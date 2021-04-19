Arkfeld Wealth Strategies, L.L.C. Buys iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Phillips 66 Partners LP, Westlake Chemical Partners LP, Sells Pfizer Inc, Wells Fargo, Lumen Technologies Inc

Investment company Arkfeld Wealth Strategies, L.L.C. (Current Portfolio) buys iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Phillips 66 Partners LP, Westlake Chemical Partners LP, Adams Resources & Energy Inc, iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF, sells Pfizer Inc, Wells Fargo, Lumen Technologies Inc, Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, PayPal Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Arkfeld Wealth Strategies, L.L.C.. As of 2021Q1, Arkfeld Wealth Strategies, L.L.C. owns 74 stocks with a total value of $157 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: TIP, WLKP, AE, SCHP, SPIP, MO, EBAY, DUK,

TIP, WLKP, AE, SCHP, SPIP, MO, EBAY, DUK, Added Positions: PSXP, T, HEP, VZ, SUB, BRK.B, KMI, SHY, AMZN, IBM, DK,

PSXP, T, HEP, VZ, SUB, BRK.B, KMI, SHY, AMZN, IBM, DK, Reduced Positions: WFC, SCHO, AAPL, TGT, PYPL, BIL, NEAR, DIS, JPM, MET, PBF, USB, BAC, GOOGL, BUD, WMT, TSLA, UNP, INTC, SNAP, QCOM, BP,

WFC, SCHO, AAPL, TGT, PYPL, BIL, NEAR, DIS, JPM, MET, PBF, USB, BAC, GOOGL, BUD, WMT, TSLA, UNP, INTC, SNAP, QCOM, BP, Sold Out: PFE, LUMN, CRON,

For the details of Arkfeld Wealth Strategies, L.L.C.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/arkfeld+wealth+strategies%2C+l.l.c./current-portfolio/portfolio

Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 50,019 shares, 8.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.32% HollyFrontier Corp (HFC) - 384,232 shares, 8.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.51% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 69,584 shares, 5.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.66% Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA) - 132,877 shares, 4.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.04% Holly Energy Partners LP (HEP) - 370,255 shares, 4.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.61%

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies, L.L.C. initiated holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $123.99 and $127.81, with an estimated average price of $126.27. The stock is now traded at around $126.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.96%. The holding were 49,584 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies, L.L.C. initiated holding in Westlake Chemical Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $21.47 and $24.98, with an estimated average price of $23.53. The stock is now traded at around $26.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 65,828 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies, L.L.C. initiated holding in Adams Resources & Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.4 and $37.54, with an estimated average price of $27.94. The stock is now traded at around $26.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 17,476 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies, L.L.C. initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.43 and $62.21, with an estimated average price of $61.51. The stock is now traded at around $61.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 5,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies, L.L.C. initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.1 and $31.12, with an estimated average price of $30.71. The stock is now traded at around $30.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 7,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies, L.L.C. initiated holding in Altria Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $40.76 and $52.5, with an estimated average price of $44.79. The stock is now traded at around $49.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 4,275 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies, L.L.C. added to a holding in Phillips 66 Partners LP by 336.63%. The purchase prices were between $24.33 and $31.67, with an estimated average price of $28.27. The stock is now traded at around $33.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.48%. The holding were 158,645 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies, L.L.C. added to a holding in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 86.25%. The purchase prices were between $107.44 and $107.97, with an estimated average price of $107.75. The stock is now traded at around $107.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 7,450 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies, L.L.C. added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.73%. The purchase prices were between $86.17 and $86.34, with an estimated average price of $86.28. The stock is now traded at around $86.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 5,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies, L.L.C. sold out a holding in Pfizer Inc. The sale prices were between $33.49 and $37.77, with an estimated average price of $35.49.

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies, L.L.C. sold out a holding in Lumen Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $9.72 and $15.36, with an estimated average price of $12.41.

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies, L.L.C. sold out a holding in Cronos Group Inc. The sale prices were between $7.52 and $15.55, with an estimated average price of $10.62.