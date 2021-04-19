HP PC Portfolio Awarded Good Green Design Awards for Responsible Design and Manufacturing

PALO ALTO, Calif., April 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HP Inc. (: HPQ) has earned seven Good Green Design Awards across its world’s most sustainable PC portfolio1 for responsible design and manufacturing.

Sustainability and climate change matter more today than ever before with 76% of people believing environmental issues are of equal or greater concern than health issues as a result of the Pandemic.2 Additionally, 41% of IT decision makers say that product sustainability has become more important in IT buying over the past year.3 HP’s unique approach to design enables the use of more sustainable and recycled materials while delivering amazing experiences across its PC portfolio.

“HP is focused on creating a thoughtful, differentiated, and sustainable PC portfolio that makes a positive impact on the world,” said Stacy Wolff, global head of Design and Sustainability, Personal Systems, HP Inc. “We are constantly evolving our designs to include sustainable materials and finishes, including ocean-bound plastics and water-borne finishes and are honored to have Good Green Design recognize our innovative portfolio.”

Good Green Design Awards

The Good Green Design contest was established to show public appreciation and awareness for revolutionary design thinking for designs based on the ideals of energy conservation; the reduction of toxic waste and greenhouse gases; the diminishing dependence on fossil fuels; and a sensitivity for waste, pollution, and the depletion of the world's energy resources. This new design approach centers on the idea of repairing our worldwide environments with sustainability and for total ecological restoration.

HP is proud to have the following sustainably designed products recognized:

HP Elite Folio

HP Spectre x360 14

HP ProBook 635 Aero G7

HP Renew Sleeve

HP U27 4K Wireless Monitor

HP EliteOne 800 G6 All-in-One

HP Elite c1030 Chromebook



iF Design 2021 Awards

HP Inc. is also a winner of this year’s iF DESIGN AWARD, the world-renowned design prize. The winning products highlight the company’s innovative portfolio across Personal Systems and Print.

iF Design designated HP with first place recognition in North America (out of 341 winners), United States of America (out of 319 winners), and Computer Category (out of 185 winners). HP made the Top 10 in Companies in the World (out of 5,725 winners), In House Design Teams (out of 2004 winners), and Spain (out of 152 winners).

The following Personal Systems products are recognized for design excellence:

HP Spectre x360 14

HP Envy 13

OMEN 15 Laptop

OMEN 25L and 30L Desktops

OMEN 27i Gaming Monitor

OMEN Spacer TKL Wireless Keyboard

OMEN Dyad Earbuds

HP EliteDesk 800 G6 Series

HP E14 G4 Portable Monitor

HP Elite Folio

HP Elite c1030 Chromebook

HP EliteBook x360 1030 G7 Notebook PC

HP EliteOne 800 G6 All-in-One

HP Chromebook x360 11 G4 EE

HP Reverb G2 VR Headset

HP Reverb G2 Omnicept Edition VR Headset

HP Z Display 27” G4 4K UHD Monitor



The following Print products are recognized for design excellence:

HP LaserJet 200 series

HP ENVY Pro 6400 series

HP DeskJet Plus 4100 series

HP DesignJet Studio

“We are leading with customer insights to create simple, seamless, sustainable devices,” said Steve Sandwisch, Head of Global Print Experience and Design. “Inspired by the millions of people working and learning from home, we are innovating to modernize print for the new hybrid models of how we live and work.”

More information about HP innovations can be found in the “Winners” section of the iF WORLD DESIGN GUIDE.

About the iF DESIGN AWARD

For 67 years, the iF DESIGN AWARD has been recognized as an arbiter of quality for exceptional design. The iF label is renowned worldwide for outstanding design services, and the iF DESIGN AWARD is one of the most important design prizes in the world. Submissions are awarded in the following disciplines: Product, Packaging, Communication and Service Design, Architecture and Interior Architecture as well as Professional Concept, User Experience (UX) and User Interface (UI). All awarded entries are featured on the iF WORLD DESIGN GUIDE and in the iF design app.

