Ii-vi Inc (IIVI) CEO Vincent D Jr Mattera Sold $693,430 of Shares

CEO of Ii-vi Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Vincent D Jr Mattera (insider trades) sold 8,500 shares of IIVI on 04/16/2021 at an average price of $81.58 a share. The total sale was $693,430.

II-VI Inc develops and manufactures engineered materials and opto-electronic components and products for precision use in industrial, optical communications, military, semiconductor and life science applications. Ii-vi Inc has a market cap of $8.14 billion; its shares were traded at around $77.650000 with a P/E ratio of 45.66 and P/S ratio of 2.71. Ii-vi Inc had an annual average EBITDA growth of 9.40% over the past 10 years. GuruFocus rated Ii-vi Inc the business predictability rank of 4.5-star.

CEO Recent Trades:

