International Assets Investment Management, Llc Buys Apple Inc, BTC iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF, Amazon.com Inc, Sells Lumen Technologies Inc, Viatris Inc, Amphenol Corp

Investment company International Assets Investment Management, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Apple Inc, BTC iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF, Amazon.com Inc, United Parcel Service Inc, Vanguard Small Cap ETF, sells Lumen Technologies Inc, Viatris Inc, Amphenol Corp, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc, VEREIT Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, International Assets Investment Management, Llc. As of 2021Q1, International Assets Investment Management, Llc owns 2127 stocks with a total value of $1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: FAN, OPEN, IVOL, HUBB, ABNB, FDX, HIFS, DBI, MP, MSOS, PDBC, STKL, SSPK, 40Y1, QS, WISH, D, VTRS, IMBI, TCS, SURF, STPK, FUTY, SYX, TTEK, WDC, SOL, SSSS, VER, WPG, CLDR, CANG, MAXN, AJAX.U, VIH, IPOE, 0XL, LOWC, LTPZ, TVTY, STCN, SSKN, CSR, SJM, PSB, PKI, PSA, ROLL, RADA, RHI, RYAAY, R, SGMO, SGEN, SBNY, SLP, SWBI, SXI, STRL, SHOO, VIV, TDS, UAMY, VNO, WRE, WAL, VBIV, PRG, UTG, POR, WU, SCU, LRN, SHIP, WD5A, VTGN, TMDI, 9MIB, REGI, RXN, PDI, SSTK, 4GSN, WIX, TRUE, TSE, RYAM, TTOO, SYNH, EYES, VSTO, SIOX, RRR, TRHC, HEXO, SOS, SWCH, ZUO, RVI, PDD, VCNX, YETI, TCRR, TW, TUFN, PSTL, XPEV, PSTH, FIII, VNT, HYLN, RBAC, DMYD, BFT, AVIR, EOSE, VGAC, DASH, DM, SKLZ, GOEV, YMTX, DNMR, USCI,

FAN, OPEN, IVOL, HUBB, ABNB, FDX, HIFS, DBI, MP, MSOS, PDBC, STKL, SSPK, 40Y1, QS, WISH, D, VTRS, IMBI, TCS, SURF, STPK, FUTY, SYX, TTEK, WDC, SOL, SSSS, VER, WPG, CLDR, CANG, MAXN, AJAX.U, VIH, IPOE, 0XL, LOWC, LTPZ, TVTY, STCN, SSKN, CSR, SJM, PSB, PKI, PSA, ROLL, RADA, RHI, RYAAY, R, SGMO, SGEN, SBNY, SLP, SWBI, SXI, STRL, SHOO, VIV, TDS, UAMY, VNO, WRE, WAL, VBIV, PRG, UTG, POR, WU, SCU, LRN, SHIP, WD5A, VTGN, TMDI, 9MIB, REGI, RXN, PDI, SSTK, 4GSN, WIX, TRUE, TSE, RYAM, TTOO, SYNH, EYES, VSTO, SIOX, RRR, TRHC, HEXO, SOS, SWCH, ZUO, RVI, PDD, VCNX, YETI, TCRR, TW, TUFN, PSTL, XPEV, PSTH, FIII, VNT, HYLN, RBAC, DMYD, BFT, AVIR, EOSE, VGAC, DASH, DM, SKLZ, GOEV, YMTX, DNMR, USCI, Added Positions: AAPL, IYZ, AMZN, UPS, VB, MSFT, OUSA, T, GOOGL, SPY, XLK, FIXD, PYPL, FB, FXU, IXUS, IVV, MBG, HD, BRG, PG, WMT, QQEW, DIS, TSLA, JPM, BAC, ARCC, JNJ, DIA, BRK.B, VZ, V, CAPE, FVD, LQD, RSP, C, PFE, FTSM, NEE, BND, XOM, COST, JHML, INTC, IJK, VOO, BA, KMI, DVY, GE, PEP, MMM, CSCO, GS, NVDA, PAYC, ARKW, DBEF, GLD, SCHF, LLY, NFLX, AGG, AMD, MCD, SBUX, MA, BABA, SQ, IHI, IYW, SMH, KO, EXC, PSEC, CRM, UNP, ET, HTGC, SUN, FSK, CMCSA, EPD, HON, MRK, LAND, MO, GLAD, UNH, HPF, EOS, TPVG, DOCU, DLS, IJR, SCHV, AEE, CCL, NEWT, QCOM, GLTR, KRE, SDY, ABT, AMT, AMGN, BP, CVS, MDT, WBA, XEL, GUT, MPC, ABBV, ZM, CARR, IWF, TIP, BMY, STZ, DPZ, GOOD, LMT, PRU, SO, GAIN, BUD, MRNA, DKNG, PLTR, IBB, IVW, IWM, RDVY, ADBE, AINV, ADP, CVX, DUK, FE, IBM, NKE, PPL, TSM, CHY, PCN, PM, CGBD, IJH, IVE, VCSH, XLY, ALL, NLY, CAT, F, GD, GILD, TT, MU, NOC, ODFL, PENN, PDT, EXG, DAL, BX, STK, GBDC, VUZI, KHC, SE, AGZ, AMLP, BSV, EEM, MDY, SILJ, VEA, CB, VIAC, CL, CMI, DE, EXAS, GIS, THG, LOW, MRVL, MCK, ONCY, ORCL, RDS.A, OXSQ, VOD, WPC, WFC, LULU, AWK, AVGO, UPWK, SDC, FDL, FV, ICLN, IWD, IWO, KBA, VWO, AXP, CLX, ED, CCI, ETN, ENB, GPC, OTRK, MDLZ, MCHP, MVIS, OGE, OKE, O, BB, SHW, URI, WM, ASA, FFA, DG, NMFC, PANW, MPLX, THQ, SNAP, DOW, FSKR, RKT, EFA, EWS, IWN, MINT, NEAR, VTWO, XLP, APD, BIDU, BLK, COP, DHR, DD, ECL, FISV, ITW, KMB, LRCX, MAC, MSI, PPG, SMG, LUV, SYK, SYY, TJX, TXN, VLO, WEC, YUM, HQL, NZF, PHK, BXMX, GGN, QQQX, NXPI, PFLT, PSX, HTA, JPI, OFS, FPF, ICMB, MOMO, TDOC, IIPR, REKR, CRWD, CHWY, PTON, LMND, FAD, FTSL, FXD, HYG, IEMG, IWR, MDYG, SUB, TLT, VTEB, ASML, ACN, AEP, AMAT, CAH, CME, DHI, EFOI, HRL, MTCH, IRM, KSU, NSC, ROK, RCL, STM, SPG, SWKS, SWK, SNPS, TROW, SKT, TMO, TSCO, USB, WHR, ZBRA, EBAY, DSU, VBF, HQH, MCR, PMM, FFC, BFK, PNF, FRA, MAV, ETW, JCE, PNNT, ETJ, GOF, SRNE, CPRI, NOW, PCI, ZTS, NRZ, RNG, TWTR, ALLY, ACB, W, BST, SHOP, Z, PJT, CRON, TWLO, HWM, IR, BEST, ROKU, SPCE, SPOT, PINS, UBER, NET, BLV, BNDX, FEX, HDV, HYS, IJS, IWP, NOBL, PPA, VHT, VMBS, VNQI, VOOG, VYMI, XEC, TPR, DLTR, GERN, WELL, HPQ, INFO, INO, SR, MRO, NOK, INSG, PNC, PBCT, PBR, PNFP, PLUG, PII, POWI, PFG, PGR, STL, PEG, PHM, RRC, REGN, RSG, ROST, SAP, POOL, SJW, SIVB, SAFM, SSL, SLB, SA, STX, SEE, SFL, SIMO, SNN, SONY, SRCL, STRA, TER, TOL, TM, RIG, TUP, UAL, UL, X, UNM, VFC, MTN, VRTX, WAB, WERN, WST, WMB, XLNX, ZBH, ZYXI, VVR, CEF, USA, RVT, IQI, TDF, PMO, MHF, MNP, GIM, PIM, PPT, MIN, JPS, JQC, MHI, CSQ, PTMN, SAR, BGY, IDE, TBNK, SLRC, WKHS, STWD, H, VRSK, GDO, ST, STNG, HEAR, APTS, STAG, RLJ, SAVE, AMCX, FBHS, XYL, ISD, SPLK, RLGY, WDAY, RH, GWPH, VOYA, PSXP, SAIC, VEEV, ALDX, SABR, SYF, WLKP, THW, UA, TTD, VICI, SFIX, ZS, TLRY, WORK, FOUR, VRM, SNOW, U, CWI, LDUR, MGC, MVV, SCHK, SRLN, USO, VGK, VPL, VXUS, PLD, SRPT, ECOL, RIOT, PRMW, VIAV, KGC, SPGI, VXRT, VHC, PCG, PNM, PNW, PXD, PAA, BPOP, PRAA, PKX, PB, PUK, QGEN, QDEL, RPM, RJF, RYN, RWT, RELX, REG, RF, RS, RNR, RGEN, RMD, RIO, RBA, RAD, WRK, RMCF, RCI, ROG, ROL, ROP, RY, RGLD, RUSHA, SYBT, SBAC, SKM, SLG, SLM, SAFT, SANM, SNY, SWM, XPO, SRE, SXT, SCI, SSRM, WPM, SSD, SIRI, SKX, SNA, SON, SCCO, SWX, SMP, SP, STT, SCL, STE, SSYS, SPH, SLF, SPWR, SU, SNV, TTWO, TGB, TK, TEF, TU, THC, XPER, TEVA, TXT, TRI, THO, TKR, TR, TD, TRP, TREX, WEN, TRN, TYL, TSN, USPH, UBS, UGI, UMPQ, UDR, UMC, UMH, UNFI, UTHR, UHS, VLY, VAR, VGR, VTR, VGZ, VMC, GWW, WDFC, WPP, WDR, WCN, WAT, WSO, WSBC, WCC, WNEB, WTM, WGO, INT, WEX, WYNN, XRX, AUY, SPB, ZION, SMFG, ACR, TDG, RMT, HIO, TSI, TY, MMU, PPR, PHT, HIX, PFL, PML, ERC, EAD, EMD, PFN, PHD, IGD, PGP, IGA, QRTEA, PGTI, TECK, IRR, ZIOP, SPR, EOD, SQM, TMUS, PRO, TEL, PLG, VMW, TDC, UEC, TGH, ULTA, RBCN, PSTI, ATHX, GSV, TAK, TFII, UCCP, PPSI, TNXP, SVM, MTT, TRIL, ZVO, MEDS, SSNC, PRI, SPSC, SIX, PHYS, RP, HYI, USCR, TAL, SBRA, ZGNX, TRGP, RFP, SUNS, SAND, SII, PVG, SXC, SMM, ZNGA, TRIP, POST, PRLB, VGI, VCRA, RPAI, WMC, PNR, QLYS, GHY, WHF, SPPP, USAC, SBSW, DOC, VEDL, PINC, QTS, RGT, TNDM, RARE, QTWO, WB, ZEN, RESN, VNOM, OGI, RWLK, VBTX, PRAH, PYPD, STOR, WK, XHR, SEDG, VIRT, UNIT, VTVT, ZYNE, PRPL, PEN, SGRY, PSTG, WSC, SILV, RMR, WBT, SITE, USFD, VVV, VST, YUMC, SSTI, 90S1, PETQ, BHF, RDFN, TRTN, WH, PRSP, WRAP, XERS, PRVB, SONO, REZI, STNE, TWST, UTZ, SWAV, REAL, PHR, SNDL, SI, SPT, REYN, WMG, ZI, RPRX, VERX, AGQ, BOND, CORN, CPER, DXJ, FIHD, FLRN, HEDJ, MGK, ROBO, RWR, TOTL, UFO, UGA, UGL, UNG, VEU, VTIP,

AAPL, IYZ, AMZN, UPS, VB, MSFT, OUSA, T, GOOGL, SPY, XLK, FIXD, PYPL, FB, FXU, IXUS, IVV, MBG, HD, BRG, PG, WMT, QQEW, DIS, TSLA, JPM, BAC, ARCC, JNJ, DIA, BRK.B, VZ, V, CAPE, FVD, LQD, RSP, C, PFE, FTSM, NEE, BND, XOM, COST, JHML, INTC, IJK, VOO, BA, KMI, DVY, GE, PEP, MMM, CSCO, GS, NVDA, PAYC, ARKW, DBEF, GLD, SCHF, LLY, NFLX, AGG, AMD, MCD, SBUX, MA, BABA, SQ, IHI, IYW, SMH, KO, EXC, PSEC, CRM, UNP, ET, HTGC, SUN, FSK, CMCSA, EPD, HON, MRK, LAND, MO, GLAD, UNH, HPF, EOS, TPVG, DOCU, DLS, IJR, SCHV, AEE, CCL, NEWT, QCOM, GLTR, KRE, SDY, ABT, AMT, AMGN, BP, CVS, MDT, WBA, XEL, GUT, MPC, ABBV, ZM, CARR, IWF, TIP, BMY, STZ, DPZ, GOOD, LMT, PRU, SO, GAIN, BUD, MRNA, DKNG, PLTR, IBB, IVW, IWM, RDVY, ADBE, AINV, ADP, CVX, DUK, FE, IBM, NKE, PPL, TSM, CHY, PCN, PM, CGBD, IJH, IVE, VCSH, XLY, ALL, NLY, CAT, F, GD, GILD, TT, MU, NOC, ODFL, PENN, PDT, EXG, DAL, BX, STK, GBDC, VUZI, KHC, SE, AGZ, AMLP, BSV, EEM, MDY, SILJ, VEA, CB, VIAC, CL, CMI, DE, EXAS, GIS, THG, LOW, MRVL, MCK, ONCY, ORCL, RDS.A, OXSQ, VOD, WPC, WFC, LULU, AWK, AVGO, UPWK, SDC, FDL, FV, ICLN, IWD, IWO, KBA, VWO, AXP, CLX, ED, CCI, ETN, ENB, GPC, OTRK, MDLZ, MCHP, MVIS, OGE, OKE, O, BB, SHW, URI, WM, ASA, FFA, DG, NMFC, PANW, MPLX, THQ, SNAP, DOW, FSKR, RKT, EFA, EWS, IWN, MINT, NEAR, VTWO, XLP, APD, BIDU, BLK, COP, DHR, DD, ECL, FISV, ITW, KMB, LRCX, MAC, MSI, PPG, SMG, LUV, SYK, SYY, TJX, TXN, VLO, WEC, YUM, HQL, NZF, PHK, BXMX, GGN, QQQX, NXPI, PFLT, PSX, HTA, JPI, OFS, FPF, ICMB, MOMO, TDOC, IIPR, REKR, CRWD, CHWY, PTON, LMND, FAD, FTSL, FXD, HYG, IEMG, IWR, MDYG, SUB, TLT, VTEB, ASML, ACN, AEP, AMAT, CAH, CME, DHI, EFOI, HRL, MTCH, IRM, KSU, NSC, ROK, RCL, STM, SPG, SWKS, SWK, SNPS, TROW, SKT, TMO, TSCO, USB, WHR, ZBRA, EBAY, DSU, VBF, HQH, MCR, PMM, FFC, BFK, PNF, FRA, MAV, ETW, JCE, PNNT, ETJ, GOF, SRNE, CPRI, NOW, PCI, ZTS, NRZ, RNG, TWTR, ALLY, ACB, W, BST, SHOP, Z, PJT, CRON, TWLO, HWM, IR, BEST, ROKU, SPCE, SPOT, PINS, UBER, NET, BLV, BNDX, FEX, HDV, HYS, IJS, IWP, NOBL, PPA, VHT, VMBS, VNQI, VOOG, VYMI, XEC, TPR, DLTR, GERN, WELL, HPQ, INFO, INO, SR, MRO, NOK, INSG, PNC, PBCT, PBR, PNFP, PLUG, PII, POWI, PFG, PGR, STL, PEG, PHM, RRC, REGN, RSG, ROST, SAP, POOL, SJW, SIVB, SAFM, SSL, SLB, SA, STX, SEE, SFL, SIMO, SNN, SONY, SRCL, STRA, TER, TOL, TM, RIG, TUP, UAL, UL, X, UNM, VFC, MTN, VRTX, WAB, WERN, WST, WMB, XLNX, ZBH, ZYXI, VVR, CEF, USA, RVT, IQI, TDF, PMO, MHF, MNP, GIM, PIM, PPT, MIN, JPS, JQC, MHI, CSQ, PTMN, SAR, BGY, IDE, TBNK, SLRC, WKHS, STWD, H, VRSK, GDO, ST, STNG, HEAR, APTS, STAG, RLJ, SAVE, AMCX, FBHS, XYL, ISD, SPLK, RLGY, WDAY, RH, GWPH, VOYA, PSXP, SAIC, VEEV, ALDX, SABR, SYF, WLKP, THW, UA, TTD, VICI, SFIX, ZS, TLRY, WORK, FOUR, VRM, SNOW, U, CWI, LDUR, MGC, MVV, SCHK, SRLN, USO, VGK, VPL, VXUS, PLD, SRPT, ECOL, RIOT, PRMW, VIAV, KGC, SPGI, VXRT, VHC, PCG, PNM, PNW, PXD, PAA, BPOP, PRAA, PKX, PB, PUK, QGEN, QDEL, RPM, RJF, RYN, RWT, RELX, REG, RF, RS, RNR, RGEN, RMD, RIO, RBA, RAD, WRK, RMCF, RCI, ROG, ROL, ROP, RY, RGLD, RUSHA, SYBT, SBAC, SKM, SLG, SLM, SAFT, SANM, SNY, SWM, XPO, SRE, SXT, SCI, SSRM, WPM, SSD, SIRI, SKX, SNA, SON, SCCO, SWX, SMP, SP, STT, SCL, STE, SSYS, SPH, SLF, SPWR, SU, SNV, TTWO, TGB, TK, TEF, TU, THC, XPER, TEVA, TXT, TRI, THO, TKR, TR, TD, TRP, TREX, WEN, TRN, TYL, TSN, USPH, UBS, UGI, UMPQ, UDR, UMC, UMH, UNFI, UTHR, UHS, VLY, VAR, VGR, VTR, VGZ, VMC, GWW, WDFC, WPP, WDR, WCN, WAT, WSO, WSBC, WCC, WNEB, WTM, WGO, INT, WEX, WYNN, XRX, AUY, SPB, ZION, SMFG, ACR, TDG, RMT, HIO, TSI, TY, MMU, PPR, PHT, HIX, PFL, PML, ERC, EAD, EMD, PFN, PHD, IGD, PGP, IGA, QRTEA, PGTI, TECK, IRR, ZIOP, SPR, EOD, SQM, TMUS, PRO, TEL, PLG, VMW, TDC, UEC, TGH, ULTA, RBCN, PSTI, ATHX, GSV, TAK, TFII, UCCP, PPSI, TNXP, SVM, MTT, TRIL, ZVO, MEDS, SSNC, PRI, SPSC, SIX, PHYS, RP, HYI, USCR, TAL, SBRA, ZGNX, TRGP, RFP, SUNS, SAND, SII, PVG, SXC, SMM, ZNGA, TRIP, POST, PRLB, VGI, VCRA, RPAI, WMC, PNR, QLYS, GHY, WHF, SPPP, USAC, SBSW, DOC, VEDL, PINC, QTS, RGT, TNDM, RARE, QTWO, WB, ZEN, RESN, VNOM, OGI, RWLK, VBTX, PRAH, PYPD, STOR, WK, XHR, SEDG, VIRT, UNIT, VTVT, ZYNE, PRPL, PEN, SGRY, PSTG, WSC, SILV, RMR, WBT, SITE, USFD, VVV, VST, YUMC, SSTI, 90S1, PETQ, BHF, RDFN, TRTN, WH, PRSP, WRAP, XERS, PRVB, SONO, REZI, STNE, TWST, UTZ, SWAV, REAL, PHR, SNDL, SI, SPT, REYN, WMG, ZI, RPRX, VERX, AGQ, BOND, CORN, CPER, DXJ, FIHD, FLRN, HEDJ, MGK, ROBO, RWR, TOTL, UFO, UGA, UGL, UNG, VEU, VTIP, Reduced Positions: LUMN, APH, EDU, LSI,

LUMN, APH, EDU, LSI, Sold Out: VIA, 50AA, 0GV, W02A, NOV, WXC1, TSPA, 0AJ, 24PA, AZD, 74HA,

For the details of INTERNATIONAL ASSETS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/international+assets+investment+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 805,634 shares, 8.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 96.08% BTC iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (IYZ) - 678,994 shares, 4.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 101.89% United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) - 199,485 shares, 3.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 95.42% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 9,610 shares, 2.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 118.96% Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 147,513 shares, 2.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 84.29%

International Assets Investment Management, Llc initiated holding in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF. The purchase prices were between $20.16 and $25.96, with an estimated average price of $23.2. The stock is now traded at around $22.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 140,626 shares as of 2021-03-31.

International Assets Investment Management, Llc initiated holding in Opendoor Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.06 and $35.88, with an estimated average price of $27.4. The stock is now traded at around $17.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 63,510 shares as of 2021-03-31.

International Assets Investment Management, Llc initiated holding in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H. The purchase prices were between $27.82 and $28.78, with an estimated average price of $28.35. The stock is now traded at around $28.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 37,715 shares as of 2021-03-31.

International Assets Investment Management, Llc initiated holding in Hubbell Inc. The purchase prices were between $155.6 and $190.01, with an estimated average price of $172.77. The stock is now traded at around $189.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

International Assets Investment Management, Llc initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $139.15 and $216.84, with an estimated average price of $185.72. The stock is now traded at around $174.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,593 shares as of 2021-03-31.

International Assets Investment Management, Llc initiated holding in FedEx Corp. The purchase prices were between $235.34 and $285.92, with an estimated average price of $257.69. The stock is now traded at around $283.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 16,836 shares as of 2021-03-31.

International Assets Investment Management, Llc added to a holding in Apple Inc by 96.08%. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $134.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.05%. The holding were 805,634 shares as of 2021-03-31.

International Assets Investment Management, Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 101.89%. The purchase prices were between $29.97 and $32.56, with an estimated average price of $31.37. The stock is now traded at around $32.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.4%. The holding were 678,994 shares as of 2021-03-31.

International Assets Investment Management, Llc added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 118.96%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3372.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.62%. The holding were 9,610 shares as of 2021-03-31.

International Assets Investment Management, Llc added to a holding in United Parcel Service Inc by 95.42%. The purchase prices were between $155 and $169.99, with an estimated average price of $161.78. The stock is now traded at around $177.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.62%. The holding were 199,485 shares as of 2021-03-31.

International Assets Investment Management, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF by 84.29%. The purchase prices were between $191.01 and $222.87, with an estimated average price of $210.15. The stock is now traded at around $219.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 147,513 shares as of 2021-03-31.

International Assets Investment Management, Llc added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 84.22%. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $258.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 199,311 shares as of 2021-03-31.

International Assets Investment Management, Llc sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $11.2 and $15.4, with an estimated average price of $13.59.

International Assets Investment Management, Llc sold out a holding in VEREIT Inc. The sale prices were between $28.57 and $33.73, with an estimated average price of $30.74.

International Assets Investment Management, Llc sold out a holding in SuRo Capital Corp. The sale prices were between $10.1 and $12.7, with an estimated average price of $11.43.

International Assets Investment Management, Llc sold out a holding in Washington Prime Group Inc. The sale prices were between $1.65 and $12.07, with an estimated average price of $6.15.

International Assets Investment Management, Llc sold out a holding in HEXO Corp. The sale prices were between $3.23 and $8.34, with an estimated average price of $5.76.

International Assets Investment Management, Llc sold out a holding in Centerspace. The sale prices were between $56.43 and $61.5, with an estimated average price of $58.95.