares as of 2021-03-31.

KCS Wealth Advisory initiated holding in Willis Towers Watson PLC. The purchase prices were between $199.23 and $234.6, with an estimated average price of $218.07. The stock is now traded at around $239.071700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 2,799 shares as of 2021-03-31.

KCS Wealth Advisory initiated holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $153.77 and $191.61, with an estimated average price of $171.69. The stock is now traded at around $204.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 1,517 shares as of 2021-03-31.

KCS Wealth Advisory initiated holding in Starbucks Corp. The purchase prices were between $96.81 and $111.34, with an estimated average price of $105. The stock is now traded at around $118.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 2,365 shares as of 2021-03-31.

KCS Wealth Advisory initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $81.99 and $82.62, with an estimated average price of $82.38. The stock is now traded at around $82.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,757 shares as of 2021-03-31.

KCS Wealth Advisory added to a holding in Apple Inc by 488.60%. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $134.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.63%. The holding were 175,238 shares as of 2021-03-31.

KCS Wealth Advisory added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 273.34%. The purchase prices were between $68.58 and $73.12, with an estimated average price of $71.46. The stock is now traded at around $75.265000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 36,102 shares as of 2021-03-31.

KCS Wealth Advisory added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 269.30%. The purchase prices were between $54.15 and $59.29, with an estimated average price of $56.4. The stock is now traded at around $58.295000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 36,265 shares as of 2021-03-31.

KCS Wealth Advisory added to a holding in Novo Nordisk A/S by 156.73%. The purchase prices were between $67.06 and $75.82, with an estimated average price of $71.3. The stock is now traded at around $72.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 21,239 shares as of 2021-03-31.

KCS Wealth Advisory added to a holding in Suncor Energy Inc by 115.52%. The purchase prices were between $16.72 and $23.53, with an estimated average price of $19.57. The stock is now traded at around $20.728000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 67,624 shares as of 2021-03-31.

KCS Wealth Advisory added to a holding in iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 39.74%. The purchase prices were between $54.79 and $58.02, with an estimated average price of $56.44. The stock is now traded at around $55.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 43,818 shares as of 2021-03-31.

KCS Wealth Advisory sold out a holding in Royal Caribbean Group. The sale prices were between $65 and $96.66, with an estimated average price of $79.11.

KCS Wealth Advisory sold out a holding in Chevron Corp. The sale prices were between $84.71 and $111.56, with an estimated average price of $97.56.

KCS Wealth Advisory sold out a holding in 51job Inc. The sale prices were between $61.27 and $71.28, with an estimated average price of $66.81.

KCS Wealth Advisory sold out a holding in Apartment Investment & Management Co. The sale prices were between $3.72 and $5.26, with an estimated average price of $4.13.

