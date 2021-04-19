Financial Consulate, Inc Buys 180 Degree Capital Corp, , CBRE Group Inc, Sells SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF, Tenable Holdings Inc, Netflix Inc

Hunt Valley, MD, based Investment company Financial Consulate, Inc (Current Portfolio) buys 180 Degree Capital Corp, , CBRE Group Inc, CarMax Inc, iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund, sells SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF, Tenable Holdings Inc, Netflix Inc, AVITA Medical Inc, Royalty Pharma PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Financial Consulate, Inc. As of 2021Q1, Financial Consulate, Inc owns 121 stocks with a total value of $247 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: TURN, CBRE, KMX, ECL, IBM, OMC, UAA, WCN, HEI.A, TDG, ACWX, SCHW, BKI, IEMG,

TURN, CBRE, KMX, ECL, IBM, OMC, UAA, WCN, HEI.A, TDG, ACWX, SCHW, BKI, IEMG, Added Positions: SCHR, SCHX, SPYG, SCHF, ACIM, CWI, SCHC, MKC.V, ITE, CABO, V, MA, AMT, GOOG, VMC, TMO, TFX, TECH, T, SPGI, MKL, ANSS, DHR, DRRX, ISRG, ILMN, VOO, SCHD, FAST, IEI, JPM, MTB, TSLA, QCOM, VZ, GE, TRHC,

SCHR, SCHX, SPYG, SCHF, ACIM, CWI, SCHC, MKC.V, ITE, CABO, V, MA, AMT, GOOG, VMC, TMO, TFX, TECH, T, SPGI, MKL, ANSS, DHR, DRRX, ISRG, ILMN, VOO, SCHD, FAST, IEI, JPM, MTB, TSLA, QCOM, VZ, GE, TRHC, Reduced Positions: TXG, SLYG, ALLY, AAPL, IJT, INTC, SPMD, SPLG, XOM, ACWI, SPDW, IWF, IVV, GMF, NVDA, AMZN, IJH, RTX, PG, SCZ, JNJ, GOOGL, BRK.B, VHT, FB, GWX, COST, SPYD,

TXG, SLYG, ALLY, AAPL, IJT, INTC, SPMD, SPLG, XOM, ACWI, SPDW, IWF, IVV, GMF, NVDA, AMZN, IJH, RTX, PG, SCZ, JNJ, GOOGL, BRK.B, VHT, FB, GWX, COST, SPYD, Sold Out: SPTL, TENB, NFLX, RCEL, RPRX,

For the details of FINANCIAL CONSULATE, INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/financial+consulate%2C+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

10x Genomics Inc (TXG) - 158,758 shares, 11.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.93% SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG) - 384,707 shares, 8.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.04% Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 200,959 shares, 7.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.28% Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) - 212,217 shares, 6.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.81% McCormick & Co Inc (MKC) - 173,768 shares, 6.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.04%

Financial Consulate, Inc initiated holding in 180 Degree Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $6.23 and $7.56, with an estimated average price of $6.96. The stock is now traded at around $7.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.96%. The holding were 651,742 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Financial Consulate, Inc initiated holding in Omnicom Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $60.88 and $77.78, with an estimated average price of $68.99. The stock is now traded at around $79.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 3,003 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Financial Consulate, Inc initiated holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $53.19 and $57, with an estimated average price of $55.26. The stock is now traded at around $57.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 4,147 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Financial Consulate, Inc initiated holding in CBRE Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $59.42 and $80.57, with an estimated average price of $70.72. The stock is now traded at around $82.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,895 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Financial Consulate, Inc initiated holding in Under Armour Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.35 and $24.2, with an estimated average price of $20.91. The stock is now traded at around $21.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 9,459 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Financial Consulate, Inc initiated holding in Waste Connections Inc. The purchase prices were between $97.54 and $108.12, with an estimated average price of $101.53. The stock is now traded at around $116.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,045 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Financial Consulate, Inc added to a holding in by 34.57%. The purchase prices were between $48.86 and $52.85, with an estimated average price of $51.31. The stock is now traded at around $80.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 22,674 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Financial Consulate, Inc added to a holding in McCormick & Co Inc by 34.28%. The purchase prices were between $82.91 and $97.37, with an estimated average price of $88.9. The stock is now traded at around $88.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 4,963 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Financial Consulate, Inc added to a holding in Cable One Inc by 52.13%. The purchase prices were between $1746.06 and $2152.22, with an estimated average price of $1955.72. The stock is now traded at around $1813.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 143 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Financial Consulate, Inc added to a holding in Teleflex Inc by 23.52%. The purchase prices were between $372.25 and $429.44, with an estimated average price of $400.47. The stock is now traded at around $431.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 604 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Financial Consulate, Inc added to a holding in Markel Corp by 22.55%. The purchase prices were between $943.6 and $1156.17, with an estimated average price of $1079.1. The stock is now traded at around $1211.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 250 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Financial Consulate, Inc added to a holding in Bio-Techne Corp by 22.87%. The purchase prices were between $314.62 and $411, with an estimated average price of $365.46. The stock is now traded at around $414.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 838 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Financial Consulate, Inc sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF. The sale prices were between $38.44 and $44.88, with an estimated average price of $41.46.

Financial Consulate, Inc sold out a holding in Tenable Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $35.84 and $56.26, with an estimated average price of $45.22.

Financial Consulate, Inc sold out a holding in Netflix Inc. The sale prices were between $493.33 and $586.34, with an estimated average price of $530.86.

Financial Consulate, Inc sold out a holding in AVITA Medical Inc. The sale prices were between $18.38 and $28.41, with an estimated average price of $23.29.

Financial Consulate, Inc sold out a holding in Royalty Pharma PLC. The sale prices were between $42.34 and $52.82, with an estimated average price of $47.42.