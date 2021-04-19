Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc Buys Regions Financial Corp, Comcast Corp, Skyworks Solutions Inc, Sells Becton, Dickinson and Co, Abbott Laboratories, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Glendale, WI, based Investment company Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Regions Financial Corp, Comcast Corp, Skyworks Solutions Inc, Honeywell International Inc, American Express Co, sells Becton, Dickinson and Co, Abbott Laboratories, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Accenture PLC, The Home Depot Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. As of 2021Q1, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc owns 117 stocks with a total value of $950 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: RF, CMCSA, SWKS, RXT, BCO, PCRX, CGNT, CGNT, NVDA, JCI,

RF, CMCSA, SWKS, RXT, BCO, PCRX, CGNT, CGNT, NVDA, JCI, Added Positions: HON, AXP, RTX, AVGO, SYK, NOC, UBSI, AMT, ICE, TEL, CCI, LLY, MCO, MEDP, HZNP, CMBM, OLLI, SYNH, FN, EPAM, FIVE, CCS, RH, NVEE, LGIH, MPWR, SPGI, BRKS, MTZ, MKTX, CEVA, LHCG, KNX, PTC, CIEN, SUPN, BLKB, ABTX, PLNT, CORT, MC, CW, DY, PLUS, IART, COR, LAD, EVR, VRNT, NUVA,

HON, AXP, RTX, AVGO, SYK, NOC, UBSI, AMT, ICE, TEL, CCI, LLY, MCO, MEDP, HZNP, CMBM, OLLI, SYNH, FN, EPAM, FIVE, CCS, RH, NVEE, LGIH, MPWR, SPGI, BRKS, MTZ, MKTX, CEVA, LHCG, KNX, PTC, CIEN, SUPN, BLKB, ABTX, PLNT, CORT, MC, CW, DY, PLUS, IART, COR, LAD, EVR, VRNT, NUVA, Reduced Positions: ABT, BMY, ACN, HD, PEP, KO, MSFT, PG, POOL, MCD, SHW, MRK, AMZN, CARR, ABBV, SBUX, NKE, NFLX, GOOGL, FISV, MXIM, FDX, TJX, TMO, USB, LULU, FB, BA, QRVO, AMD,

ABT, BMY, ACN, HD, PEP, KO, MSFT, PG, POOL, MCD, SHW, MRK, AMZN, CARR, ABBV, SBUX, NKE, NFLX, GOOGL, FISV, MXIM, FDX, TJX, TMO, USB, LULU, FB, BA, QRVO, AMD, Sold Out: BDX, CMD, BEAT, CONE, CL, EGRX, OTIS, TFC, CI, HAS,

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 499,505 shares, 6.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.01% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 235,861 shares, 5.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.6% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 253,816 shares, 4.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.40% International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF) - 250,000 shares, 3.67% of the total portfolio. UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 90,801 shares, 3.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.23%

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Regions Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $15.95 and $22.21, with an estimated average price of $19.55. The stock is now traded at around $20.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 659,859 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Comcast Corp. The purchase prices were between $48.42 and $58.04, with an estimated average price of $52.83. The stock is now traded at around $54.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 249,497 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Skyworks Solutions Inc. The purchase prices were between $150.72 and $194.14, with an estimated average price of $174.06. The stock is now traded at around $185.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 60,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Rackspace Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.49 and $25.14, with an estimated average price of $21.6. The stock is now traded at around $25.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 52,316 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc initiated holding in The Brink's Co. The purchase prices were between $68.13 and $83.2, with an estimated average price of $75.51. The stock is now traded at around $79.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 13,455 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Pacira BioSciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $59.31 and $78.82, with an estimated average price of $71.52. The stock is now traded at around $63.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 14,160 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Honeywell International Inc by 61.63%. The purchase prices were between $195.37 and $218.88, with an estimated average price of $207.11. The stock is now traded at around $231.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 129,136 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc added to a holding in American Express Co by 34.54%. The purchase prices were between $114.09 and $150.27, with an estimated average price of $132.09. The stock is now traded at around $148.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 208,268 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp by 28.07%. The purchase prices were between $65.5 and $79.57, with an estimated average price of $72.98. The stock is now traded at around $78.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 375,748 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc added to a holding in United Bankshares Inc by 79.41%. The purchase prices were between $31.66 and $40.74, with an estimated average price of $36.65. The stock is now traded at around $38.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 30,106 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co. The sale prices were between $237.89 and $263.3, with an estimated average price of $250.52.

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Cantel Medical Corp. The sale prices were between $73 and $84.66, with an estimated average price of $78.07.

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in BioTelemetry Inc. The sale prices were between $71.46 and $72.38, with an estimated average price of $71.95.

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in CyrusOne Inc. The sale prices were between $62.12 and $76.14, with an estimated average price of $69.42.

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Colgate-Palmolive Co. The sale prices were between $74.44 and $84.52, with an estimated average price of $78.38.

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $40.32 and $50.97, with an estimated average price of $46.43.