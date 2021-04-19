Novamind to Present at the Planet MicroCap Virtual Event on April 22, 2021

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / April 19, 2021 / Novamind Inc. (CSE:NM)(OTC PINK:NVMDF)(FSE:HN2) ("Novamind" or the "Company"), a leading mental health company specialized in psychedelic medicine, will present at the SNN Planet MicroCap Showcase on Thursday, April 22nd at 10:00 AM EST.

Yaron Conforti, Novamind's CEO, will present at the event, outlining Novamind's vision for scaling access to psychedelic medicine and taking questions from investors. The presentation will cover Novamind's clinical and research infrastructure, recent milestones, and its expansion plans for 2021.

Novamind will also be featured on a panel discussion titled, "Past, Present and Future of Psychedelics" on Tuesday, April 20th at 7:00 PM EST.

Presentation information:

To tune in to the webcast, please visit this link.

To book a one-on-one investor meeting with Novamind or to watch the Company's presentation, please register for the virtual event here. One-on-one meetings will be scheduled and conducted via private, secure video conference through the conference event platform.

About Novamind

Novamind is a leading mental health company enabling safe access to psychedelic medicine through a network of clinics, retreats, and clinical research sites. Novamind provides ketamine-assisted psychotherapy and other novel treatments through its network of Cedar Psychiatry clinics and operates Cedar Clinical Research, a contract research organization specialized in clinical trials and evidence-based research for psychedelic medicine. Both Cedar Psychiatry and Cedar Clinical Research are wholly owned subsidiaries of Novamind. For more information on how Novamind is enhancing mental wellness and guiding people through their entire healing journey, visit novamind.ca.

Contact Information

Novamind

Yaron Conforti, CEO and Director

Telephone: +1 (647) 953 9512

Bill Mitoulas, Investor Relations

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE: Novamind Inc.

