International Assets Investment Management, Llc Buys Apple Inc, BTC iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF, Amazon.com Inc, Sells Lumen Technologies Inc, Viatris Inc, Amphenol Corp

April 19, 2021 | About: AAPL +0.51% IYZ -0.45% AMZN -0.81% UPS -0.92% VB -1.01% MSFT -0.77% FAN -1.02% OPEN -5.38% IVOL -0.14% HUBB -0.12% ABNB -2.3%

Investment company International Assets Investment Management, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Apple Inc, BTC iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF, Amazon.com Inc, United Parcel Service Inc, Vanguard Small Cap ETF, sells Lumen Technologies Inc, Viatris Inc, Amphenol Corp, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc, VEREIT Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, International Assets Investment Management, Llc. As of 2021Q1, International Assets Investment Management, Llc owns 2127 stocks with a total value of $1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of INTERNATIONAL ASSETS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/international+assets+investment+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of INTERNATIONAL ASSETS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 805,634 shares, 8.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 96.08%
  2. BTC iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (IYZ) - 678,994 shares, 4.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 101.89%
  3. United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) - 199,485 shares, 3.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 95.42%
  4. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 9,610 shares, 2.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 118.96%
  5. Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 147,513 shares, 2.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 84.29%
New Purchase: First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (FAN)

International Assets Investment Management, Llc initiated holding in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF. The purchase prices were between $20.16 and $25.96, with an estimated average price of $23.2. The stock is now traded at around $22.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 140,626 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Opendoor Technologies Inc (OPEN)

International Assets Investment Management, Llc initiated holding in Opendoor Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.06 and $35.88, with an estimated average price of $27.4. The stock is now traded at around $17.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 63,510 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H (IVOL)

International Assets Investment Management, Llc initiated holding in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H. The purchase prices were between $27.82 and $28.78, with an estimated average price of $28.35. The stock is now traded at around $28.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 37,715 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Hubbell Inc (HUBB)

International Assets Investment Management, Llc initiated holding in Hubbell Inc. The purchase prices were between $155.6 and $190.01, with an estimated average price of $172.77. The stock is now traded at around $189.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Airbnb Inc (ABNB)

International Assets Investment Management, Llc initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $139.15 and $216.84, with an estimated average price of $185.72. The stock is now traded at around $174.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,593 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: FedEx Corp (FDX)

International Assets Investment Management, Llc initiated holding in FedEx Corp. The purchase prices were between $235.34 and $285.92, with an estimated average price of $257.69. The stock is now traded at around $283.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 16,836 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)

International Assets Investment Management, Llc added to a holding in Apple Inc by 96.08%. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $134.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.05%. The holding were 805,634 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: BTC iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (IYZ)

International Assets Investment Management, Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 101.89%. The purchase prices were between $29.97 and $32.56, with an estimated average price of $31.37. The stock is now traded at around $32.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.4%. The holding were 678,994 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

International Assets Investment Management, Llc added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 118.96%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3372.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.62%. The holding were 9,610 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)

International Assets Investment Management, Llc added to a holding in United Parcel Service Inc by 95.42%. The purchase prices were between $155 and $169.99, with an estimated average price of $161.78. The stock is now traded at around $177.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.62%. The holding were 199,485 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB)

International Assets Investment Management, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF by 84.29%. The purchase prices were between $191.01 and $222.87, with an estimated average price of $210.15. The stock is now traded at around $219.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 147,513 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

International Assets Investment Management, Llc added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 84.22%. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $258.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 199,311 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Viatris Inc (VIA)

International Assets Investment Management, Llc sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $11.2 and $15.4, with an estimated average price of $13.59.

Sold Out: VEREIT Inc (50AA)

International Assets Investment Management, Llc sold out a holding in VEREIT Inc. The sale prices were between $28.57 and $33.73, with an estimated average price of $30.74.

Sold Out: SuRo Capital Corp (0GV)

International Assets Investment Management, Llc sold out a holding in SuRo Capital Corp. The sale prices were between $10.1 and $12.7, with an estimated average price of $11.43.

Sold Out: Washington Prime Group Inc (W02A)

International Assets Investment Management, Llc sold out a holding in Washington Prime Group Inc. The sale prices were between $1.65 and $12.07, with an estimated average price of $6.15.

Sold Out: HEXO Corp (74HA)

International Assets Investment Management, Llc sold out a holding in HEXO Corp. The sale prices were between $3.23 and $8.34, with an estimated average price of $5.76.

Sold Out: Centerspace (WXC1)

International Assets Investment Management, Llc sold out a holding in Centerspace. The sale prices were between $56.43 and $61.5, with an estimated average price of $58.95.



Here is the complete portfolio of INTERNATIONAL ASSETS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC. Also check out:

