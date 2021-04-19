Rogers Corp (ROG) CEO, President Bruce D. Hoechner Sold $1.3 million of Shares

CEO, President of Rogers Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Bruce D. Hoechner (insider trades) sold 6,700 shares of ROG on 04/16/2021 at an average price of $200.51 a share. The total sale was $1.3 million.

Rogers Corp designs, develops, manufactures and sells engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. Rogers Corp has a market cap of $3.75 billion; its shares were traded at around $201.020000 with a P/E ratio of 75.28 and P/S ratio of 4.70. Rogers Corp had an annual average EBITDA growth of 9.30% over the past 10 years. GuruFocus rated Rogers Corp the business predictability rank of 3-star.

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO, President Bruce D. Hoechner sold 6,700 shares of ROG stock on 04/16/2021 at the average price of $200.51. The price of the stock has increased by 0.25% since.

For the complete insider trading history of ROG, click here