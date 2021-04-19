ONE Advisory Partners, LLC Buys BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF, Sells iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Co

Investment company ONE Advisory Partners, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF, iShares U.S. Energy ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF, sells iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, iShares MBS ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, ONE Advisory Partners, LLC. As of 2021Q1, ONE Advisory Partners, LLC owns 27 stocks with a total value of $150 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 57,514 shares, 15.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.1% iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU) - 250,526 shares, 15.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.59% BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) - 464,819 shares, 8.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 44.44% BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV) - 217,379 shares, 7.36% of the total portfolio. New Position iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) - 203,090 shares, 7.12% of the total portfolio. New Position

ONE Advisory Partners, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $46.93 and $51.65, with an estimated average price of $49.73. The stock is now traded at around $52.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.36%. The holding were 217,379 shares as of 2021-03-31.

ONE Advisory Partners, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $52.47 and $54.23, with an estimated average price of $53.42. The stock is now traded at around $53.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.12%. The holding were 203,090 shares as of 2021-03-31.

ONE Advisory Partners, LLC initiated holding in iShares U.S. Energy ETF. The purchase prices were between $20.2 and $28.34, with an estimated average price of $24.5. The stock is now traded at around $25.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.84%. The holding were 105,509 shares as of 2021-03-31.

ONE Advisory Partners, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $149.91 and $177.94, with an estimated average price of $165.25. The stock is now traded at around $172.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.69%. The holding were 15,806 shares as of 2021-03-31.

ONE Advisory Partners, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa. The purchase prices were between $49.34 and $49.76, with an estimated average price of $49.56. The stock is now traded at around $49.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 14,334 shares as of 2021-03-31.

ONE Advisory Partners, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $84.17 and $87.6, with an estimated average price of $85.92. The stock is now traded at around $85.165000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 2,479 shares as of 2021-03-31.

ONE Advisory Partners, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 44.44%. The purchase prices were between $26.1 and $27.3, with an estimated average price of $26.67. The stock is now traded at around $26.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.49%. The holding were 464,819 shares as of 2021-03-31.

ONE Advisory Partners, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 58.73%. The purchase prices were between $90.81 and $114.72, with an estimated average price of $104.43. The stock is now traded at around $109.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 50,641 shares as of 2021-03-31.

ONE Advisory Partners, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 269.78%. The purchase prices were between $51.26 and $52.5, with an estimated average price of $51.9. The stock is now traded at around $52.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 44,902 shares as of 2021-03-31.

ONE Advisory Partners, LLC added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 33.35%. The purchase prices were between $54.42 and $54.93, with an estimated average price of $54.75. The stock is now traded at around $54.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 123,262 shares as of 2021-03-31.

ONE Advisory Partners, LLC sold out a holding in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $44.72 and $45.61, with an estimated average price of $45.15.

ONE Advisory Partners, LLC sold out a holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $112.86 and $119.75, with an estimated average price of $116.37.

ONE Advisory Partners, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET. The sale prices were between $36.08 and $36.99, with an estimated average price of $36.6.

ONE Advisory Partners, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF. The sale prices were between $43.2 and $46.61, with an estimated average price of $45.2.