>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Marketwired
Marketwired
Articles 

Ferrari N.v.: Periodic Report on the Buyback Program

April 19, 2021 | About: RACE +0.44%

Maranello (Italy), April 19, 2021 – Ferrari N.V. (/MTA: RACE) (“Ferrari” or the “Company”) informs that the Company has purchased, under the fourth tranche of the common share buyback program announced on March 11, 2021 (“Fourth Tranche”), additional common shares - reported in aggregate form, on a daily basis - on the Italian Stock Exchange (MTA) and on the New York Stock Exchange () as follows:

MTATotal
TradingNumber of common shares purchasedAverage price per shareConsideration excluding feesNumber of common shares purchasedAverage price per shareConsideration excluding feesConsideration excluding feesNumber of common shares purchasedAverage price per shareConsideration excluding fees
Dateexcluding feesexcluding feesexcluding fees
(d/m/y)(€)(€)($)($)(€)*(€)*(€)*
12/04/202113,000175.33982,279,417.40----13,000175.33982,279,417.40
13/04/20213,000176.2705528,811.50----3,000176.2705528,811.50
14/04/20213,000175.8622527,586.606,508207.68011,351,582.091,129,707.539,508174.30521,657,294.13
15/04/20218,000175.75931,406,074.40----8,000175.75931,406,074.40
16/04/20215,000176.3090881,545.00----5,000176.3090881,545.00
32,000175.73235,623,434.906,508207.68011,351,582.091,129,707.5338,508175.36996,753,142.43
Total

Since the announcement of the Fourth Tranche of the buyback program dated March 11, 2021 till April 16, 2021, the total invested consideration has been:
• Euro 24,062,888.44 for No. 139,782 common shares purchased on the MTA.
• USD 2,829,445.63 (Euro 2,375,650.39*) for No. 13,558 common shares purchased on the

As of April 16, 2021, the Company held in treasury No. 9,065,851 common shares equal to 3.52% of the total issued share capital including the common shares and the special voting shares, net of shares assigned under the Company’s equity incentive plan.

Since January 1, 2019 until April 16, 2021, the Company has purchased a total of 3,880,525 own common shares on MTA and for a total consideration of Euro 529,860,771.99.

A comprehensive overview of the transactions carried out under the buyback program, as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on Ferrari’s corporate website under the Buyback Programs section (http://corporate.ferrari.com/en/investors/stock-and-shareholder-corner/buyback-programs).

(*) translated at the European Central Bank EUR/USD exchange reference rate as of the date of each purchase

Attachment

ti?nf=MTAwMDQ3OTI5OSM0MDA5MTQxNDAjMjAxOT
2a2ba79e-282a-4c27-bd04-4ee2e389aae6

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

â†’Performances of the stocks mentioned by Marketwired

â†’User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)