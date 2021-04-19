Henry James International Management Inc. Buys Pearson PLC, Piedmont Lithium, Jumia Technologies AG, Sells Experian PLC, Ambev SA, China Mobile

Investment company Henry James International Management Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Pearson PLC, Piedmont Lithium, Jumia Technologies AG, Silicon Motion Technology Corp, Galapagos NV, sells Experian PLC, Ambev SA, China Mobile, Credicorp, Shinhan Financial Group Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Henry James International Management Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Henry James International Management Inc. owns 163 stocks with a total value of $331 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



For the details of Henry James International Management Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/henry+james+international+management+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

Sony Group Corp (SONY) - 149,159 shares, 4.78% of the total portfolio. Shopify Inc (SHOP) - 14,299 shares, 4.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.12% Ferrari NV (RACE) - 53,935 shares, 3.41% of the total portfolio. Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson (ERIC) - 796,575 shares, 3.18% of the total portfolio. AerCap Holdings NV (AER) - 143,204 shares, 2.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.96%

Henry James International Management Inc. initiated holding in Piedmont Lithium Ltd. The purchase prices were between $28.65 and $81.71, with an estimated average price of $58.09. The stock is now traded at around $65.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 29,523 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Henry James International Management Inc. initiated holding in Silicon Motion Technology Corp. The purchase prices were between $47.19 and $67.27, with an estimated average price of $57. The stock is now traded at around $65.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 21,386 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Henry James International Management Inc. initiated holding in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.16 and $64.06, with an estimated average price of $60.97. The stock is now traded at around $64.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 18,925 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Henry James International Management Inc. initiated holding in Himax Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.14 and $15.95, with an estimated average price of $11.77. The stock is now traded at around $12.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 82,516 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Henry James International Management Inc. initiated holding in Opera Ltd. The purchase prices were between $8.38 and $13.57, with an estimated average price of $10.81. The stock is now traded at around $10.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 108,693 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Henry James International Management Inc. initiated holding in iClick Interactive Asia Group Ltd. The purchase prices were between $7.85 and $18.3, with an estimated average price of $13.84. The stock is now traded at around $12.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 86,151 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Henry James International Management Inc. added to a holding in Pearson PLC by 66.19%. The purchase prices were between $9.14 and $11.75, with an estimated average price of $10.4. The stock is now traded at around $11.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 583,867 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Henry James International Management Inc. added to a holding in Jumia Technologies AG by 226.08%. The purchase prices were between $31.98 and $65.51, with an estimated average price of $48.12. The stock is now traded at around $29.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 78,331 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Henry James International Management Inc. added to a holding in Galapagos NV by 84.41%. The purchase prices were between $76.15 and $111.94, with an estimated average price of $92.03. The stock is now traded at around $78.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 35,370 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Henry James International Management Inc. added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 26.10%. The purchase prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98. The stock is now traded at around $234.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 21,821 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Henry James International Management Inc. added to a holding in Elbit Systems Ltd by 21.64%. The purchase prices were between $127.06 and $144.35, with an estimated average price of $136.96. The stock is now traded at around $142.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 39,370 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Henry James International Management Inc. added to a holding in uniQure NV by 21.14%. The purchase prices were between $29.24 and $42.03, with an estimated average price of $35.86. The stock is now traded at around $33.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 149,053 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Henry James International Management Inc. sold out a holding in Ambev SA. The sale prices were between $2.5 and $3.19, with an estimated average price of $2.82.

Henry James International Management Inc. sold out a holding in China Mobile Ltd. The sale prices were between $26.1 and $29.35, with an estimated average price of $27.51.

Henry James International Management Inc. sold out a holding in Credicorp Ltd. The sale prices were between $136.57 and $167.94, with an estimated average price of $155.5.

Henry James International Management Inc. sold out a holding in Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $27.67 and $33.54, with an estimated average price of $30.29.

Henry James International Management Inc. sold out a holding in Symrise AG. The sale prices were between $28.81 and $33.59, with an estimated average price of $30.67.

Henry James International Management Inc. sold out a holding in Trip.com Group Ltd. The sale prices were between $31.15 and $44.57, with an estimated average price of $37.03.