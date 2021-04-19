>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd Buys CVS Health Corp, PepsiCo Inc, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Sells BlackRock Inc, United Rentals Inc, CarMax Inc

April 19, 2021 | About: SHY -0.01% IEF -0.1% CVS -0.17% PEP +0.41% SEGI +3.47% BPYU -0.66%

Elmhurst, IL, based Investment company Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys CVS Health Corp, PepsiCo Inc, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Sycamore Entertainment Group Inc, sells BlackRock Inc, United Rentals Inc, CarMax Inc, Brookfield Property REIT Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. As of 2021Q1, Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd owns 53 stocks with a total value of $189 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of GRAYBILL BARTZ & ASSOC LTD's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/graybill+bartz+%26+assoc+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of GRAYBILL BARTZ & ASSOC LTD
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 81,218 shares, 5.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.83%
  2. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 14,341 shares, 3.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.42%
  3. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 3,180 shares, 3.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.12%
  4. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 25,177 shares, 3.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.57%
  5. Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM) - 142,415 shares, 3.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.22%
New Purchase: CVS Health Corp (CVS)

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd initiated holding in CVS Health Corp. The purchase prices were between $68.13 and $76.3, with an estimated average price of $72.86. The stock is now traded at around $75.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.55%. The holding were 38,831 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: PepsiCo Inc (PEP)

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd initiated holding in PepsiCo Inc. The purchase prices were between $128.83 and $144.81, with an estimated average price of $137.16. The stock is now traded at around $144.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 20,425 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Sycamore Entertainment Group Inc (SEGI)

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd initiated holding in Sycamore Entertainment Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $0.02 and $0.13, with an estimated average price of $0.05. The stock is now traded at around $0.041800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 30,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY)

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 58.85%. The purchase prices were between $86.17 and $86.34, with an estimated average price of $86.28. The stock is now traded at around $86.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 61,911 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF)

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd added to a holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 39.01%. The purchase prices were between $112.86 and $119.75, with an estimated average price of $116.37. The stock is now traded at around $114.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 37,098 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Brookfield Property REIT Inc (BPYU)

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd sold out a holding in Brookfield Property REIT Inc. The sale prices were between $16.78 and $18.65, with an estimated average price of $17.74.



Here is the complete portfolio of GRAYBILL BARTZ & ASSOC LTD. Also check out:

1. GRAYBILL BARTZ & ASSOC LTD's Undervalued Stocks
2. GRAYBILL BARTZ & ASSOC LTD's Top Growth Companies, and
3. GRAYBILL BARTZ & ASSOC LTD's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that GRAYBILL BARTZ & ASSOC LTD keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)