Arkfeld Wealth Strategies, L.L.C. Buys iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Phillips 66 Partners LP, Westlake Chemical Partners LP, Sells Pfizer Inc, Wells Fargo, Lumen Technologies Inc

April 19, 2021 | About: PSXP +1.65% SUB +0% SHY -0.01% TIP -0.17% WLKP +0.91% AE -0.85% SCHP -0.16% SPIP -0.07% MO -6.17% PFE +0.93% LUMN -0.55% CRO +0%

Investment company Arkfeld Wealth Strategies, L.L.C. (Current Portfolio) buys iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Phillips 66 Partners LP, Westlake Chemical Partners LP, Adams Resources & Energy Inc, iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF, sells Pfizer Inc, Wells Fargo, Lumen Technologies Inc, Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, PayPal Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Arkfeld Wealth Strategies, L.L.C.. As of 2021Q1, Arkfeld Wealth Strategies, L.L.C. owns 74 stocks with a total value of $157 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Arkfeld Wealth Strategies, L.L.C.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/arkfeld+wealth+strategies%2C+l.l.c./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Arkfeld Wealth Strategies, L.L.C.
  1. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 50,019 shares, 8.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.32%
  2. HollyFrontier Corp (HFC) - 384,232 shares, 8.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.51%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 69,584 shares, 5.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.66%
  4. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA) - 132,877 shares, 4.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.04%
  5. Holly Energy Partners LP (HEP) - 370,255 shares, 4.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.61%
New Purchase: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies, L.L.C. initiated holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $123.99 and $127.81, with an estimated average price of $126.27. The stock is now traded at around $126.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.96%. The holding were 49,584 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Westlake Chemical Partners LP (WLKP)

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies, L.L.C. initiated holding in Westlake Chemical Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $21.47 and $24.98, with an estimated average price of $23.53. The stock is now traded at around $26.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 65,828 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Adams Resources & Energy Inc (AE)

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies, L.L.C. initiated holding in Adams Resources & Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.4 and $37.54, with an estimated average price of $27.94. The stock is now traded at around $26.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 17,476 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP)

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies, L.L.C. initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.43 and $62.21, with an estimated average price of $61.51. The stock is now traded at around $61.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 5,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP)

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies, L.L.C. initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.1 and $31.12, with an estimated average price of $30.71. The stock is now traded at around $30.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 7,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Altria Group Inc (MO)

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies, L.L.C. initiated holding in Altria Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $40.76 and $52.5, with an estimated average price of $44.79. The stock is now traded at around $49.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 4,275 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Phillips 66 Partners LP (PSXP)

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies, L.L.C. added to a holding in Phillips 66 Partners LP by 336.63%. The purchase prices were between $24.33 and $31.67, with an estimated average price of $28.27. The stock is now traded at around $33.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.48%. The holding were 158,645 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (SUB)

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies, L.L.C. added to a holding in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 86.25%. The purchase prices were between $107.44 and $107.97, with an estimated average price of $107.75. The stock is now traded at around $107.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 7,450 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY)

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies, L.L.C. added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.73%. The purchase prices were between $86.17 and $86.34, with an estimated average price of $86.28. The stock is now traded at around $86.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 5,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Pfizer Inc (PFE)

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies, L.L.C. sold out a holding in Pfizer Inc. The sale prices were between $33.49 and $37.77, with an estimated average price of $35.49.

Sold Out: Lumen Technologies Inc (LUMN)

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies, L.L.C. sold out a holding in Lumen Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $9.72 and $15.36, with an estimated average price of $12.41.

Sold Out: Cronos Group Inc (CRON)

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies, L.L.C. sold out a holding in Cronos Group Inc. The sale prices were between $7.52 and $15.55, with an estimated average price of $10.62.



