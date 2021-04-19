GoPro Expands Lifestyle Collection with New Floating Sunglasses, Weekender Backpack and Limited-Edition T-Shirts

SAN MATEO, Calif., April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, GoPro (NASDAQ: GPRO) announced new additions to its lifestyle gear collection. The new products include:

Mezcal, floating sunglasses that include three sets of interchangeable polarized amber, blue and gray lenses

Weekender, a 30L backpack designed for function and style on short trips

Five new T-shirts, including a limited-edition artist collaboration benefitting the non-profit Protect Our Winters (POW)

GoPro Subscribers receive exclusive discounts of 30% off these new items and up to 50% off all GoPro lifestyle gear, mounts and accessories at GoPro.com.

There's no brand better suited than GoPro to design and produce durable, floating sunglasses—the perfect accessory for an active lifestyle. Named Mezcal, the polarized sunglasses have 100% UV A/B protection and come with three interchangeable lenses:

Blue-mirror finish to enhance detail and color in low-light conditions

Bronze-mirror finish to enhance detail and color on the water

Gray for true-to-life color and reduced glare in bright conditions

The Mezcal sunglasses retail for $79.99 ($55.99 for GoPro Subscribers) and include a protective travel case with storage slots for the lens sets and a microfiber cloth.

And GoPro teamed up with renowned Alaskan trail artist and HERO9 Black Million Dollar Challenge Awardee Max Romey to create the limited-edition Elevation T-shirt, which features an inspiring watercolor mountain range and comes in both men's and women's sizes. In honor of the artist's ongoing conservation efforts, GoPro will donate 10% of the Elevation Tee's proceeds to Protect Our Winters (POW).

GoPro also released a Blueprint T-shirt featuring the GoPro logo in a blueprint-like design, and two planet Earth-centric T-shirts featuring an abstract world map in blue and gray. In keeping with GoPro's DNA of built-to-last, all GoPro tees are crewneck with a modern fit, cut from a comfy cotton-poly blend for $24.99 ($17.49 for GoPro Subscribers).

And if you're looking for a stylish yet super functional bag for short trips or as a convenient way to store all of your GoPro gear, the 30L Weekender Backpack is sure to impress. This versatile, weather-resistant backpack features customizable padded storage sectionals, a side-loading protective pouch that fits up to a 15-inch laptop and a built-in GoPro shoulder mount. For longer adventures, the Weekender includes a hidden pocket for valuables and a collapsible compartment, perfect for storing a pair of shoes or a weekend's worth of dirty laundry. Weekender retails for $129.99 ($90.99 for GoPro Subscribers).

Rounding out the new gear offerings is a multi-use neck gaiter named Alpenglow after its colorful sunset summit scene also designed by Romey in his signature watercolor style. Alpenglow retails for $19.99 ($13.99 for GoPro Subscribers) and features 4-way stretch fabric that offers anti-microbial treatment and UPF protection. Perfect as a face mask, head covering or neck warmer in all seasons and weather.

GoPro also announced an update to its popular extension grip and tripod accessory—3-Way. The updated 3-Way 2.0 can be used as a compact grip, an extension grip for capturing the perfect selfie shot or as a tripod. 3-Way 2.0 can also be used with the GoPro Light Mod for added versatility when hands-free lighting is needed.

The updated 3-Way 2.0 includes a ball joint for versatile mounting angles, a quick release mount for fast camera swapping, a tripod integrated into the handle and an ergonomic anti-slip grip with removable wrist lanyard for peace-of-mind. It retails for $69.99 ($48.99 for GoPro Subscribers).

The new 3-Way 2.0, Mezcal floating polarized sunglasses, tees and Weekender backpack are available internationally now on GoPro.com. The Alpenglow neck gaiter will be available in June. GoPro Subscribers can save up to 50% off all lifestyle gear, mounts and accessories at GoPro.com. Learn more at GoPro.com/Subscribe.

About GoPro, Inc.

GoPro helps the world capture and share itself in immersive and exciting ways.

For more information, visit www.gopro.com. Members of the press can access official brand and product images, logos and reviewer guides by visiting GoPro's press portal. GoPro customers can submit their photos, raw video clips and edits to GoPro Awards for an opportunity to be featured on GoPro's social channels and receive gear and cash awards. Learn more at www.gopro.com/awards. Connect with GoPro on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok, Twitter, YouTube, and GoPro's blog The Inside Line.

GoPro, HERO and their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of GoPro, Inc. in the United States and other countries.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gopro-expands-lifestyle-collection-with-new-floating-sunglasses-weekender-backpack-and-limited-edition-t-shirts-301271217.html

SOURCE GoPro, Inc.