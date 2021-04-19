Kirr Marbach & Co Llc Buys Horizon Therapeutics PLC, APi Group Corp, The Brink's Co, Sells IAA Inc, KAR Auction Services Inc, BioTelemetry Inc

Investment company Kirr Marbach & Co Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Horizon Therapeutics PLC, APi Group Corp, The Brink's Co, Perficient Inc, Boot Barn Holdings Inc, sells IAA Inc, KAR Auction Services Inc, BioTelemetry Inc, BlackBerry, Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Kirr Marbach & Co Llc . As of 2021Q1, Kirr Marbach & Co Llc owns 58 stocks with a total value of $345 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: HZNP, APG, PRFT, BOOT, CMTL, SPG, AAL, UPLD, BA, USB, WYY, VIAO, PURE,
- Added Positions: BCO, LHX, LEAF, DBX,
- Reduced Positions: BB, MTZ, CIGI, HRTG, XPO, AZO, EME, CP, GOOGL, CTSH, VOYA, SSNC, AVGO, DLTR, AON, IOSP, INFO, RSG, SRCL, ZBH, EBAY, ACA, VST, MKL, XRAY, SHYF, LSXMA, CNSWF, CLPT, CMI, 1P4,
- Sold Out: IAA, KAR, BEAT, ZMX1, BEWFF,
These are the top 5 holdings of KIRR MARBACH & CO LLC
- MasTec Inc (MTZ) - 201,491 shares, 5.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.65%
- Colliers International Group Inc (CIGI) - 160,483 shares, 4.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.19%
- AutoZone Inc (AZO) - 10,615 shares, 4.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.26%
- Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (CP) - 37,776 shares, 4.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.96%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 6,866 shares, 4.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.93%
Kirr Marbach & Co Llc initiated holding in Horizon Therapeutics PLC. The purchase prices were between $71.83 and $95.48, with an estimated average price of $84.49. The stock is now traded at around $90.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: APi Group Corp (APG)
Kirr Marbach & Co Llc initiated holding in APi Group Corp. The purchase prices were between $16.87 and $20.68, with an estimated average price of $18.84. The stock is now traded at around $21.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 169,046 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Perficient Inc (PRFT)
Kirr Marbach & Co Llc initiated holding in Perficient Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.45 and $62.65, with an estimated average price of $56.68. The stock is now traded at around $63.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 8,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Boot Barn Holdings Inc (BOOT)
Kirr Marbach & Co Llc initiated holding in Boot Barn Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.86 and $65.6, with an estimated average price of $58.73. The stock is now traded at around $67.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 7,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Comtech Telecommunications Corp (CMTL)
Kirr Marbach & Co Llc initiated holding in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. The purchase prices were between $20.27 and $30.01, with an estimated average price of $25.47. The stock is now traded at around $25.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 17,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Simon Property Group Inc (SPG)
Kirr Marbach & Co Llc initiated holding in Simon Property Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $82.81 and $121.01, with an estimated average price of $104.39. The stock is now traded at around $116.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 3,810 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: The Brink's Co (BCO)
Kirr Marbach & Co Llc added to a holding in The Brink's Co by 30.63%. The purchase prices were between $68.13 and $83.2, with an estimated average price of $75.51. The stock is now traded at around $79.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 100,678 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Leaf Group Ltd (LEAF)
Kirr Marbach & Co Llc added to a holding in Leaf Group Ltd by 191.86%. The purchase prices were between $4.3 and $8.57, with an estimated average price of $5.99. The stock is now traded at around $9.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 36,483 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: IAA Inc (IAA)
Kirr Marbach & Co Llc sold out a holding in IAA Inc. The sale prices were between $53.97 and $66.09, with an estimated average price of $59.4.Sold Out: KAR Auction Services Inc (KAR)
Kirr Marbach & Co Llc sold out a holding in KAR Auction Services Inc. The sale prices were between $13.81 and $20.75, with an estimated average price of $17.07.Sold Out: BioTelemetry Inc (BEAT)
Kirr Marbach & Co Llc sold out a holding in BioTelemetry Inc. The sale prices were between $71.46 and $72.38, with an estimated average price of $71.95.Sold Out: WidePoint Corp (ZMX1)
Kirr Marbach & Co Llc sold out a holding in WidePoint Corp. The sale prices were between $7.6 and $12, with an estimated average price of $9.76.Sold Out: BeWhere Holdings Inc (BEWFF)
Kirr Marbach & Co Llc sold out a holding in BeWhere Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $0.2 and $0.29, with an estimated average price of $0.23.Reduced: BlackBerry Ltd (BB)
Kirr Marbach & Co Llc reduced to a holding in BlackBerry Ltd by 23.79%. The sale prices were between $6.58 and $25.1, with an estimated average price of $11.25. The stock is now traded at around $8.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.28%. Kirr Marbach & Co Llc still held 434,360 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc (HRTG)
Kirr Marbach & Co Llc reduced to a holding in Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc by 29.29%. The sale prices were between $9.19 and $11.99, with an estimated average price of $10.42. The stock is now traded at around $10.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.17%. Kirr Marbach & Co Llc still held 128,112 shares as of 2021-03-31.
