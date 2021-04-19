Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel Buys Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, NVIDIA Corp, Clorox Co, Sells Comcast Corp, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, The Travelers Inc

Investment company Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel (Current Portfolio) buys Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, NVIDIA Corp, Clorox Co, Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, sells Comcast Corp, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, The Travelers Inc, UnitedHealth Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel. As of 2021Q1, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel owns 153 stocks with a total value of $141 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: NVDA, CLX, NSC, SDY, REZ, GIS, HON, SCHA, PHO, SCHX, ATO, CAT, PFE, UNP, EPD, BDX, TGT, LLY, MMM, PII, YUM, LIN, XOM, DRI, SNOW, VCSH, HHC, ULTA, YUMC, DAL, JHG, DOW, AYI, PD, BIGC, RCL, DD, RL, BA, NPSNY, HA, CVS, PSMT, CTVA, FLR, CL, F, GDX, GE, HPE, CPRI, HSBC, VIAC, RGR, SWBI, SLB, CLS, BKD, BB, AIG, CLB, ARNC, MFGP, HWM, AA, IGT, VTRS, LQDT, PCG, XPER,

NVDA, CLX, NSC, SDY, REZ, GIS, HON, SCHA, PHO, SCHX, ATO, CAT, PFE, UNP, EPD, BDX, TGT, LLY, MMM, PII, YUM, LIN, XOM, DRI, SNOW, VCSH, HHC, ULTA, YUMC, DAL, JHG, DOW, AYI, PD, BIGC, RCL, DD, RL, BA, NPSNY, HA, CVS, PSMT, CTVA, FLR, CL, F, GDX, GE, HPE, CPRI, HSBC, VIAC, RGR, SWBI, SLB, CLS, BKD, BB, AIG, CLB, ARNC, MFGP, HWM, AA, IGT, VTRS, LQDT, PCG, XPER, Added Positions: SCHP, SCHZ, VRTX, BLK, SCHR, COST, NEE, SCHH, MDT, ADBE, JPM, BMY, WM, ADP, MCD, SYY, RTX, AWK, MRK, SBUX, AMZN, GLD, T, SCHM, FISV, JNJ, BLL, SCHO,

SCHP, SCHZ, VRTX, BLK, SCHR, COST, NEE, SCHH, MDT, ADBE, JPM, BMY, WM, ADP, MCD, SYY, RTX, AWK, MRK, SBUX, AMZN, GLD, T, SCHM, FISV, JNJ, BLL, SCHO, Reduced Positions: PYPL, DIS, CMCSA, PG, CB, MLM, MSFT, FB, BRK.B, GS, FLT, INTC, TRV, SCHV, UNH, SCHG, HD, ANTM, V, PEP, NKE, SPGI, GOOGL, GOOG, SCHD, MSGS, DLR, PLUG, SCHB, VZ, EQR, SBAC,

For the details of LEDERER & ASSOCIATES INVESTMENT COUNSEL's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/lederer+%26+associates+investment+counsel/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 76,710 shares, 6.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.86% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 34,594 shares, 5.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.33% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,284 shares, 2.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.42% Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP) - 18,719 shares, 2.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.38% BlackRock Inc (BLK) - 4,562 shares, 2.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.72%

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $463.73 and $613.21, with an estimated average price of $538.61. The stock is now traded at around $614.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 3,121 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel initiated holding in Clorox Co. The purchase prices were between $178.17 and $222.18, with an estimated average price of $192.39. The stock is now traded at around $189.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 8,012 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel initiated holding in Norfolk Southern Corp. The purchase prices were between $233.44 and $272.91, with an estimated average price of $253.28. The stock is now traded at around $270.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 605 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel initiated holding in SPDR Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $103.04 and $119.03, with an estimated average price of $110.81. The stock is now traded at around $121.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,450 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel initiated holding in iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ET. The purchase prices were between $64.87 and $75.68, with an estimated average price of $70.22. The stock is now traded at around $77.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,375 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel initiated holding in General Mills Inc. The purchase prices were between $54.37 and $62.49, with an estimated average price of $57.69. The stock is now traded at around $61.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,391 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF by 459.38%. The purchase prices were between $60.43 and $62.21, with an estimated average price of $61.51. The stock is now traded at around $61.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.51%. The holding were 42,345 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel added to a holding in Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF by 29.15%. The purchase prices were between $53.65 and $55.66, with an estimated average price of $54.7. The stock is now traded at around $54.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 30,436 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel added to a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc by 29.90%. The purchase prices were between $207.02 and $241.31, with an estimated average price of $219.56. The stock is now traded at around $219.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 5,943 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel added to a holding in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 25.85%. The purchase prices were between $56.36 and $58.1, with an estimated average price of $57.27. The stock is now traded at around $56.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 21,346 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel added to a holding in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 44.31%. The purchase prices were between $36.48 and $41.57, with an estimated average price of $39.09. The stock is now traded at around $43.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 14,484 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel reduced to a holding in Comcast Corp by 20.87%. The sale prices were between $48.42 and $58.04, with an estimated average price of $52.83. The stock is now traded at around $54.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.29%. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel still held 27,041 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel reduced to a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc by 29.64%. The sale prices were between $265 and $348.81, with an estimated average price of $311.25. The stock is now traded at around $343.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.09%. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel still held 1,066 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel reduced to a holding in The Travelers Companies Inc by 25.5%. The sale prices were between $134.53 and $157.92, with an estimated average price of $146.97. The stock is now traded at around $154.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.08%. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel still held 2,089 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel reduced to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 21.46%. The sale prices were between $324.34 and $379.06, with an estimated average price of $346.21. The stock is now traded at around $389.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.07%. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel still held 955 shares as of 2021-03-31.