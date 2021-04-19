>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Business Wire
Business Wire
Articles 

US Foods to Announce First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results on May 10, 2021

April 19, 2021 | About: NYSE:USFD +0.31%


US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE: USFD) will host a live conference call and webcast to discuss first quarter fiscal 2021 results on Monday, May 10, 2021 at 9 a.m. CDT.



The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing (844) 292-0976; the conference ID number is 6163308. Listeners are asked to please dial in 10 minutes prior to the call start time and provide the conference ID number to be connected.



A replay will be available after the call beginning at 12 p.m. CDT on May 10, 2021 until June 10, 2021. To listen to a replay of the conference call via telephone, please dial (855) 859-2056 and provide the conference ID number as listed above.



The conference call will also be webcast live from the company’s Investor Relations website at [url="]https%3A%2F%2Fir.usfoods.com[/url]. The presentation slides that will be reviewed during the webcast will be available in the Events & Presentations section of the Investor Relations website shortly before the webcast begins. An archive of the webcast will be available at the same location beginning at 12 p.m. CDT on May 10, 2021.



About US Foods



US Foods is one of America’s great food companies and a leading foodservice distributor, partnering with approximately 300,000 restaurants and foodservice operators to help their businesses succeed. With 70 broadline locations and 80 cash and carry stores, US Foods provides its customers with a broad and innovative food offering and a comprehensive suite of e-commerce, technology and business solutions. US Foods is headquartered in Rosemont, Ill. Visit [url="]www.usfoods.com[/url] to learn more.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210419005580/en/


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

â†’Performances of the stocks mentioned by Business Wire

â†’User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)