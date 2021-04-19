Emergent BioSolutions Investors With Losses Greater Than $100,000 Encouraged To Contact Kehoe Law Firm, P.C.

PHILADELPHIA, April 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. is investigating potential securities claims on behalf of investors of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (“Emergent” or the “Company”) (: EBS) to determine whether the Company engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.



On April 19, 2021, a class action lawsuit was filed in United States District Court for the District Of Maryland on behalf of Emergent investors who purchased, or otherwise acquired, Emergent’s common stock between July 6, 2020 and March 31, 2021, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”).

On April 19, 2021, a class action lawsuit was filed in United States District Court for the District Of Maryland on behalf of Emergent investors who purchased, or otherwise acquired, Emergent's common stock between July 6, 2020 and March 31, 2021, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period").

