PPG Industries: The Recovery Is Priced In

Shares of PPG Industries Inc. (NYSE:PPG) are higher by 17% since the beginning of the year. The company endured a difficult 2020 as the Covid-19 pandemic weighed on demand for the company's products. Revenue and adjusted earnings per share fell 9% and 8.4% last year.

The company's most recent quarter showed a return to growth as demand picked up nearly across the board. Helping matters is that the year-over-year comparable numbers should be extremely favorable as the year progresses.

Is this enough to compensate for the stock's historically high earnings multiple? Let's dig deeper into PPG Industries' most recent quarter and valuation to determine the answer to that question.

A look a recent results

PPG Industries reported first-quarter earnings results on April 15. Revenue grew 14.9% to $3.9 billion, a quarterly record for the company. Adjusted net income of $450 million, or $1.88 per share, compared very favorably to adjusted net income of $310 million, or $1.31 per share, in the prior year. Adjusted earnings per share were also a record.

First-quarter results weren't just strong compared to a difficult 2020. Revenue and adjusted earnings per share grew 7.2% and 36% from the first quarter of 2019.

Results represented a significant bounce back from the prior year. A breakdown of year-over-year revenue growth shows that volumes added 7%, selling prices contributed 2% and acquisitions and currency translation were both a 3% tailwind to results. Still, volumes are not yet at pre-Covid levels, showing how far PPG Industries has come since last year and how far is still has to go.

Revenue for the Performance Coatings segment grew $310 million, or 16%, to $2.3 billion. The principal driving forces for this growth was higher volumes and contributions from acquisitions, both of which added 5% to results. A weaker U.S. dollar improved results 4% while pricing added 2%. Quarterly volumes were still down 1% from pre-pandemic levels. This is a remarkable turnaround as volumes for this segment were down as much as a double-digit percentage at one point in 2020 and lower by 6% as recently as the fourth quarter of last year.

Architectural coatings products were in high demand in several regions, most notably in the Europe, Middle East and Africa region, where sales grew 20%. This region continues to benefit from demand for residential renovations. The Americas region improved, led by gains in U.S. professional and do-it-yourself channels. Mexico benefited from better concessionaire-related sales. China saw an increase in demand for energy-related protective coatings. Automotive refinish coatings improved as well.

Of all the end markets for this segment, just aerospace remains weak as volumes fell 30%. A softer market for commercial original equipment and aftermarket products continues to be a headwind for the company as air travel remains greatly subdued. Leadership did say that inventories in aerospace are very low, so any uptick in travel will likely lead to improved results.

Revenue for Industrial Coatings increased $190 million, or 14%, to $1.6 billion. Here, automotive and general industrial coatings were the prime drivers of growth. Packaging coatings grew at a double-digit rate. Selling prices were a benefit to this segment, especially to automotive original equipment manufacturers. Volumes, while not yet above 2019 levels, recovered greatly from the prior year and are down just 2% from prior levels.

Automotive OEM coating volumes were up a low-teen percentage, though auto production rates remain muted due to a lack of available computer chips. Industrial coatings were also higher by a low-teen rate, marking the second consecutive quarter of at least 10% growth for this business. A global recovery from the pandemic has aided results. An increase in demand for beverage and food containers has helped the packaging business grow.

PPG Industries has made acquisitions to augment its core growth, as seen with contributions made in the first quarter. These include the recently closed VersaFlex as well as the Tikkurila (OHEL:TIK1V) and Wörwag purchases, which are nearing completion. The company expects synergies of $25 million to $30 million this year from all of its acquisitions.

PPG Industries ended the quarter with current assets of $7.3 billion, including $1.8 billion of cash and equivalents compared to current liabilities of $5.1 billion. Long-term debt stood at $5.3 billion, but just $881 million of debt matures within the next year.

Fortunately, PPG Industries has generated between $1 billion to $1.8 billion of free cash flow over the past three years. Free cash flow, combined with cash on hand, should be enough to cover debt repayments, dividend distributions ($496 million in 2020) and interest expense ($136 million in 2020). This should allow PPG Industries to continue to pay and raise its dividend, something the company has done for 49 consecutive years.

Analysts surveyed by Seeking Alpha expect PPG Industries to earn $7.48 in 2020, a 31% increase from 2020. Those same analysts expect the company to produce earnings per share of $8.27 in 2022, 10.6% higher than estimates for the current year. The market welcomed quarterly results with a nearly 9% gain in the share price following the release of earnings.

Valuation analysis

Using the current price of $169 and expected earnings per share for the year, PPG Industries is trading with a forward price-earnings ratio of 22.6.

The stock has an average price-earnings ratio of 18.5 over the last decade. Removing the year where the multiple was above 30 due to a steep decline in earnings per share (2016) drops the average price-earnings ratio to 17.1

Shares are currently being valued at 31% higher than the average price-earnings ratio since 2011. The growth rate expected for this year matches the disparity between the forward and historical valuations. Looking at PPG Industries in this light, the current share price doesn't feel so extreme.

At 20.4 times earnings per share, the multiple looks slightly better when using 2022 numbers, but forecasting that far comes with risks as the world still grapples with Covid-19. At the same time, the expected earnings growth rate for next year is still solid, but much lower than estimates for 2021. Analysts clearly anticipate much of the recovery for PPG Industries will occur this year.

In addition, PPG Industries looks expensive using GuruFocus' intrinsic value calculation, known as the GF Value.

PPG Industries has a GF Value of $111.61, resulting in a price-to-GF Value of 1.51 at the moment. Shares would have to trade lower by 34% to reach the GF Value, giving the stock a rating of significantly overvalued.

Final thoughts

PPG Industries has already seen a recovery from Covid-19 in nearly every business and every market that it operates in. The main exception is aerospace, but this business is expected to see improvement as air travel picks up. The company is expected to see high growth rates this year as the comparable numbers will likely be easy to beat.

That said, investors may have already priced in the recovery given the return in share price recently. The forward price-earnings ratio is much higher than it has been over the last 10 years and the stock is trading considerably higher than its GF Value.

Despite PPG Industries' leadership position in its sector, the recovery from the pandemic and the nearly five decades of dividend growth, investors are arguably better off investing elsewhere due to the valuation.

Disclosure: The author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article.

