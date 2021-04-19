Barnett & Company, Inc. Buys Altus Midstream Co, Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp, Sunoco LP, Sells BP PLC, Seagate Technology PLC, Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc

Chattanooga, TN, based Investment company Barnett & Company, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Altus Midstream Co, Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp, Sunoco LP, ONEOK Inc, National Fuel Gas Co, sells BP PLC, Seagate Technology PLC, Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc, Six Flags Entertainment Corp, Cedar Fair LP during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Barnett & Company, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Barnett & Company, Inc. owns 265 stocks with a total value of $174 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - 126,250 shares, 5.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.68% SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (CWI) - 275,111 shares, 4.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.31% Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 16,048 shares, 4.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.95% Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV) - 82,356 shares, 4.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.93% General Motors Co (GM) - 125,829 shares, 4.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.99%

Barnett & Company, Inc. initiated holding in Altus Midstream Co. The purchase prices were between $46.18 and $59.22, with an estimated average price of $52.34. The stock is now traded at around $54.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.88%. The holding were 62,302 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Barnett & Company, Inc. initiated holding in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. The purchase prices were between $74.76 and $102.44, with an estimated average price of $86.3. The stock is now traded at around $100.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.86%. The holding were 32,205 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Barnett & Company, Inc. initiated holding in Sunoco LP. The purchase prices were between $28.61 and $33, with an estimated average price of $31.25. The stock is now traded at around $33.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 72,850 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Barnett & Company, Inc. initiated holding in Insteel Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.95 and $38.73, with an estimated average price of $29.82. The stock is now traded at around $31.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 30,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Barnett & Company, Inc. initiated holding in Oracle Corp. The purchase prices were between $60.36 and $72.64, with an estimated average price of $64.72. The stock is now traded at around $78.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 12,550 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Barnett & Company, Inc. initiated holding in Amcor PLC. The purchase prices were between $10.89 and $11.93, with an estimated average price of $11.4. The stock is now traded at around $11.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 45,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Barnett & Company, Inc. added to a holding in ONEOK Inc by 2285.00%. The purchase prices were between $37.5 and $51.6, with an estimated average price of $45.44. The stock is now traded at around $51.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 47,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Barnett & Company, Inc. added to a holding in National Fuel Gas Co by 1504.81%. The purchase prices were between $40.26 and $50.8, with an estimated average price of $45.37. The stock is now traded at around $50.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 41,725 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Barnett & Company, Inc. added to a holding in Unum Group by 54.78%. The purchase prices were between $22.09 and $29.44, with an estimated average price of $25.93. The stock is now traded at around $29.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 137,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Barnett & Company, Inc. added to a holding in Diebold Nixdorf Inc by 845.79%. The purchase prices were between $10.21 and $17.17, with an estimated average price of $13.77. The stock is now traded at around $13.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 89,850 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Barnett & Company, Inc. added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 32.66%. The purchase prices were between $102.3 and $112.62, with an estimated average price of $106.92. The stock is now traded at around $108.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 37,910 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Barnett & Company, Inc. added to a holding in Pitney Bowes Inc by 497.83%. The purchase prices were between $6.33 and $13.63, with an estimated average price of $8.58. The stock is now traded at around $8.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 137,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Barnett & Company, Inc. sold out a holding in Seagate Technology PLC. The sale prices were between $58.72 and $77.98, with an estimated average price of $69.63.

Barnett & Company, Inc. sold out a holding in Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. The sale prices were between $63.08 and $85.38, with an estimated average price of $73.87.

Barnett & Company, Inc. sold out a holding in Six Flags Entertainment Corp. The sale prices were between $31.65 and $50.52, with an estimated average price of $41.64.

Barnett & Company, Inc. sold out a holding in Cedar Fair LP. The sale prices were between $38.52 and $52.17, with an estimated average price of $45.51.

Barnett & Company, Inc. sold out a holding in Extended Stay America Inc. The sale prices were between $14.04 and $19.98, with an estimated average price of $16.31.

Barnett & Company, Inc. sold out a holding in Regions Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $15.95 and $22.21, with an estimated average price of $19.55.