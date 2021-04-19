Gyroscope Capital Management Group, LLC Buys Cisco Systems Inc, Chubb, Sherwin-Williams Co, Sells American Express Co, Intel Corp, JPMorgan Chase

Naples, FL, based Investment company Gyroscope Capital Management Group, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Cisco Systems Inc, Chubb, Sherwin-Williams Co, Microsoft Corp, American Tower Corp, sells American Express Co, Intel Corp, JPMorgan Chase, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc, F5 Networks Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Gyroscope Capital Management Group, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Gyroscope Capital Management Group, LLC owns 114 stocks with a total value of $250 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: CB, AMT, WDFC, VIG, TGT, MCD, K, NLOK, BLL, VUG, TSLA, EFG, VBK, CVX,

CB, AMT, WDFC, VIG, TGT, MCD, K, NLOK, BLL, VUG, TSLA, EFG, VBK, CVX, Added Positions: CSCO, SHW, MSFT, IBM, ED, BMY, XLY, LDOS, GPN, MPC, XLI, FB, XLE, WAB, FISV, CNC, CI, XLB, GOVT, PHM, GOOGL, PYPL, XLC, XLRE, XLU, HCA, BK, DAL, XLP, XLK, RCL, TLT, JKHY,

CSCO, SHW, MSFT, IBM, ED, BMY, XLY, LDOS, GPN, MPC, XLI, FB, XLE, WAB, FISV, CNC, CI, XLB, GOVT, PHM, GOOGL, PYPL, XLC, XLRE, XLU, HCA, BK, DAL, XLP, XLK, RCL, TLT, JKHY, Reduced Positions: UNH, LYB, SPG, C, AMZN, XLV, LRCX, AMAT, XLF, CMCSA, BWA, HII, ABBV, BBY, ORCL, TYL, ICE, CWB, BR, QQQ, EA, JNPR, JNJ, DIS, AOS, CHTR, RSG, CERN, AON, PSA, WM, MMC, COG, VZ,

UNH, LYB, SPG, C, AMZN, XLV, LRCX, AMAT, XLF, CMCSA, BWA, HII, ABBV, BBY, ORCL, TYL, ICE, CWB, BR, QQQ, EA, JNPR, JNJ, DIS, AOS, CHTR, RSG, CERN, AON, PSA, WM, MMC, COG, VZ, Sold Out: AXP, INTC, JPM, CRWD, FFIV, IVV, ACWV, TSCO, CLX, NEM, EBAY, MMM, XOM, SWN,

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) - 168,766 shares, 4.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.72% Sun Communities Inc (SUI) - 67,200 shares, 4.03% of the total portfolio. Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW) - 39,513 shares, 3.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 70.96% Lam Research Corp (LRCX) - 14,452 shares, 3.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.87% Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) - 135,884 shares, 2.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.15%

Gyroscope Capital Management Group, LLC initiated holding in Chubb Ltd. The purchase prices were between $145.1 and $175.05, with an estimated average price of $161.18. The stock is now traded at around $161.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.42%. The holding were 38,303 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Gyroscope Capital Management Group, LLC initiated holding in American Tower Corp. The purchase prices were between $198.66 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $222.76. The stock is now traded at around $248.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 5,250 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Gyroscope Capital Management Group, LLC initiated holding in WD-40 Co. The purchase prices were between $258.65 and $332.29, with an estimated average price of $303.76. The stock is now traded at around $252.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 3,348 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Gyroscope Capital Management Group, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF. The purchase prices were between $136.56 and $148.03, with an estimated average price of $141.82. The stock is now traded at around $152.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 5,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Gyroscope Capital Management Group, LLC initiated holding in Target Corp. The purchase prices were between $169.82 and $200.95, with an estimated average price of $187.23. The stock is now traded at around $208.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 3,398 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Gyroscope Capital Management Group, LLC initiated holding in Kellogg Co. The purchase prices were between $56.86 and $64.95, with an estimated average price of $59.54. The stock is now traded at around $63.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 10,097 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Gyroscope Capital Management Group, LLC added to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 1044.30%. The purchase prices were between $43.96 and $52.57, with an estimated average price of $46.95. The stock is now traded at around $52.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.55%. The holding were 135,027 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Gyroscope Capital Management Group, LLC added to a holding in Sherwin-Williams Co by 70.96%. The purchase prices were between $219.85 and $253.01, with an estimated average price of $238.3. The stock is now traded at around $265.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 39,513 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Gyroscope Capital Management Group, LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 116.08%. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $258.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 11,541 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Gyroscope Capital Management Group, LLC added to a holding in Consolidated Edison Inc by 112.46%. The purchase prices were between $65.65 and $75.45, with an estimated average price of $70.36. The stock is now traded at around $78.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 16,587 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Gyroscope Capital Management Group, LLC added to a holding in Leidos Holdings Inc by 29.50%. The purchase prices were between $88.45 and $112.7, with an estimated average price of $101.16. The stock is now traded at around $101.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 12,426 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Gyroscope Capital Management Group, LLC added to a holding in Global Payments Inc by 24.94%. The purchase prices were between $176.52 and $215.55, with an estimated average price of $199.17. The stock is now traded at around $215.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 5,931 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Gyroscope Capital Management Group, LLC sold out a holding in American Express Co. The sale prices were between $114.09 and $150.27, with an estimated average price of $132.09.

Gyroscope Capital Management Group, LLC sold out a holding in Intel Corp. The sale prices were between $49.67 and $65.78, with an estimated average price of $59.63.

Gyroscope Capital Management Group, LLC sold out a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The sale prices were between $125.65 and $157.65, with an estimated average price of $143.83.

Gyroscope Capital Management Group, LLC sold out a holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $173.85 and $242.42, with an estimated average price of $212.06.

Gyroscope Capital Management Group, LLC sold out a holding in F5 Networks Inc. The sale prices were between $175.85 and $210.62, with an estimated average price of $197.19.

Gyroscope Capital Management Group, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The sale prices were between $368.98 and $397.82, with an estimated average price of $385.98.