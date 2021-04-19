Covenant Asset Management, LLC Buys DocuSign Inc, Repligen Corp, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc, Sells Visa Inc, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, Masimo Corp

Investment company Covenant Asset Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys DocuSign Inc, Repligen Corp, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc, Mastercard Inc, Generac Holdings Inc, sells Visa Inc, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, Masimo Corp, TopBuild Corp, EPAM Systems Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Covenant Asset Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Covenant Asset Management, LLC owns 142 stocks with a total value of $321 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: DOCU, RGEN, CBRL, MA, GNRC, MKSI, HLT, UBER, AFL, DKNG, CQP, MMP, BIIB, M44, IJH,

DOCU, RGEN, CBRL, MA, GNRC, MKSI, HLT, UBER, AFL, DKNG, CQP, MMP, BIIB, M44, IJH, Added Positions: NVDA, BA, DXCM, SEDG, QRVO, DIS, JPM, FAST, ASML, SHOP, BLK, HON, VLO, BFAM, EPD, KSU, NFLX, ADP, TXN, SNPS, ULTA, FVRR, MPWR, ISRG, IDXX, NEE, AVGO, PLNT, ARKK, ET, UNH, SBUX, QCOM, ORCL, ETN, INTU, QQQ, SQ, AMJ, AMLP, VEEV, ABBV, COR, HYT, HD, AMGN, APD,

NVDA, BA, DXCM, SEDG, QRVO, DIS, JPM, FAST, ASML, SHOP, BLK, HON, VLO, BFAM, EPD, KSU, NFLX, ADP, TXN, SNPS, ULTA, FVRR, MPWR, ISRG, IDXX, NEE, AVGO, PLNT, ARKK, ET, UNH, SBUX, QCOM, ORCL, ETN, INTU, QQQ, SQ, AMJ, AMLP, VEEV, ABBV, COR, HYT, HD, AMGN, APD, Reduced Positions: V, VRTX, NOW, ADBE, ZTS, ALXN, HDV, PAYX, PFE, VUG, VO, GOOG, WSM, PG, DRE, D, RTX, CSCO, BAC,

V, VRTX, NOW, ADBE, ZTS, ALXN, HDV, PAYX, PFE, VUG, VO, GOOG, WSM, PG, DRE, D, RTX, CSCO, BAC, Sold Out: MASI, BLD, EPAM, CTAS, JETS, OTIS,

For the details of Covenant Asset Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/covenant+asset+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 71,690 shares, 5.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.30% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 131,883 shares, 5.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.3% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 4,813 shares, 4.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.94% Shopify Inc (SHOP) - 12,200 shares, 4.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.23% The Trade Desk Inc (TTD) - 19,672 shares, 4.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.18%

Covenant Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in DocuSign Inc. The purchase prices were between $192.84 and $265.16, with an estimated average price of $232.4. The stock is now traded at around $223.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 18,722 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Covenant Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Repligen Corp. The purchase prices were between $180.37 and $226.26, with an estimated average price of $205.37. The stock is now traded at around $212.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 18,745 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Covenant Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. The purchase prices were between $126.53 and $173.54, with an estimated average price of $152.22. The stock is now traded at around $173.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 20,991 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Covenant Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Mastercard Inc. The purchase prices were between $315.49 and $384.38, with an estimated average price of $348.78. The stock is now traded at around $382.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 8,551 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Covenant Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Generac Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $224.56 and $363.47, with an estimated average price of $295.22. The stock is now traded at around $318.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 9,320 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Covenant Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in MKS Instruments Inc. The purchase prices were between $147.92 and $188.24, with an estimated average price of $168.05. The stock is now traded at around $181.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 16,285 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Covenant Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 40.01%. The purchase prices were between $463.73 and $613.21, with an estimated average price of $538.61. The stock is now traded at around $614.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 11,632 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Covenant Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Fastenal Co by 34.37%. The purchase prices were between $44.17 and $51.62, with an estimated average price of $47.83. The stock is now traded at around $50.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 15,524 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Covenant Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in ARK Innovation ETF by 29.11%. The purchase prices were between $110.26 and $156.58, with an estimated average price of $135.31. The stock is now traded at around $120.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,071 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Covenant Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Energy Transfer LP by 61.34%. The purchase prices were between $6.1 and $8.58, with an estimated average price of $7.29. The stock is now traded at around $8.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 19,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Covenant Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Masimo Corp. The sale prices were between $220.31 and $283.75, with an estimated average price of $251.6.

Covenant Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in TopBuild Corp. The sale prices were between $180.59 and $223.4, with an estimated average price of $203.51.

Covenant Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in EPAM Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $329.66 and $400.27, with an estimated average price of $366.52.

Covenant Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Cintas Corp. The sale prices were between $318.12 and $360.04, with an estimated average price of $338.54.

Covenant Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in ESS U.S.Global Jets ETF. The sale prices were between $21.38 and $28.71, with an estimated average price of $24.54.

Covenant Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Otis Worldwide Corp. The sale prices were between $62.24 and $69.91, with an estimated average price of $65.35.