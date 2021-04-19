>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

BHK Investment Advisors, LLC Buys Royal Bank of Canada, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc, Square Inc

April 19, 2021 | About: RY -0.71% CRWD -0.85% SQ -4.21%

Investment company BHK Investment Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Royal Bank of Canada, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc, Square Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, BHK Investment Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q1, BHK Investment Advisors, LLC owns 62 stocks with a total value of $215 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of BHK Investment Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bhk+investment+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of BHK Investment Advisors, LLC
  1. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 266,744 shares, 10.95% of the total portfolio.
  2. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) - 103,634 shares, 9.83% of the total portfolio.
  3. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (MGV) - 235,276 shares, 9.51% of the total portfolio.
  4. Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR) - 137,948 shares, 9.13% of the total portfolio.
  5. Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF (VBK) - 73,207 shares, 9.12% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Royal Bank of Canada (RY)

BHK Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Royal Bank of Canada. The purchase prices were between $80.87 and $93.73, with an estimated average price of $86.99. The stock is now traded at around $94.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 4,737 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (CRWD)

BHK Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $173.85 and $242.42, with an estimated average price of $212.06. The stock is now traded at around $213.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 1,770 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Square Inc (SQ)

BHK Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Square Inc. The purchase prices were between $201.87 and $276.57, with an estimated average price of $234.55. The stock is now traded at around $245.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,016 shares as of 2021-03-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of BHK Investment Advisors, LLC. Also check out:

1. BHK Investment Advisors, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. BHK Investment Advisors, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. BHK Investment Advisors, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that BHK Investment Advisors, LLC keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)