BHK Investment Advisors, LLC Buys Royal Bank of Canada, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc, Square Inc

Investment company BHK Investment Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Royal Bank of Canada, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc, Square Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, BHK Investment Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q1, BHK Investment Advisors, LLC owns 62 stocks with a total value of $215 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: RY, CRWD, SQ,

RY, CRWD, SQ, Added Positions: HON, SYY, MRK,

For the details of BHK Investment Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bhk+investment+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 266,744 shares, 10.95% of the total portfolio. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) - 103,634 shares, 9.83% of the total portfolio. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (MGV) - 235,276 shares, 9.51% of the total portfolio. Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR) - 137,948 shares, 9.13% of the total portfolio. Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF (VBK) - 73,207 shares, 9.12% of the total portfolio.

BHK Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Royal Bank of Canada. The purchase prices were between $80.87 and $93.73, with an estimated average price of $86.99. The stock is now traded at around $94.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 4,737 shares as of 2021-03-31.

BHK Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $173.85 and $242.42, with an estimated average price of $212.06. The stock is now traded at around $213.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 1,770 shares as of 2021-03-31.

BHK Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Square Inc. The purchase prices were between $201.87 and $276.57, with an estimated average price of $234.55. The stock is now traded at around $245.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,016 shares as of 2021-03-31.