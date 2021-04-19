Abivax Hosting Key Opinion Leader Webinar on ABX464 for the Treatment of Ulcerative Colitis

Abivax

Abivax SA (Euronext Paris: FR0012333284 - ABVX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel therapies that modulate the immune system to treat chronic inflammatory diseases, viral infections, and cancer, today announced that it will host a key opinion leader (KOL) webinar on ABX464 for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC). The webinar takes place on, ahead of the data read-out of the Company's phase 2b clinical induction study in UC that will become available in the second half of next month.The webinar will feature presentations by KOL Prof. Bruce Sands, M.D., M.S., Icahn Scool of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York City, NY, who will discuss the current and future treatment landscape and unmet medical needs in treating patients with UC. Dr. Sands will be available to answer questions following the formal presentations.Abivax's management team will discuss the drug-candidate, ABX464, and its potential to become a well-tolerated, easily administrable, short, and long-term effective therapy option for patients with moderate-to-severe UC. ABX464 is an oral, first-in-class, small molecule that has demonstrated safety and profound anti-inflammatory activity in preclinical trials and in phase 2a induction and maintenance clinical studies to treat UC.To register for the webinar, please follow the weblink: [url="]https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.rampard.com%2F20210420%2F[/url]Prof. Bruce Sands, M.D., M.S., is the Dr. Burrill B. Crohn Professor of Medicine at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York City, NY. Dr. Sands is widely recognized as an expert in the management of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD) and for his clinical investigations of new therapeutics. He has published over 250 original manuscripts and was the lead investigator of the landmark studies ACCENT 2, UNIFI and VARSITY, published in the New England Journal of Medicine. Dr. Sands was awarded his B.A. and M.D. from Boston University, and trained in internal medicine at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania. After completing GI fellowship at the Massachusetts General Hospital, he joined the faculty of Harvard Medical School and served as the Acting Chief of the Gastrointestinal Unit at MGH before moving to Mount Sinai in 2010 as Chief of the Dr. Henry D. Janowitz Division of Gastroenterology.*****Abivax, a clinical stage biotechnology company, is developing novel therapies that modulate the body's natural immune machinery to treat patients with chronic inflammatory diseases, viral infections, and cancer. Abivax is listed on Euronext compartment B (ISIN: FR0012333284 - Mnémo: ABVX). Based in Paris and Montpellier, Abivax has two drug candidates in clinical development, ABX464 to treat severe inflammatory diseases, and ABX196 to treat hepatocellular carcinoma. More information on the company is available at [url="]www.abivax.com[/url].ABIVAXView source version on accesswire.com: