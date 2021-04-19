Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Alerian MLP ETF, iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF, BTC iShares MSCI Global Silver and Metals Miners E, Sells Vanguard Small Cap ETF, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF

Investment company Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Alerian MLP ETF, iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF, BTC iShares MSCI Global Silver and Metals Miners E, iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, sells Vanguard Small Cap ETF, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF, SPDR DJ Wilshire REIT ETF, Health Care Select Sector SPDR during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC. As of 2021Q1, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC owns 79 stocks with a total value of $588 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: AMLP, SLVP, FM, BRK.B, JNJ, VDE, MCD, FDL, IWB,
- Added Positions: SUB, STIP, SPAB, SCHO, VMBS, AGG, VTEB, EEM, IDV, MUB, XME, BSCM, BSCL, DVYE, JPST, VBR, JPM, IYE, KO, MRK, NEE, MSFT, LOW, VTI,
- Reduced Positions: VB, XLK, VEA, SPYD, XLV, VUG, SCHE, GLD, VO, VV, BSV, IJS, XLY, MGC, VWO, KOMP, IJR, SPTS, GDXJ, SPDW, PCEF, DVY, PEP, SCHF, SDY, SDIV, V, AAPL, SCHX, AMZN, QQQ, GOOGL,
- Sold Out: RWR, XLF, VNQ, GDX, VIGI,
These are the top 5 holdings of Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC
- Vanguard Large Cap ETF (VV) - 364,222 shares, 11.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.93%
- Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 291,159 shares, 10.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.94%
- Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 1,253,812 shares, 10.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.48%
- Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (SCHE) - 1,524,597 shares, 8.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.06%
- Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 117,913 shares, 4.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.92%
Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in Alerian MLP ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.83 and $32.42, with an estimated average price of $28.91. The stock is now traded at around $31.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.8%. The holding were 347,229 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI Global Silver and Metals Miners E (SLVP)
Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI Global Silver and Metals Miners E. The purchase prices were between $14.36 and $18.55, with an estimated average price of $16.07. The stock is now traded at around $16.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 473,630 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF (FM)
Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.47 and $29.94, with an estimated average price of $29.38. The stock is now traded at around $30.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 13,362 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)
Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in Johnson & Johnson. The purchase prices were between $153.07 and $170.48, with an estimated average price of $161.89. The stock is now traded at around $162.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,687 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)
Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $227.36 and $263.99, with an estimated average price of $242.84. The stock is now traded at around $270.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,160 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Energy ETF (VDE)
Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Energy ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.61 and $73.72, with an estimated average price of $63.34. The stock is now traded at around $66.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 4,007 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (SUB)
Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 1613.25%. The purchase prices were between $107.44 and $107.97, with an estimated average price of $107.75. The stock is now traded at around $107.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 71,134 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP)
Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 100.99%. The purchase prices were between $104.28 and $105.67, with an estimated average price of $104.94. The stock is now traded at around $105.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 119,102 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)
Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 103.87%. The purchase prices were between $51.68 and $57.96, with an estimated average price of $54.75. The stock is now traded at around $54.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 30,890 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: BTC iShares International Select Dividend ETF (IDV)
Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 89.23%. The purchase prices were between $29.1 and $31.66, with an estimated average price of $30.65. The stock is now traded at around $32.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 46,266 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: SPDR Metals & Mining ETF (XME)
Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in SPDR Metals & Mining ETF by 71.07%. The purchase prices were between $32.29 and $41.48, with an estimated average price of $36.75. The stock is now traded at around $40.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 26,250 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST)
Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 68.52%. The purchase prices were between $50.69 and $50.78, with an estimated average price of $50.74. The stock is now traded at around $50.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 12,108 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: SPDR DJ Wilshire REIT ETF (RWR)
Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in SPDR DJ Wilshire REIT ETF. The sale prices were between $82.63 and $96.54, with an estimated average price of $89.9.Sold Out: Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF)
Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $28.82 and $34.62, with an estimated average price of $32.Sold Out: Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ)
Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF. The sale prices were between $81.49 and $92.84, with an estimated average price of $87.42.Sold Out: Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI)
Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF. The sale prices were between $80.65 and $85.83, with an estimated average price of $83.27.Sold Out: VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX)
Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF. The sale prices were between $30.9 and $38.51, with an estimated average price of $34.07.
