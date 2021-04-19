Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd Buys CVS Health Corp, PepsiCo Inc, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Sells BlackRock Inc, United Rentals Inc, CarMax Inc

Elmhurst, IL, based Investment company Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys CVS Health Corp, PepsiCo Inc, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Sycamore Entertainment Group Inc, sells BlackRock Inc, United Rentals Inc, CarMax Inc, Brookfield Property REIT Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. As of 2021Q1, Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd owns 53 stocks with a total value of $189 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: CVS, PEP, SEGI,
- Added Positions: SHY, IEF, BRK.B, VZ, UL, COST, CMCSA, GE, MSFT, DEO, STOR, OTIS, LNG, BDX, PFE, LLY, UTG,
- Reduced Positions: AAPL, BLK, SBUX, SNPS, URI, KMX, JPM, ABT, BAC, AMZN, GOOGL, PLD, WMB, NXRT, F, KMI,
- Sold Out: BPYU,
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 81,218 shares, 5.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.83%
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 14,341 shares, 3.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.42%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 3,180 shares, 3.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.12%
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 25,177 shares, 3.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.57%
- Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM) - 142,415 shares, 3.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.22%
Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd initiated holding in CVS Health Corp. The purchase prices were between $68.13 and $76.3, with an estimated average price of $72.86. The stock is now traded at around $75.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.55%. The holding were 38,831 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: PepsiCo Inc (PEP)
Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd initiated holding in PepsiCo Inc. The purchase prices were between $128.83 and $144.81, with an estimated average price of $137.16. The stock is now traded at around $144.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 20,425 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Sycamore Entertainment Group Inc (SEGI)
Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd initiated holding in Sycamore Entertainment Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $0.02 and $0.13, with an estimated average price of $0.05. The stock is now traded at around $0.041800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 30,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY)
Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 58.85%. The purchase prices were between $86.17 and $86.34, with an estimated average price of $86.28. The stock is now traded at around $86.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 61,911 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF)
Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd added to a holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 39.01%. The purchase prices were between $112.86 and $119.75, with an estimated average price of $116.37. The stock is now traded at around $114.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 37,098 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Brookfield Property REIT Inc (BPYU)
Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd sold out a holding in Brookfield Property REIT Inc. The sale prices were between $16.78 and $18.65, with an estimated average price of $17.74.
Here is the complete portfolio of GRAYBILL BARTZ & ASSOC LTD. Also check out:
