Ferrari N.v.: Periodic Report on the Buyback Program

Maranello (Italy), April 19, 2021 – Ferrari N.V. (/MTA: RACE) (“Ferrari” or the “Company”) informs that the Company has purchased, under the fourth tranche of the common share buyback program announced on March 11, 2021 (“Fourth Tranche”), additional common shares - reported in aggregate form, on a daily basis - on the Italian Stock Exchange (MTA) and on the New York Stock Exchange () as follows:

MTA Total Trading Number of common shares purchased Average price per share Consideration excluding fees Number of common shares purchased Average price per share Consideration excluding fees Consideration excluding fees Number of common shares purchased Average price per share Consideration excluding fees Date excluding fees excluding fees excluding fees (d/m/y) (€) (€) ($) ($) (€)* (€)* (€)* 12/04/2021 13,000 175.3398 2,279,417.40 - - - - 13,000 175.3398 2,279,417.40 13/04/2021 3,000 176.2705 528,811.50 - - - - 3,000 176.2705 528,811.50 14/04/2021 3,000 175.8622 527,586.60 6,508 207.6801 1,351,582.09 1,129,707.53 9,508 174.3052 1,657,294.13 15/04/2021 8,000 175.7593 1,406,074.40 - - - - 8,000 175.7593 1,406,074.40 16/04/2021 5,000 176.3090 881,545.00 - - - - 5,000 176.3090 881,545.00 32,000 175.7323 5,623,434.90 6,508 207.6801 1,351,582.09 1,129,707.53 38,508 175.3699 6,753,142.43 Total

Since the announcement of the Fourth Tranche of the buyback program dated March 11, 2021 till April 16, 2021, the total invested consideration has been:

• Euro 24,062,888.44 for No. 139,782 common shares purchased on the MTA.

• USD 2,829,445.63 (Euro 2,375,650.39*) for No. 13,558 common shares purchased on the

As of April 16, 2021, the Company held in treasury No. 9,065,851 common shares equal to 3.52% of the total issued share capital including the common shares and the special voting shares, net of shares assigned under the Company’s equity incentive plan.

Since January 1, 2019 until April 16, 2021, the Company has purchased a total of 3,880,525 own common shares on MTA and for a total consideration of Euro 529,860,771.99.

(*) translated at the European Central Bank EUR/USD exchange reference rate as of the date of each purchase

