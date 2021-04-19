>
Panos Mourdoukoutas
The Fed Is Blowing Another Housing Bubble

The central bank is blowing another housing bubble by keeping mortgage rates low while prices soar

April 19, 2021 | About: XLB -0.83%

The Federal Reserve is blowing another housing bubble by keeping mortgage rates low as prices are soaring.

Housing is a cyclical sector. It usually cools off during recessions. But not during the Covid-19 recession. Sales of previously owned houses rose by 0.6% month over month to 6.69 million units in January. The median existing home price increased 14.1% year over year to $303,900 in January as home inventory dropped 26% to 1.04 million homes, the lowest on record.

Meanwhile, housing starts jumped 19.4% month over month to an annualized rate of 1.739 million in March \, the highest reading since June of 2006. Single-family housing starts rose 15.3% to 1.238 million, while the rate for multiunit buildings increased 30% to 477,000.

The housing market has been supported by low interest rates and rising household debt. According to the latest Quarterly Report on Household Debt and Credit, total household debt rose by $206 billion (1.4%) to $14.56 trillion in the fourth quarter of 2020, driven in part by a steep increase in new mortgages. They were $414 billion higher than at the end of 2019. Newly originated mortgages, which include refinances, reached a record high of $1.2 trillion, exceeding the figures seen during the housing boom of 2003.

Rising home prices and household debt have deteriorated the Housing Affordability Index, which measures whether a typical family makes enough income to qualify for a mortgage loan on a typical home at the national and regional levels.

According to data published by ATTOM Data Solutions at the end of December, the median price for single-family homes and condos in the fourth quarter was less affordable than historical averages in 55% of counties with enough data to analyze, up from 43% a year ago and up 33% from three years ago.

The growing gap between home prices and affordability is usually a sign of the housing market crossing into bubble territory. At least that's the situation with previous runs in home prices.

Nonetheless, the Fed is sticking to its quantitative easing, according to the March Federal Open Market Committee meeting minutes released in early April. It will continue its long-term securities buying program of at least $80 billion in Treasury bonds and at least $40 billion in agency mortgage-backed securities per month. That means the Federal Reserve is determined to keep mortgage rates low, adding air to the housing bubble.

Disclosure: No positions.

Panos Mourdoukoutas
Iâ€™m a Professor of Economics at LIU Post in New York. I also teach at Columbia University. Iâ€™ve published several articles in professional journals and magazines, including Forbes, Barronâ€™s, The New York Times, Japan Times, Newsday, Plain Dealer, Edge Singapore, European Management Review, Management International Review, and Journal of Risk and Insurance.

