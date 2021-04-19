PokerGoÂ® Reaches New Multi-Year Television Agreement With CBS Sports

CBS Sports Network Becomes Exclusive U.S. Television Home of the 2021 WSOP

LAS VEGAS, April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CBS Sports today announced a new multi-year rights agreement with PokerGO as its new television partner for the World Series of Poker Main Event and select WSOP Bracelet Events.

Beginning in 2021, CBS Sports Network will be the exclusive domestic television home of the WSOP, featuring 15 hours of Main Event coverage and 36 hours of 18 additional Gold Bracelet events, easily marking a new high for the historic poker festival.

CBS Sports and the WSOP rekindle a past partnership with this deal. It was CBS Sports who first broadcast poker in the U.S. and the WSOP Main Event on its CBS SPORTS SPECTACULAR program throughout the mid-1970s.

"CBS Sports has long been a pioneer in covering a broad range of championship sports," said Ty Stewart, WSOP Executive Director. "We couldn't be more excited to see increased television coverage of the WSOP in the coming years and benefit from their growing media platforms."

"Following our past success with PokerGO, we are excited to expand our relationship with the highest-profile and richest event in competitive tournament poker featuring the best players in the world," said Dan Weinberg, Executive Vice President of Programming, CBS Sports. "This deal fits perfectly in our strategy to combine best-in-class events with our CBS Sports brand."

Additional coverage details will be announced in the coming months with the release of the full WSOP schedule, as well as coverage across other ViacomCBS platforms, including Paramount +.

